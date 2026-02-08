A grief-stricken mother angrily lashed out at Family Court’s failure to protect her son at a New York press conference, held Wednesday outside the hospital where he lay unconscious on life support after being severely beaten by his father.

This brave mom went public with her outrage to let the world know she was furious with everyone in authority responsible for this outrage. She had warned this would happen and had begged for protection. Instead, was forced to share custody.

My son cried every time he had to go with that man…I fought for my son. I warned ACS, the courts, NYPD, everybody. I warned everybody!

But nobody—not police, not social workers, and, crucially, not judges—had done one thing to protect her baby boy from his violent father—over the course of two and a half whole years, nearly the entire life of the toddler.

Sadly, a few hours after the press conference, the little boy was taken off of life support.

The father is being held without bail on charges of assault and attempted murder. Those are now expected to be upgraded to a murder charge.

So, yet another mother is grieving for her murdered child after a Family Court judge ignored the evidence and a mother’s testimony the father was dangerous.

This case demonstrates disparate treatment of mothers and fathers and that judges rule in the best interests of fathers, not children. More on that in the TakeAways, but first Cyndy’s story.

CYNDY’S STORY

Cyndy had a romantic relationship with Dayvon. They did not marry.

She gave birth to Maliek in June of 2023.

Cyndy and Maliek

Less than two months after he was born, while he was still nursing, Dayvon took off with Maliek and refused to give him back to Cyndy.

She contacted the police and ACS (CPS) and filed a case in Family Court. She reported to all that Dayvon was violent and mentally unstable [read: anger issues] and asserted that Maliek was in danger with him. Cases were opened in all three venues but it was not taken seriously. Dayvon was allowed to keep Maliek until some future court hearing could be held.

Despite his violence and abduction of a nursing baby from his mother, the judge gave Dayvon “shared” custody. It is unclear what visitation was ordered, but it may have been equal parenting time.

Cyndy had no choice but to “share” her son with his violent father. She would lose custody completely if she violated the order.

BEGGING FOR PROTECTION

Fast forward to October of last year. Cyndy reported that Dayvon was physically abusing Maliek and that he was in great danger with him. She reported that Maliek would cry every time he had to go back with him and that he was afraid of his father.

Making it worse, Dayvon had moved into a homeless shelter, not a good place for a toddler. Still, he was allowed to maintain “shared” custody with no restrictions.

Cyndy was terrified for her son’s safety. Over the course of the next few months, she begged everyone for help. But what she got instead was threats of loss of custody if she kept trying to protect him—a common method used to silence women.

Then, Cyndy’s worst fear came true.

The Friday before last, Dayvon brutally beat Maliek. Despite the serious nature of the wounds, he did not seek medical help. For three days he let his son lay in a painful, life-threatening state.

On Monday, when Dayvon returned Maliek to Cyndy, he was barely clinging to life. She rushed him to the hospital where he was immediately put on life support.

Maliek had a blown right pupil, fractured pelvis, laceration of the liver, damage to the brain stem, multiple brain bleeds, swelling to the brain, and other injuries. Cyndy was told that he would not likely make it.

On Wednesday, with her baby close to death, Cyndy bravely faced the cameras and railed against the systems that were largely responsible for Maliek’s suffering and potential death. She shouted out in pain that now it was too late.

It’s too late, it’s too late! Ya’ll saw the signs. My son cried every time he had to go with that man. It’s too late!

Little Maliek died Wednesday evening, shortly after the press conference. Cyndy is inconsolable and rightly furious at those who failed to protect her son.

RIP MALIEK

CONDOLENCES CYNDY

TAKEAWAYS

It’s good that MSM covered this case, however reporters placed the blame almost entirely on police and social workers. This is unfortunate, because it is important for the public to understand that the Family Court judge is the only one with the power to protect children from fathers when there is a custody case. Even when there are findings of abuse findings by CPS or law enforcement, judges can—and do—ignore them.

