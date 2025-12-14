It only took a year and a half for Family Court to cause a mother to lose everything and drive her to suicide.

Sadly, she took her life last weekend.

She had wanted her story in detail of the horrible injustice she was enduring, but the judge gagged her. So there is not much public information about her custody case.

But she did speak out enough so that we know her story is emblematic of the horrific treatment of women in family courts. Her children were taken, her daughter alienated, and she was bankrupted and severely traumatized in the process.

More on how her case fits the Custody Crisis pattern and what that means in the TAKEAWAYS, but first, her story.

TRACY’S STORY

Tracy met and married Jerry. Their son was born in 2005 and daughter in 2014.

Tracy was a victim of psychological, emotional, and financial abuse by Jerry. She tried leaving him a few times and was finally successful in May of last year.

That’s when his abuse escalated and the legal abuse began.

After multiple failed attempts to safely separate, I finally left my abuser 18 months ago. That is when the extreme escalation began. Because I did not submit and agree to stay, a campaign of retaliation, erasure, and destruction was launched against me. My children and I have been subjected to unrelenting trauma—emotional, physical, neurological—ever since.

Tracy filed for divorce and Judge Jan Bromell Holmes was assigned the case. She is infamous for empowering fathers to take kids from mothers.

Holmes appointed a GAL and psychologist who both got with the program and steered the case to the father. The usual.

Judge Holmes and her minions had all the evidence of abuse before them, including “thousands of pages of texted threats, stalking, slander, and libel”. They disregarded it in favor of the abuser father.

The police failed her too.

I can’t even identify another course of action to even explore. He is pure evil. He should be in jail for what he has already done and continues to do. I have no faith at all in any South Carolina Law enforcement or judicial system. I’m positive law enforcement here is rooting for him to finally kill me so they can sweep it under the rug quickly and be done with it.

Victims of crimes find themselves re-victimized, not just by the criminals, but by the very system meant to provide justice. Officers are known to intimidate, threaten, harass, and discredit those who dare to step forward. Families are torn apart, children suffer, and the cycle of abuse and corruption perpetuates unchecked.

“EMERGENCY” CUSTODY SWITCH

Tracy’s attorney was off the case less than a half year later, so she may have already run out of money by then—or the attorney saw the writing on the wall and wanted no part of it.

Shortly after her attorney quit, Judge Holmes granted Jerry “emergency” custody at a 15 minute hearing last December. Tracy had not been noticed and had no idea this hearing had occurred until after the fact.

It is unclear what the basis for this “temporary” custody switch was, but it was most certainly not an emergency. It was likely one of the common false accusations men use to get custody, and Holmes did what she does best: credited the father’s lies and gave him what he wanted.

It was at this point that Tracy began finding support online from other mothers whom Judge Holmes had deprived of children.

My situation isn’t isolated. Dozens of others here are just as silenced and desperate for someone to listen. Our children are being held hostage.

I am so shocked at the personal stories I have collected, the documents and affidavits I have seen, the pictures and videos I have seen.

She discovered this was happening to women around the country and world. She began speaking out about these injustices inflicted on mothers.

Judge Holmes admonished her to stop “slandering”, i.e. stop posting bad things about Jerry, law enforcement, family court appointees, and her online. Tracy insisted she was not slandering anybody; she was telling the truth and would not stop.

So Holmes officially gagged her. That was in January. And that meant she would be in contempt and go to jail if she kept speaking out. Another tactic in the war against women in family courts.

I was under court order not to “slander” anybody, so I did not. I told the 100% truth and I backed it up. So now the court order has been amended to read that I cannot say ANYTHING. Not even the truth. So I can’t even tell anybody that this same Judge, in the same secret 15 minute hearing has further traumatized a family. I can’t even say WHAT family.

I would have never imagined in a million years the absolute sadistic cruelty of the Horry County law Enforcement, Legal community and Judicial system that I am seeing.

[My daughter] and so many others are being forced to realize that attempting in any way to speak out about, or get way from dangerous devastating abuse is futile. [A mother] and so many others are being taught to shut up and be quiet about severe life altering life destroying abuse.

What really destroyed her was that her daughter was being kept away and alienated against her.

