Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
3d

Family court is about male power and control. Family court judges often grant child custody to males that request it. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Family court judges frequently claim that just because the father has abused the mother, it does not mean he will abuse the child. Makayla was pregnant and tortured. She and her child were killed. Joseph was charged. Family court and the involved agencies did not help Makala or her children. Now, there are seven motherless children. I hope Makayla's family is awarded custody. Women do not have the power to protect their children in family court. They have no enforceable rights. Family court judges abuse their power and face no consequences. They must no longer have the power to determine child custody. Women must continue to unite and demand a new system. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end. RIP Makayla and baby.

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Doc Blue’s RECKONING's avatar
Doc Blue’s RECKONING
3d

NO words. I canNOT e v e n ... ...

Doc Blue

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