A Canadian mother sobbed uncontrollably after surrendering to police, who took her 4 year-old son away on Wednesday to bring to his molester father.

She was handcuffed and put in the police car in front of him.

Every mother can empathize with the kind of deep, guttural grief she felt, not only at the loss of her young son, whom she may not see for a long time, but also the inability to protect him from the worst kind of abuse.

This British Columbian [BC] mama had briefly fled less than a week before, rather than hand him over to his sexually abusive father. Missing person and Amber alerts were activated and publicized to help hunt her down.

After the Amber Alert was issued, she realized she had no chance of getting away so decided it was best to just turn herself in. Her son is now back with his (alleged) molester.

It was yet another faux Amber Alert activated in the same area as the one we covered a couple weeks ago: Police Hot on Heels of Fleeing Mom but Public Outcry Stops Them! In both cases, the fathers have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse. That mama is still safe in hiding, thankfully.

This alert also woke people up in the middle of the night and residents were not happy about it. They are becoming aware these alerts may not be warranted. Once again, the comment sections of police and media are full of citizens expressing their feelings about it. [See public comments below.]

This video was taken when she surrendered.

Trigger warning!

There is not a lot of public information about this case, but here is what can be gleaned online, including from Alisse’s family and friends.

ALISSE’S STORY

Alisse is from Ontario and moved to Kelowna, a township just east of Vancouver in British Columbia [BC]. This makes what is happening to her extra-hard. Her family and friends are far away.

Apparently she met Steven and moved to the Vancouver area, where he is from. It appears they did not marry.

Alisse gave birth to Atlas in 2022. Happy mama.

But by the end of 2023, Steven had become violent. He seriously assaulted Alisse and damaged property. He was criminally charged with both crimes.

Not long after that, Alisse discovered Steven was sexually abusing Atlas. She reported to authorities, and there is video evidence. It is unclear whether FCS (child protective services) and/or law enforcement investigated.

At some point, the case made its way into Family Court where it was magically transmuted, as usual, into a “high conflict” custody case.

FATHER ACCUSED OF CSA

In 2024, Steven’s 6 year-old daughter from a previous relationship disclosed multiple incidents of sexual abuse.

He was charged with sexual interference of a person under 16—a minimizing, patriarchal label for child sexual assault.

Steven has been ordered to stand trial, which means the case is strong and a jury likely to convict. Keep in mind, the burden of proof in criminal court is beyond a reasonable doubt: the very highest. Just the fact that he is being prosecuted means the evidence suffices to meet the much lower burden of proof in Family Court. The trial date has either not been set yet or has not been made public.

Funny how family court judges never see it that way! Even fathers who are convicted perpetrators often get custody and visitation. Hmmmm, wonder why? Could it be systemic male entitlement?

REVERSE VICTIM/OFFENDER

By 2026, what inevitably happens to mothers who report father-child sexual abuse in Family Court, happened. The testimony, facts, and evidence of Steven’s abuse were ignored and suppressed, and the case was turned against Alisse.

This little trick is accomplished in a variety of ways. With Alisse, she was found to have “harassed” Steve, so now she is considered the offender. That is likely flat-out false or was possibly “reactive abuse”—where the victim is reacting to abuse she was subjected to by the man. In custody cases, men often set up women to “react” so they can use it to their benefit.

This “reverse victim/offender” strategy is knowingly and willingly used by judges to justify executing the Family Court Agenda [FCA]: switching custody to the father, the true offender/perpetrator.

Steven’s much more serious charges of assault and property damage were ignored, along with the fact he is currently credibly accused and being criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing his other young child!

Judge Mark Underhill gave Steven custody, doing his patriarchal duty.

Judge Mark Underhill

ESCAPE & SURRENDER

Things came to a head ten days ago when Alisse refused to hand Atlas over to Steve Thursday, the 16th. Alisse did not go far, but she disappeared.

Things progressed rather rapidly after that. Her “escape” was short-lived.

Steven immediately reported Atlas missing, and the RCMP (Canadian police)—just as immediately, the same day—issued a “missing persons” alert. They knew damn well Atlas was not really missing and was with his mother who was trying to protect him.

Law enforcement takes it very seriously when a man’s property goes missing!

Four days later, last Monday, the 20th, the Missing Persons alert was cancelled. They claimed that Atlas had been located and was safe.

But suddenly, just after midnight this Wednesday the 22nd, police issued an Amber Alert! It is being said that Judge Underhill made an emergency order giving sole custody to Steven and no contact with Alisse, which enabled the RCMP to treat her as a dangerous kidnapper.

The alert woke everyone up in BC. People were none too happy about that, and some were downright angry when they discovered the alert was not warranted, that is was a “faux alert” for a child who was not really in danger. [See public comments below].

That did it for Alisse. And that was why they did it. To flush her out. To make her see that the force of criminal law was against her and she would never get away from the father of her child.

That must have been so terrifying for Alisse. To be woken up in the middle of the night from an Amber Alert issued to get people to help hunt her down!

It worked. She decided to surrender that very same day.