It is being drilled into my daughter’s head and MANY other children’s heads that ABUSE IS LOVE. She and so many others are being forced to realize that attempting in any way to speak out about, or get way from dangerous devastating abuse is futile. She and so many others are being taught to shut up and be quiet about severe life altering life destroying abuse.

WARNINGS

Tracy said many things leading up to her death that forewarned she may not be able to take it much longer.

In her own words:

I am a survivor (so far, but I fear not for much longer) of long-term coercive control, psychological abuse, digital identity theft, family court weaponization, and law enforcement betrayal in Horry County, South Carolina…

I do NOT want to die. But I am dying from the effects of relentless, untreated trauma.

I’ve been diagnosed with Complex PTSD, and my physical health is deteriorating—nerve damage, chest tightness, numbness, and constant pain. My nervous system is shutting down. I am breaking down because the trauma continues and no one will stop it.

I want to tell my story not just to survive, but to protect my daughter, and to show how unchecked corruption destroys lives. Please help me be heard—before it’s too late.

Victims don’t give up; they die because the abuse is allowed to continue.

Thankfully, her son had aged out of the Family Court child prison system and was safe. But Tracy constantly worried about her daughter’s safety and well-being, along with missing her greatly.

Sweet, innocent, confused, traumatized, terrified children literally taken from safe, loving parents. Placed into the hands of depraved abusers and psychopaths to be further traumatized, torn to shreds from the inside out every day for the rest of their lives.

THE END

On December 4th, Tracy posted this:

She took her life shortly after this post.

She could no longer take the immense pain and the inability to have a relationship with and protect her child.

A childhood friend, who went through a similar nightmare in Family Court, said that Tracy had ended her lift because of losing everything.

I had a horrible nightmare about Tracy last night—that she was drowning in her car. She probably felt like she was drowning, in the end. She lost everything. I know because I was one of the only friends from school that knew exactly what she was going through. Tracy was my friend. I knew her since 5th grade. She was driven to suicide by the corrupt judicial system, police department, the county of Horry and her ex husband. They all drove her to commit the unspeakable and leave her two children motherless because they didn’t care.

TAKEAWAYS

There are all the usual takeaways about the typical strategies involved in switching custody from a primary-nurturing mother to an abuser father, like the appointing of a complicit children’s attorney and psychologist, “temporary” custody switch, the permitting of the father to keep children away from the mother and alienate them, the gag orders to silence the mother, etc.

Tracy rightly blames many people for what happened to her, but the important takeaway here is to clarify that, no matter how evil all the other actors are, it is the judge and only the judge who has the power to grant custody and thereby keep the children with the loving mother and away from the abuser father.

And it is the very design of the Family Court system that gives judges the near-absolute power necessary to unjustly discredit mothers and credit fathers, regardless of facts and evidence; i.e. to entitle men and oppress women.

It’s important to not lose sight of that core cause of the Custody Crisis, because that is the root we need to attack if we are going to end it.

Join The Women’s Coalition where we are fighting for a new system: getting cases out of Family Court and into a regular civil court with a jury.

Join Sisters in Solidarity if you’d like to engage in activism to end the Crisis.

Join our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit if you are a woman who’s lost custody unjustly.

R.I.P. Tracy

IN OTHER NEWS

UPDATE ON CHARITY’S CASE

Last week we reported on Charity’s case: Mama & Kids Murdered Less than 24 Hours after Custody Trial.

It was not known at the time what the custody order was, but now her family has come out and stated that the judge had given the father twice as much time as Charity, alternating: two weeks for him; one week for her.

The basis? Because of the poor father’s time lost with his kids while he was under a criminal protective order for severe abuse, including strangling her.

So, if you thought that Judge Shannon Blatt was evil before, now you know, she is even worse.

Charity’s father [Mr. Powell] called Judge Blatt the day Charity and the kids were murdered and blamed her and this is being reported on in MSM.

Good for him. It is her fault.

The father has still not been charged yet, nor even named a suspect. However, the new info seems to have pointed the family to a motive for the murder: getting her and the kids out of the picture quickly, before the ink was dry on the dissolution. That way her half of the marital estate, which was substantial, would all go to him.

This is all alleged, of course…

