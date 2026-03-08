A Washington mama has regained joint custody of her children—after a brutal 3,257 days, nearly 9 years! Her girls went from ages 4 and 6 to 13 and 15 while she fought hard to regain custody.

And frosting on the cake—she gets them for the whole two-week Spring Break!

Some good news for a change!

Good news, yes, but bittersweet.

3,257 days I will never get back…Bittersweet is the only way I can describe this.

How many mamas—victims of the Custody Crisis—count every single day that their children are gone, stolen via Family Court…each day a painful new reality they must learn to endure…

The disgusting, male-entitling/female persecuting GAL (guardian ad litem) in her case seemingly played a major role in her losing custody, but it’s important to recognize that GAL’s/children’s attorneys are not the head of the snake. They are like Capos.

The Family Court operates analogously to a mafia crime syndicate, which we’ll demonstrate in the TakeAways, but first, Katie’s story.

KATIE’S STORY

Katie gave birth to two daughters in 2011 and 2014 (we’ll call them Big and Little Sister). Not long after her youngest was born, Katie filed to divorce due to domestic violence. Her ex fought for custody, as so many abusers do, to continue to control and abuse her via the children.

A GAL was appointed and immediately went to work spinning the case against her. By the time the GAL came on the case, there was already a ton of evidence showing the father was abusive and unfit and Katie should have sole custody. But the GAL did what she was appointed to do—spun the case against Katie.

Over 4,000 pieces of documented evidence was already in the court file when this GAL came on…It was backed by physical evidence. The GAL choose to bury it.

Three months before the final custody trial, Katie sent the GAL a letter, hoping she would see the light, to no avail. Here are some excerpts:

Tonight Little Sister woke up with a night terror. I went into her room and snuggled her. I whispered to her what a sweet girl she is and how proud I am of her. I began to list qualities in her that I love. She interrupted me, in her tired little voice and said, “but mommy sometimes I’m bad…Daddy says so. He pulls down my pants and spanks my bottom when I’m bad.” …She told me how she hides from daddy by her bed but then he is more mad and that makes her scared…One year ago, Big Sister unnecessarily had a genital exam. She was brought in by her father...Both children came back with bruises in suspicious places. I left it up to the experts at Children’s Hospital...The ER doctors at Children’s have not been interviewed. My children are subjected every time they go to their Dad’s to emotional abuse. To alienation from their primary caregiver…I have recorded my children speaking about the toxins being put in their heads…The things the children come home saying are beyond twisted... Tens of thousands of dollars have been spent to ‘protect’ my children, yet the victories are minimal, few and far between...

But the GAL wrote a 174-page report, twisting her letter against her, lying about her and, of course, leaving out anything that would make her look good or the father look bad, i.e. The Spin.

CUSTODY TRIAL

By the time of the trial in 2017, both Katie and her ex had moved on to new relationships, but he would not give up trying to take the kids from her. And now there was a stepmom to help.

At the trial, Katie’s ex was given sole custody based on lies that she had made false allegations of abuse by the father, there was “instability” in her home, and other lies. Funny how this time it’s not the mother being accused of being unstable but her managing of the home. The GAL’s distortions and lies about Katie in the 174-page report were also used as pretexts to give the father custody.

Katie was restricted to supervised visits. The usual. The girls were just 4 and 6.

She had taken the girls to school the last day of the trial and was prohibited from picking them to say goodbye. This is a typical tactic so the mother does not have time to explain anything to the kids.

She was on supervised visitation for two years. The supervised visits were lifted in 2019 because she did not contest her ex’s move to Kansas, for which he did not have a court order.

For the nine years since the trial, Katie’s contact with her children would vary from no contact to supervised visits to occasional unsupervised visits to every other weekend unsupervised and back again to supervised. She went for a 7 month period with no contact at all.

There was a court-appointed psychologist who was supporting Katie. She was taken off the case. Professionals who stand up for mothers and the truth about what is best for children don’t last long and are not appointed again.

The years trudged on with no end in sight.

No one, I mean no one, can tell me when this will end. When will I just get to be a Mom, and be left alone? Or is that some fantasy, or magical thinking I am just grasping for? I am beyond weary. I may put on the smile and the brave face each day, while nearly every moment of every day, my girls are ever so present in my mind; the weight I carry immeasurable.

