Women's Coalition News & Views

Friendly Brilliant
13h

This is happening all across America and the misogyny is getting worse. One of the worst judges in CA right now as many have retired is OC judge Thomas J. Low. Check out the comments on him in the Robing Room. Here is a link to a petition a woman filed. https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/remove-judge-thomas-j-lo Also, here is an article on his misogynistic attitudes. https://la.indymedia.org/news/2025/01/302347.php Californians really need to get these bad judges thrown off the bench.

Currently, Pollock is still on the bench. However, So, Waltz and Salter have retired. Pollock has actively trafficked a great many children, including Jonah Rief.

Doc Blue’s RECKONING
13h

TOO much. T h i s ? This is J U S T TOO MUCH. O N E MORE TIME Y E T AGAIN, Mothers.

I am old. I cannot take IN to my brain ANY MORE o' these REPEATED INJURIES and USURPATIONS.

I shall die 'fore ... ... JUDGES ARE ARRESTED and JUSTICE FOR ALL MAMAS and KIDDOS IS SERVED.

Doc Blue

