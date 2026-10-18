Women's Coalition News & Views

Women’s Coalition News & Views

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Lynda Phoenix's avatar
Lynda Phoenix
8d

This seems to me to be all a part of the movement to relieve women of their rights. We can't get abortions without the possibility of going to prison, we can't get a divorce (and they're trying to get rid of "no fault" divorce) without the possibility of losing their children. Contrary to patriarchal propaganda, single mothers are not living "high on the hog" (a general attack from the Reagan administration). I think most courts have abolished alimony (in spite of the fact that while husbands were working and getting ahead in their careers, their wives were working at home raising the kids or working menial jobs and also raising the kids). I think the phony "right to Life" abortion bands are just a step toward banning birth control and any thing else that may give a woman a slight feeling of freedom. These men don't want their kids. They want control of their wives and the ability to shirk child support. It's time to abolish these unfair, biased family courts (they might as well call them the "Men's good old boys, screw the family court"). I think a sign out in front of them saying "Warning! Hazardous to Children!). It's ironic that they're trying to encourage child birth while at the same time threatening to hold those children over their mother's heads. Some radical changes need to be made.

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Doc Blue’s RECKONING's avatar
Doc Blue’s RECKONING
8d

TRUTH: There is Z E R O epidemic of judges calling men liars, alienators and mentally ill.

“ The V A S T majority of custody cases involve abusive and controlling men who are out to continue their control and abuse, GET R E V E N G E or avoid child support. “

T H U S = NOOOOT DIFFICULT TO KNOW and TO COMPREHEND. SO, MOTHERS: ... ... GET IT.

Doc Blue

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