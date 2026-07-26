Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Helen Nowlin's avatar
Helen Nowlin
2d

Based on my personal and professional experiences, if a woman becomes pregnant, she should not marry the father just because she is pregnant! And if your gut is telling you something (hesitation or feeling the willies over the relationship), I would advise not placing his name on the birth certificate. You may forego a little bit of child support but, by accepting the little bit of child support, it keeps him in your life, too. In far too many cases, it isn't worth it.

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
2d

Children should not have to watch their mothers be put in police cars. It confuses and traumatizes them. It leaves an unnecessary and painful memory. Mothers being taken away by police for doing nothing wrong happens too often and needs to stop.

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