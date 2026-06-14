An Indiana mother, who was on the run in Mexico with her seven children, was murdered and her body disposed of in a ditch on Monday.

The mother was raped and beaten to death in a small village in Zinacantán, near the tourist town of San Cristobal, in southern Mexico. She was six months pregnant.

The father of her children was arrested nearby the next day and appears to be the only suspect. He is charged with femicide, a special class of murder that warrants steeper punishment. Prosecutors are recommending the maximum sentence of 100 years. It is great they are taking this crime so seriously and putting it in the proper context.

The children were taken into protective custody and will be returned to family in the U.S. soon, hopefully to Makala’s family, but you never know. Children whose mother was murdered by the father are often sent to live with his family due to patriarchal tradition.

There are not a lot of facts available about this mom’s life, but here’s what we know.

MAKALA’S STORY

Makala was born in Indiana in 1996. She met Joseph, a man ten years older, when she was about 15 years-old. He came from Florida, where he had a criminal history, including illegal drug and gun possession, which she almost certainly did not know about.

Makala gave birth to their first child when she was 16. It is unclear whether she was of legal age when she conceived. If a man is more than four years older than the girl/child (under 16 in Indiana), sex cannot be consensual; it is statutory rape.

The first rape/pregnancy at such a young age set Makala up to be coercively controlled for the rest of the relationship. She went on to have six more children in the next 12 years.

Her family describes their relationship as having been “deeply toxic and unstable” [read: he was controlling and abusive].

Makala was in a very, very, very toxic relationship with the father of her children. She always feared this was going to be the outcome.

But they also say she was a great mother to all her children.

RESTRAINING ORDER

In 2023, they were living in Alaska when Makala filed for a restraining order. It is not known what kinds of violence or abuse he committed, possibly rape was one.

Makala was granted a temporary order that was later made permanent. After securing the restraining order, Makala moved back to Indiana with her seven children, where she lived with her mother.

She filed for custody and, likely, child support. This probably angered Joseph.

Meanwhile, Joseph was arrested on gun-related felony and other misdemeanor charges. While out on bail, he violated the restraining order and was rearrested. He again posted bail and was released.

The restraining order was dismissed six months after it was issued. It is unclear who requested it or how or why it was dismissed. Regardless, it should not have been.

Joseph left Alaska and followed (stalked?) Makala back to Indiana, which likely violated his bail conditions. Makala made several reports to Indiana police of property damage and vandalism by him, along with domestic abuse. Joseph was not arrested for these crimes.

Towards the end of last year, Makala became pregnant again. She was likely in fear of him and possibly raped.

FAMILY COURT & CPS

In cases where the parents are not married, paternity must be legally established before custody, visitation, and child support orders can be made. So, as part of the family court proceedings, paternity actions on the children were initiated.

On February 2nd, the court officially ruled that Joseph was the legal father of all seven children. This meant that Joseph would be responsible for child support unless he was granted equal or sole custody.

However, by this time, CPS/DFS had become involved. It is unclear what led to that. Perhaps it was because the father was a danger to the kids due to his criminality and violence they were going to say she was not protecting them from him.

Makala was in a bind. Time was of the essence. Paternity had been established in Family Court, so a custody hearing could occur, but CPS walls were closing in on her fast.

THE ESCAPE

Mama Makala chose to flee the country. Sad to say, running with Joseph seemed to be her best option at the time. Better the enemy you know than the one you don’t?

They took up residence in a quaint village in southern Mexico near San Cristobal, a region known for its cultural significance and which abounds with tourists. Mayan Indians sell their colorful clothing and blankets.

CPS filed a missing persons report with law enforcement just days after she fled, and they set out to find her. They located her last month and she was briefly detained. Mexican officials decided not to charge or extradite her.

Makala was then taken off the missing persons list and CPS probably closed the case. So all seemed well—at least with the enemy she did not know.

The enemy she did know remained too close.

THE MURDER

On Monday, police found Makala’s body, dumped naked in a ditch on the side of the road near her home. According to police and her family, she had been raped, sodomized, and brutally beaten. She was six or seven months pregnant.

The official cause of death is blunt force trauma to her head. This level of brutality, on a pregnant woman, no less, indicates the murder was most likely committed by an angry intimate partner. Her family believes it was Joseph who killed her, and he tortured her first.

The cause of death is blunt trauma to the head, but the reality of what was done to her is so much worse. He tortured her before killing her. He brutally beat her and raped and sodomized her. He is a monster.

It is not known where the crime scene is. Hopefully not at her home or in front of the children.

The police lost no time in arresting and charging Joseph with murder, so they must have strong evidence. Prosecutors are aware of his long criminal history, including assault, rape, robbery, fraud, and illegal possession of firearms. They say he has active criminal charges in Alaska.

Interestingly, Joseph has been charged not with murder, but with femicide—the intentional, gender-related killing of women and girls. Prosecutors say they will ask for the maximum sentence: 100 years.

Makala’s sister is devastated.

My sister was a great mother, a survivor, a fighter…She was just trying to keep her kids and ended up losing her life to the man she had her kids with. This is the worst news I’ve ever received not only did we lose my sister, we lost the baby inside her too, a double homicide. My beautiful sister I’ve never wanted to have a Time Machine so bad… RIP Makala. I love you.

The children are being cleared for return to the U.S. They will hopefully be allowed to be raised by Makala’s loving family.

TAKEAWAYS

In cases where the father is lower status and does not have enough money for a good attorney, CPS [read: The State] often takes on the job of removing children from mothers. They appear to have been in the process of coopting Makala’s case from Family Court to take her children.

CPS has a bad habit of taking children from loving mothers whose partner is/was abusive. But they rarely support the mother by taking children from or terminating the rights of the abusive father.

However, even if Makala’s case had proceeded to trial in Family Court, Joseph would almost certainly have been given shared [read: equal] custody, as judges usually disregard crimes and violence committed by the father. Judges simply decree that his crimes were in the past, that he’d only been violent with the mother, that it is good he wants to parent, yadayadayada...all the patriarchal BS.

So Makala was in a no-win situation. She did not have the power to keep or protect her children. There were two patriarchal systems hanging over her head, that had control over herself and her children—systems that disempower and place blame on mothers while empowering and exonerating fathers.

Women must unite to fight for the power to keep and protect our children.

Join us at The Women’s Coalition where we are fighting for a new system.

Join our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit where we are establishing that systemic discrimination is the cause of the Custody Crisis.

Join Sisters in Solidarity, our activist group, if you would like to engage in activism.

RIP Makala. Condolences to her family.

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