Her friends helped her out by bringing her to meet law enforcement. Atlas was taken from her arms and led to an unmarked car, likely affiliated with FCS.

That’s when it hit Alisse. She broke down sobbing.

Atlas watched as his handcuffed mother was put in a police car right in front of the car he was in.

It is unclear whether she is still in jail or has been bailed out.

Alisse’s family and friends are speaking out in support of her.

She is doing what any mother would do in her situation! The system has broken too many mothers as it is…plz don’t let them destroy our sister!

She is simply trying to protect him! They have both been severely abused for years by this POS! For anyone to call her the suspect is just as bad as that monster of a man that she calls her son‘s father.

Alisse has spent years doing everything she can to advocate for her son. She has dedicated countless hours, energy, and personal sacrifice fighting to make sure Atlas’s voice is heard and that his well-being remains the priority.

TAKEAWAYS

Police almost never issue missing persons or Amber alerts when fathers don’t bring children to a visit with the mother. Mothers are told they don’t do custody cases and to go back to the court.

That fact that this father and so many others get immediate police action when their property, I mean kids, are not brought to visit them speaks volumes. Law enforcement is often in cahoots with family court judges to get kids back under the control of the father.

It is important to understand that police will lie. They say children are in danger when they are not to assist in the capture of the mother. Not necessarily the ones who are made to do the actual arresting, but always the higher-ups. They know exactly what they are doing.

Pictures—and videos—are worth a thousand words.

Video was taken to document the surrender, so the injustice could be made public.

The video of Alisse’s guttural sobbing at the taking of her child is so powerful.

It is a perfect symbol of the systemic disempowerment and oppression of mothers in family courts all over the world.

It is reminiscent of the famous photo from the Kent State massacre, the one where the woman is reacting in horror and grief to her friend’s murder by police. He was one of one of the students who had been protesting against the Vietnam War.

Of course, it is not death when a child is taken from a mother, but it is a little death when you do not know if or when you will see your beloved child again. And plenty of mothers never do see their children after they are taken, or see them very little, and their relationship is never quite the same.

The Kent State photograph appeared on the front page of every newspaper in America and in 50 countries. People felt it. They got it. That photo was largely responsible for ending the war.

Maybe this photo of a mother in great pain will bring awareness and empathy and, most importantly, outrage, at the fact that children are being taken from loving, protective mothers via family courts and given to abusive and unfit fathers.

COMMENTS

Most of the comments on media and police websites are supportive of Alisse. These are from before she surrendered:

I cannot believe Justice Underhill revoked her parenting completely. I cannot believe this. Makes me sick.

I keep getting full volume emergency alerts at inappropriate hours for 'abducted' children hundreds of kms away who are with their mothers, even with alert settings turned off.

Omg worst nightmare! Complete disempowerment of a mother to protect her child. Disgusting! If ANYTHING happens to that boy the judge needs to be help to account and prosecuted along with the perpetrators!

Just got an amber alert. I’d do it too for my kid. May the wind be at her back as she makes her escape.

Amber Alert, messed up, they’re trying to force a child back with an abuser.

I know her, she knows my children and they know Atlas. She’s a loving Mother who is protecting her child!!!

The system is corrupt they provide joint custody and visitation to the abuser no questions asked. This girl is a mama bear protecting her child. Unfortunately she will likely lose this fight and he will regain custody.

After he’s abused further everyone will question why he was forced back into his father’s custody.

Mothers don’t make up this stuff. They protect their offspring.

If you see her, no you don’t.

Another one. Run mama run keep your baby safe were with you too like we’ve all been with the other mama on the go to keep her baby safe.

Breaks my heart to know two mamas are on the run and wanted by police for simply doing what any mother would.

She has an entire city willing to say she is worth standing up for!! She’s not the abuser. She is a mother desperate to protect her child from a monster!

When you’ve been in an abusive situation for multiple years and are exhausted from fighting for so long, it would take a toll on anyone’s mental health. It sounds like this guy has severely traumatized her and her kid.

Anyone who is going to trial for sexual interference of a minor should not be allowed to be anywhere near ANY minor person until the trial has concluded.

The Amber Alert system is being abused and systematically weaponized against parents trying to protect their children from harm. This is the second one I’ve seen in a month.

Many Canadians are catching on and people will start ignoring these amber alerts, which is quite a shame for when it is legitimate. What an abomination, the courts and the RCMP are a disgrace.

If the dad has a sexual interference with a child charge listed, it wouldn’t be without evidence. I’d go batshit too if my child was in the care of someone with that charge.

Alisse’s friends have set up a Gofundme.

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It is an outrage that mothers are not able to maintain custody or protect their children after divorce in Family Court.

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NOTE: Everything herein is alleged and opinion protected by the First Amendment.

IN OTHER NEWS

MOM MURDERED AT EXCHANGE

Kiana Pliska

Kiana Pliska was shot and killed in front of her son at a custody exchange.

Kiana had been granted multiple protective orders against her ex.

I’m afraid of what he will do next.

She detailed the abuse in Family Court, but her ex was still given custody and unsupervised visitation.

Read about here.

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