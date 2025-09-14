A Georgia mom—and her mother—were fatally shot by her ex-husband during a custody exchange last Sunday.

The slaughter took place in front of their 5 year-old son.

It was her worst fear. It really was her worst fear. She was terrified of him.

Just three weeks earlier, a criminal court judge had finally dismissed charges filed against her nearly four years ago—after she had shot him in self-defense.

The week before she was murdered, an Augusta Family Court judge had denied her emergency motion for custody and protection.

The ex-husband has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of cruelty to children. Ironically, he’s claiming he shot in self-defense.

Local MSM has publicized these terrible murders and it is getting a lot of attention. Many are angry about how they were not protected by the D.A. or the Family Court judges.

More about that in the TakeAways but first, Melissa’s story.

MELISSA’S STORY

Melissa was married in 2020. They had a son—Michael.

Her husband became physically, sexually and emotionally abusive. He was coercively controlling and kept a number of firearms in the house, which he used to intimidate her. She began to fear for her life.

On New Years Eve 2021, Melissa called her brothers and told them she was afraid he was going to kill Michael and her that night. They both called 911. Apparently, this was not the first time a DV call had been made after his violence.

However, before police could get there he attacked her. She grabbed one of his guns and shot him in self-defense.

At the scene, the police arrested Melissa, despite her protestations that she shot him because he was going to kill her.

Her husband survived the shooting.

D.A. Jared Williams

Augusta D.A. Jared Williams indicted Melissa on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree. Disgusting.

Williams knew a jury would never find her guilty, but he kept the indictment active—for nearly four years! This, despite a ton more evidence accruing to his office that her ex was a violent man and that she had truly acted in self-defense. At least she was released on bail. Many mothers are not.

In the meantime, Melissa fought for custody and protection in Family Court. Judge Daniel “Danny” Craig, a senior superior court judge and former district attorney, used the excuse that Melissa was under criminal indictment to order “shared” custody.

D.A.’s and judges consistently collude with one another in punishing and oppressing wives and ex-wives. The fact that Judge Craig is a former D.A. is not lost on us.

Judge Daniel Craig

Some are excusing Judge Craig, saying his hands were tied due to Melissa’s criminal indictment. But that is just used as cover. A judge, and especially a senior judge, has more power than the D.A. in the custody case. Family Court judges can do whatever they want.

Melissa had reported her ex’s abuse, his use of guns, his violent outbursts and behavior. Craig could have restricted his visitation, regardless of the unproven, unsupported criminal charges against Melissa. After all, she is presumed innocent until a jury finds her guilty—which D.A. Williams and Judge Craig were both well aware would not happen.

But Judge Craig ordered custody exchanges were to occur in a public place with their cars 50 feet apart, and the grandmother would walk the 50 feet to hand Michael over to the violent father. As if that is going to stop a violent man!

Judge Craig finally finalized the divorce last year. He retired at the end of the year but should still be held accountable for his part in this horrific injustice.

IMMUNITY: FINALLY!

In May of this year, Melissa filed a motion for immunity from prosecution based on strong evidence proving she acted in self-defense.

On August 19th, the criminal court judge ruled on Melissa’s motion and cleared her of all charges. He found that she and her witnesses were credible and the ex’s and his were not. He found that the ex’s abuse resulted in her having developed multiple psychological disorders: PTSD, Stockholm Syndrome, battered person disorder, and panic disorder.

FINALLY! After nearly four years of the extremely serious criminal charges being hung over her head, she was cleared.

But she was still not free from her violent husband—or Family Court.

At that point, when the criminal court judge found that Melissa shot him to prevent him from killing her, D.A. Williams should have immediately arrested and indicted him and confiscated all his weapons. But he chose not to. Of course. He is a man in the role of husband/father.

The new Family Court judge should have immediately granted sole custody to Melissa and no contact with the father—or, at the very least, supervised contact—without even having been formally asked.

But ask, Melissa did.

