A San Diego mother was murdered by her soon-to-be ex-husband as she was about to divorce him. He was recently convicted of her murder and his sentencing is scheduled for next month.

A proverbial “Sword of Damocles” hung over this mom’s head, as it does all mothers’. The threat of losing custody of her three young children terrified her.

Her husband had made it clear that if she left him, he would take them from her. And she knew he could, no matter how abusive or violent he had been, or the fact that she was the children’s primary bond and nurturer.

So she stayed. And that made it easy for him to murder her.

Most stories profiled here on Women’s Coalition News & Views involve mothers who have lost custody and were unable to protect their children after divorce or separation. This case highlights how just the threat of losing custody looms large before mothers ever step foot in Family Court, and how that affects outcomes and lives.

More on how the metaphor of the Sword of Damocles applies to custody later but first, Maya’s story.

MAYA’S STORY

Maya’s family moved to Hawaii from the Philippines when she was thirteen. She thrived there in a Honolulu neighborhood.

Maya met Larry while she was still in high school. They married while still in their teens.

They both went to college in Hawaii but later built careers working for the Navy in San Diego. Larry worked as an optician and Maya a contract specialist.

Maya Millete

They waited ten years before having children. Then Maya gave birth to two daughters and one son, the youngest born in 2017.

It is unclear when the abuse began, but Larry became physically, emotionally, and psychologically abusive to Maya. In at least one assault, he choked her until she lost consciousness.

Maya wanted to divorce him, but he threatened to take custody of the children if she did. She somehow knew that was a real possibility, perhaps via social media. She couldn’t bear the thought.

So she stayed, as so many mothers do.

She had an affair with a co-worker in 2020. Larry ratcheted up his already severely controlling and abusive behaviors. He began stalking and surveilling her. At one point, Maya told her sister that she thought Larry had been poisoning her. Evidence in his trial showed he had looked up poisons. She made it clear to her sister that if anything happened to her, it would be Larry.

Things got so bad that Maya realized she had no choice but to divorce him. She just had to hope and pray she could somehow maintain custody and protect her children.

But it was too late.

On January 4th of 2021, Maya hired an attorney to file the divorce. Larry immediately found out about it due to his obsessive surveillance.

Three days later Maya disappeared.

Her family reached out to mainstream media for help in finding her. Her “disappearance” has been widely covered locally and nationally.

48 Hours aired an episode on her story.

Although Maya’s body was never found, there was plenty of circumstantial evidence Larry had killed her. He was arrested for her murder in July of the same year she disappeared and was held without bail until his trial this July.

It took five long years for prosecutors to bring the case to trial, but Larry was finally found guilty. He will be sentenced on November 2nd. He faces 25 years to life.

SWORD OF DAMOCLES

The fable of the Sword of Damocles involves a king’s courtier, Damocles, who was impressed with the wealth and power his king had, often telling him how fortunate he is. So, King Dionysius lets Damocles play king for a day to see what it is really like to be him.

While Damocles sits on the throne enjoying the luxury, Dionysius has a sword hung above his head, secured only by a single strand of horse hair.

Damocles realizes that all the wealth and power the king has is not worth the continuous fear and anxiety that comes with it. He begs to be let off the throne. He was much happier being a simple courtier, after all.

This anecdote symbolizes the great danger kings, and other people in power, constantly face from jealous advisors or servants, slanderous rumors, enemy kingdoms, poor royal decisions, etc.

Over time, this metaphor has been applied to various contexts beyond the original tale. The imagery of a precariously hanging sword over a powerful king has evolved into the broader sense of someone who is in a vulnerable or perilous situation—where disaster could strike at any moment—along with the inescapable sense of foreboding.

More generally, [the tale] is used to denote the sense of foreboding engendered by a precarious situation, especially one in which the onset of tragedy is restrained only by a delicate trigger or chance.

A new interpretation is being added today. The sword represents the omnipresent threat mothers face of unjustly losing custody of their children to the father. A sort of custody sword.

It’s not difficult for any woman who’s been unlucky enough to find herself in Family Court to see how apt this metaphor is. Mothers are inescapably terrorized at every turn by the fact the judge can drop the sword on them at any moment and custody of their precious children unjustly wrenched from them.