MSM also spotlighted the father’s excuse for the beating—that he was drunk when he did it. He is claiming that he did not remember what he had done, as if that somehow absolves him. This gives the impression to the public that it was because he was drunk that he became violent, rather than that he is a violent and abusive man.

Notice how when the father abducted the toddler, it was not considered an urgent enough matter to act on immediately, and the mother had to wait for a court hearing. And there were zero consequences. On the other hand, if a mother took a child during the father’s time, police would be dispatched, and the court would use that against her forever after. This disparity in treatment is evidence of discrimination.

The fact that a judge can order a nursing infant be ripped from his/her mother’s breast and handed over to the father for more than a few hours at a time is absurd. Nobody in their right mind would say that is in a child’s best interest, the prevailing doctrine by which judges are supposed to rule. Yet, judges do this all the time.

The fact that judges routinely rule in the best interests of fathers, not children, makes it clear that The Patriarchy underlies the Family Court system. It’s all about men’s power to maintain control over “their” women after divorce, as well as to avoid child support via shared/joint/equal custody rulings.

Hence, this case supports that the core cause of the Custody Crisis is male entitlement. The only way to stop this discrimination is for cases to be heard in a Real Court, not Family Court, with a jury as fact-finder, not a judge, where women will be afforded their right to equal protection and due process.

We will be filing Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuits [see below] to help establish that discrimination is the reason women are losing custody and unable to protect their children. We are getting close to filing our New York lawsuit and are still gathering potential plaintiffs from other states. If you’d like to join a suit, please fill out this form.

Leave a comment

Share

LINKS

‘I warned everybody,’ mom says after toddler brutally beaten

Toddler dies after alleged beating; father’s charges to be upgraded

IN OTHER NEWS

SIS FORUM

Our next Sisters in Solidarity forum will be later in the month than usual due to the holiday weekend. We will meet on February 21st.

Sisters in Solidarity is the activism arm of The Women Coalition.

If you’d like to engage in activism to end the Crisis, please read about SIS here and fill out this form. You will be sent a zoom invite.

Saturday, February 21st:

1pm Pacific

4pm Eastern

9pm London/UTC

Sydney: 8am the 22nd

CHAPTERS 4 & 5 ARE OUT!

Chapters Four and Five of “Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie” are out! Previous chapters are linked on the menu bar.

This novel is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a captivating story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to maintain custody and protect her children. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

In Chapter Two, Mandy finds out her boys are fostered with an older couple who have children of their own. She is upset they have to live with strangers but is relieved they are not with their molester father.

Mandy meets with the social worker, Wanda, who betrayed her at the trial. Wanda tells (threatens) her that if she doesn’t accept the court’s (judge’s) findings and agree to “move on” (shut up about the abuse), she will not be allowed to see her boys. But that would mean agreeing that she had drugged the boys and falsely accused Damian of sexual abuse, which she will not do. She decides to stand by her truth and continue to attempt to protect her boys, although it is looking grim.

Meanwhile Mandy discovers a pornographic picture of Wanda on social media. No wonder this social worker was appointed to her case.

In Chapter Three, Mandy reads with horror the most recent report by the social worker. Wanda has met with the boys and is obviously tasked with facilitating the court’s agenda—getting them to accept being without her and, instead, living with their child-molester father.

Wanda dismisses the boys’ new disclosures of sexual abuse and horrible things done to them by their father, all the while downplaying their distress at being kept away from their mother. She primes the boys for moving from the foster home to the father’s sister, whom they barely know, even though they want to stay with their mother’s family, with whom they are very close.

Mandy sees that the boys are being deliberately isolated from her while they are being brainwashed. She feels helpless and powerless to stop it. She realizes that she is now not only fighting Damian, but the state.

* * * *

Subscribers receive chapters in their inbox, so subscribe if you haven’t yet!

*Special thanks to Samantha Baldwin for sharing her books with our readers to help raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.