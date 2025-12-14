Women's Coalition News & Views

Lee ann
3h

I learned years after my ordeal that this is an ideology in Law schools and the legal system. I wish I would have known. There is a war on women and mothers in this country.

Joyce Booth
2h

Family court is about male power and control. Family court judges empower men and disempower women. They usually grant child custody to males that request it. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Facts and evidence don't matter. New laws and training programs won't help. Family court judges do not rule in a child's best interests. They frequently endanger children. Family court judges abuse their power and face no consequences. Their opinion is what matters. Women have no enforceable rights in family court. Children are considered male property. Mothers are a child's primary attachment. They want to nurture their child. Children need to be nurtured. Loving mothers often have their children taken. Many become helpless and hopeless. Women and children are frequently traumatized. They suffer emotionally, physically and financially. The toll it takes often becomes unbearable. RIP Tracy. Family court judges must no longer have the power to decide child custody. Women must continue to come together and demand a new system. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end.