On August 29th, she gave the judge the chance to do the right thing. She filed an emergency motion for custody and protection of Michael and herself. She reported that his stalking of her was escalating, as well as his violent rhetoric and behavior. Not to mention a criminal court judge had effectively found him guilty of trying to kill her.

But the new judge denied her motion ordered shared parenting and unsupervised visits with the father. MSM is not reporting on this crucial fact. (If anyone knows who this judge was, plz email womenscoalitionintl@gmail.com.)

THE MURDERS

On September 7th, for the very next exchange after the denial of the protective order, Melissa and her mother drove to the Best Buy parking lot in Augusta with Michael.

It is uncertain exactly how the incident transpired, but the grandmother was probably walking the 50 feet to hand Michael to his father, as the judge ordered, when he shot her. Melissa likely got out of her car and grabbed Michael, and he shot her as well.

All while Little Michael watched. He was covered in Melissa’s blood. Deputies took the child to a nearby store to clean him up and provide fresh clothing. Poor baby.

To top it off, the father staged the whole thing. It appears he shot himself to incur a minor wound and then called 911. He breathlessly described to the dispatcher how Melissa had tried to kill him, so he had to shoot in self-defense. Ironic, given their history.

Thankfully, police did not fall for his BS. He was jailed and charged with two counts of murder and child endangerment. It is unclear whether he’s been given the option to bond out. Not likely with the public outroar about this case.

Little Michael was taken into foster care. Hopefully, he will be allowed to live with maternal relatives. We will keep you posted.

TAKEAWAYS

Instead of protecting Melissa and Michael, two Family Court judges consciously and deliberately endangered them and the grandmother, all in service of the persisting patriarchal agenda to keep the father in power over “his” woman and child.

A District Attorney colluding with judges is not unusual. See one of our many columns addressing this vile phenomenon: With a Shotgun to Her Head: U.S. Marshals Arrest Mom in Hiding—about Lacie’s California case.

D.A.’s often file baseless criminal charges against mothers and keep them active for years so it can be used against them by Family Court judges. It is one way patriarchal systems collude to keep men in power in their family. There is another mother with a similar self-defense case that has been kept active for years but is finally scheduled for trial in a couple weeks. We are watching. [Join Sisters in Solidarity if you’d like to support her in person or online.]

It was established that Melissa had already had to shoot her husband to stop him from killing her, not to mention the totality of his physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. It sounds insane to the average citizen that a D.A. would indict the victim instead of the perpetrator; or that any judge would deny a Restraining Order to the vulnerable mother and give the violent father unfettered access to his child.

There is much local MSM buzz about how this could possibly have happened! Apparently Judge Craig is known for not protecting children. People are posting comments like:

Let me guess—the judge was Danny Craig who gave this abusive father full custody! How many times has this judge and his decisions resulted in the harm of a child or mother. Research his cases. He is awful.

Why in the world did she have to meet him somewhere, when she already had to shoot him in self-defense? Why would the child not need supervised visits with what is obviously an unstable person? This could have been prevented.

I really wish she would have been able to successfully take him out the night she shot him. She may have been found immune from the charges but the system still failed her.

In this case he should have been arrested when they knew he had battered her.

The judge should be disbarred and held accountable for not protecting these women.

People wonder—in what universe would a judge not protect an obviously vulnerable woman and child from a demonstrably violent man?

The Family Court Universe.

The Family Court Universe was created by man for man so judges would have absolute power in which they can do whatever they want, unlike real courts. Judges are using this total power to maintain men’s entitlement in the family—regardless of facts, evidence, laws, or women’s rights. And, of course, to disempower, punish, and oppress women who dare challenge their ex-husband’s authority.

The only thing that will stop judges from granting custody to fathers who are dangerous or do not deserve it, i.e. when it is not in the true best interests of the children, is to remove custody cases from Family Court. In order to end the Custody Crisis, cases need to be heard in a real court with a jury acting as fact-finder, not a judge. Juries will not disregard blatant evidence of men’s violence and will most likely decide on facts, law, and common sense.

