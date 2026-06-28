Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Cameron Douglas Brown's avatar
Cameron Douglas Brown
4h

My god. This is a prime example of a morally bankrupt society. I hate it here.

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Coco Sea's avatar
Coco Sea
4h

Every time I read one if these i want to say to all wymin, “Why not form femel-only families, nuclear or extended, it is the safest for wymin and children? Please stop having kids with men; this century, they're extra insane!

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Does anyone out there understand that sentiment?

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