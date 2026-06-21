Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
4d

Family court is about male power and control. Children are considered male property. Family court judges do not rule in a child's best interests. Women are powerless to protect their children in family court. They have no enforceable rights. Family court judges usually grant child custody to males that request it. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Facts and evidence don't help. Laws and training programs don't help. Family court judges frequently issue restraining orders for both parents. They issue gag orders and seal records. Women are often coerced to sign over custody. Loving mothers have their children taken. Family court judges falsely deem good mothers unfit. They abuse their power and face no consequences. Their opinion is what matters. Family court judges endanger women and children. They know what they're doing. Women must continue to unite and demand a new system. There is strength in numbers. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end.

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Friendly Brilliant's avatar
Friendly Brilliant
2d

I need assistance. I was about to start working on a book regarding the history of ritual abuse and trafficking, but most reference links online have been erased or hidden in the search engines when they were there previously. Apparently believing in trafficking and ritual abuse makes us right-wing Q-Anon, according to the brave search engine and other search engines. I'm a very aware leftist who had met with mothers whose kids have been trafficked and have looked at documentation establishing what is going on and don't like being called right-wing because I know of the criminality of what is happening to children. Links are not as available as they were even a month ago. I have some sources but I need backup sources. If anyone has researched the history, maybe your could point me in the correct direction or reference some good sources.

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