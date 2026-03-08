Women's Coalition News & Views

in re " Join The Women’s Coalition where we are uniting to demand a new system, " thus:

JURIES to decide the custody of children post divorce. NEVER, NEVER, NEVERMORE = judges.

1d

Family court is about male power and control. Males that request child custody usually get it. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Family court judges award custody to biological fathers and stepfathers. They give custody to males that are non-citizens and rapists. Children are considered male property. Family court judges enable abusive males to alienate children from their loving mothers. Women have no enforceable rights in family court. They have no due process. They have no equal protection. Family court judges endanger children. They often coerce women. Many judicial appointees are complicit. Mothers are a child's primary attachment, yet loving mothers are frequently erased from their child's life. It makes no difference if they've been their child's primary caregiver. Women and children suffer. Family court judges often falsely deem good mothers unfit. Laws, new laws and training programs don't help. Facts and evidence don't matter. Family court judges abuse their power and face no consequences. Their opinion is what matters. They must no longer have the power to do so. Women should continue to unite. Mothers need to use their outrage and demand a new system. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end.