SUICIDAL IDEATION

By 2022, Little Sister was so depressed from being away from her mother that she was having suicidal ideation. It got so bad that she had to be hospitalized for a week under 24-hour inpatient treatment.

Did that cause the father or judge to allow her to go back to her mother? Of course not. It is not about the kids. It’s about the father’s power over them.

I have hit every brick wall trying to bring them home. I have been knocked down more times than I even know how to count.

Katie talks about how painful her Family Court experience has been.

Tonight is one of those nights...The nights where I beg God to make the pain stop. When my heart breaks into a million pieces as I feel so viscerally the pain of not being able to pull my little ones close—to hear their soft breathing as they sleep, their little pitter patter as they run about; their giggles, tears, and frustrations. Desperate to kiss every tear, explore their treasures, and just soak in the mundane…Desperate beyond measure to force the pain down, and down, and down.

PRESENT DAY

Fast forward to January of this year. Katie went to trial—again. This time she represented herself, as she probably didn’t have much left after being drained by litigating for nine years and didn’t want to waste more money on attorneys anyway.

The ruling just came down. Amazingly, she was finally granted joint custody and nearly half parenting time, the minimum she should have had the entire nine years.

I went to trial, self-represented, and now have joint legal custody of my girls, near 50/50 and first right of refusal when my ex travels for work. Most likely putting me over 50/50 most months. In two weeks, I get to take them on vacation for all of spring break. We are going to snorkle in St. Thomas and I will soak up every first.

Katie emphasizes that there was nothing different about her that caused her to regain custody.

There was no dramatic correction story. There was just endurance. Just surviving the slow churn of a system that can freeze you in a narrative you don’t recognize. …And now we’re basically 50/50. Not because I “proved” something through programs. Not because I was repaired. I didn’t earn my way back through some checklist. There wasn’t a rehabilitation arc. There wasn’t a class I completed that restored me. There wasn’t a certificate. But because the truth outlasted the accusation. And consistency outlasted the conflict. If anything changed, it wasn’t me.

So, after 9 years, she is finally able to have a more normal relationship with her girls, who are now 13 and 15.

Katie is one of the lucky ones who got custody back, but only after she lost everything that was normal in her life. She even had to relocate from her home in Washington to Kansas.

Although it is cause for celebration that she now gets to be with her children half time without supervision, it’s important to keep the outrage alive that she was subjected to torture for nine whole years.

Because her ex could. Because Family Court enabled him.

TAKEAWAYS

In this case, the GAL was the front-facing bad guy and Katie understandably blames her for a lot of losing. And she was bad, no question about that.

However, it is important to understand the role GAL’s, evaluators, therapists, et. al. really play. The judge is the only one who can rule on custody and judges know exactly what they are doing. It is not because they are being influenced.

The appointees do the dirty work for the judge, who is doing the dirty work for the Old Boy Network—via the Family Court system they created.

An apt analogy is a mafia crime syndicate hierarchy:

Godfather/Boss —Old Boy Network/Family Court System—ensures male power over women and children continues after divorce.

Underbosses —Family Court Judges—manage custody cases and make rulings ensuring men retain power after divorce.

Capos —Child’s Attorneys/GAL’s—organize and lead the Soldiers and Associates and report to the Underboss /Judge, often secretly (ex parte).

Soldiers —Court-Appointees (e.g. evaluators, therapists)—insiders who can be trusted to make recommendations favoring fathers (i.e. spin, distort, lie).

Associates—Attorneys, Mental Health Professionals—aid judges in switching custody to the father, some hoping for promotion to a soldier, capo, or underboss.

Family Court functions like an organized crime syndicate. And it isn’t just metaphorical. Judges and their appointees really conspire to commit crimes.

It is a crime to to conspire to injure, threaten, or intimidate people in the free exercise of their constitutional rights or to willfully deprive someone of rights under color of law. It is also a crime to cover up and enable abuse, obstruct justice, and lie to the court, which occurs in most cases.

But there is one big difference. The usual mafiosos are in it for money. The Family Court syndicate is there to keep men in power. The underlings make money but only because they execute the Godfather’s agenda.

Women do not have a chance, in large part because Family Court functions like a mafia crime syndicate.

Join The Women’s Coalition where we are uniting to demand a new system.