It is important to note, however, that Family Court itself is not the sword in this metaphor. It is simply the wielder of the sword.

The ultimate power of the sword rests in the Old Boy Network [OBN]. Men have been using this sword since the beginning of patriarchy, when they bequeathed upon themselves the power to take children from the mother, as a means of power and control in the family—and punishment for errant women. This “right” has been sanctioned by Old Boys of the day ever since.

Maya’s story helps make that important distinction clear. She never stepped foot in a Family Court, but just knowing that her husband had the power to take her children, she stayed with him.

Imagine a world in which Maya had the power to maintain custody and protect herself and her children. It would have turned out much differently. She would have gotten out earlier and been granted real protection from her ex. That would have made it less likely he could kill her, or at least make it much more difficult.

Maya would likely still be here if not for the perilous custody sword. As would so many other women.

TAKEAWAYS

The moral of this story is that the custody sword looms large over all mothers from the day they conceive to the day they their child becomes an adult. 18 years!

And that is just for the first child. Add on top of that another couple of kids, and a mother can exist under the sword for going on three decades of her life. Much to the delight of men.

This custody sword is the Old Boys’ best kept secret. Their right-hand henchmen, fathers’ rights activists [FRAs], have strategically controlled the narrative by deceiving people (including mothers) into thinking women are advantaged in custody cases and men are the poor, powerless ones being discriminated against.

FRAs have spawned off “parents’ rights” and “parental alienation” groups that also deceive and divert from the fact that the only epidemic is women being deemed liars, alienators, and mentally ill and that used to switch custody to abusive, greedy, and selfish men, who are then allowed to alienate the children from the mother.

The truth is, there is no epidemic of judges calling men liars, alienators, and mentally ill to switch custody to abusive, greedy, and selfish mothers. Mothers almost always want what is best for their children and that is having a good, non-abusive father in their lives after divorce. The vast majority of custody cases involve abusive and controlling men who are out to continue their control and abuse, get revenge, or avoid child support.

As victims of the Custody Crisis know, the sword does come down on most mothers eventually, usually after they are gleefully tortured for years and made penniless fighting for something they deserve but were never going to get—custody of the children they birthed and nursed and primarily nurtured.

Then mothers must endure an even greater pain and stress than the threat—actually living and trying to cope with the loss of their children.

Most women do not know about this custody sword until it is too late. They are in complete shock when they enter Family Court and discover custody of their children will likely be switched to the father.

It is up to women to spread the truth about this Sword of Damocles they will endure when they have children. Using the metaphor with Maya’s case as an example is a good way to help women see what comes with having children.

Women need to join together to implement a new system in which mothers have the power to maintain custody and protect their children. [See the Child Custody Act.]

Join us at The Women’s Coalition where we are raising awareness and fighting to end the Custody Crisis.

Join us at Sisters in Solidarity if you’d like to engage in activism.

Join our Discrimination against Women in Family Court if your case is in California [see below].

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IN OTHER NEWS

PANEL DISCUSSION

On Monday, October 26th at 5pm Eastern, there is a free panel discussion at the New England Law Boston campus. You may also attend by Zoom: #945 1760 1810.

The topic is “Not Strict Enough: Gender, Scrutiny and Unequal Protection” and the panelists are two attorneys: Wendy Murphy and Leah Gould.

Wendy gave a presentation at a Women’s Coalition webinar at which she linked the systemic sex discrimination in family courts to women’s overall lack of equality. If you missed it, you can view a recording on Substack or Youtube.

DISCRIMINATION LAWSUITS

250 mothers from 36 counties have already joined our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit!

If you are a mom who’s unjustly lost custody or been unable to protect your children in a California family court due to discrimination, consider joining us.

If you are a mother who has or had a case in one of California’s 58 counties, join by filling out this form. Please share this link with other mothers: bit.ly/CAlawsuit

If you are from another state, you can fill out this form and you’ll be contacted if we file a suit there.

Or feel free to support the Coalition’s work through a one-time or recurring contribution through our Paypal Giving Fund.

Giving Fund

All contributions are greatly appreciated!