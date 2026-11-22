Sadly, we lost another mom. Two judges tortured her to death, cruelly depriving her of her precious child for years.

But there is one little bright spot! Her child made her way back to her mom—just before she passed.

They had not been successful in brainwashing her! Not that it wasn’t diligently attempted, as they so often do in Custody Crisis cases. Her child was, miraculously, able to keep the truth and the love for her mother.

We covered this case twice previously, first when the mother was caught after six years in hiding and then years later when she pled guilty to “abduction” just before trial.

The theme of this story is how the judicial torture of mothers lead to severe harm and even death. Stick around for the important Takeaways at the end!

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HEATHER RUNS

Heather dated Ryan while in college in Atlanta, Georgia. After graduation, they moved to Illinois, where his family lived.

Heather gave birth to Kayla in 2008.

But their relationship didn’t last. He was seriously emotionally abusive, including: isolating her from friends and family, often raging at her, manipulating, gaslighting, coercively controlling, bullying her, etc.

They never married. She left him when Kayla was still a baby.

Heather raised Kayla full time, with little parenting by Ryan for nearly nine years. Apparently, he did not want nor file for custody.

At some point, Ryan remarried. After that, he filed for sole custody of Kayla on the vague grounds that Heather had been “messing with [Kayla’s] medical and health issues”.

Yeah, that BS was enough for him to be given custody. Of course it was. He was the father. A mother trying that would have been laughed out of court.

JUDICIAL TORTURER #1

Judge John Dalton granted Ryan sole legal and physical custody.

Heather was left with the traditional, non-custodial visitation, with Ryan having final decision-making. This meant she had no power at all over anything in Kayla’s life, including school, medical, religious, therapy, etc.

Torturer #1: Judge John Dalton

Kayla was miserable living with her father. She told Heather about emotional and physical abuse by her stepmother and him.

This custody switch was the beginning of the judicial torture. Her child was unhappy and being abused, and she was made powerless to do anything about it.

Things got so bad that Kayla pleaded with Heather to take her away. What’s a mother to do? Her own child was begging her to go on the run so she could be safe and happy and together with her mama, where she belonged.

ON THE RUN

So, they fled into hiding. Together. Happy again at last!

First, they lived happily in Oregon.

Heather and Kayla in Oregon

Soon they moved to North Carolina and made a life there, still dodging authorities. Mainstream media had taken on their case, portraying Heather as the villain who deprived a poor father of his child and urging them to call police. So she had to be on guard at all times.

At some point, Heather began having health issues, due to the stress of living in hiding, trying to make a living, and constantly looking over her shoulder. She was not able to access proper medical care for fear of being caught.

CAUGHT!

One day in mid-May 2023, when Heather and Kayla were shopping at a thrift store, a clerk recognized them and called police. She had seen their case profiled on the popular TV series America’s Most Wanted.

Heather & Kayla in NC

Heather was arrested and jailed and Kayla whisked off to her patriarchal owner.

Kayla was 15 then. You can imagine how traumatized she was by being suddenly taken away from her mother, her life-long primary bond, and handed over like a trophy to her father, from whom she had wanted so badly to escape.

MSM made it look like a great success that horrible Heather had been captured and Kayla given back to the poor father. There was a lot of ridiculous “Kayla found alive!” and “Kayla found safe!” captions—despite the fact that she was clearly not in danger and never had been.

JUDICIAL TORTURER #2

Heather was charged with two felony abduction counts. Her bail was set at an exhorbitant $250K, which they knew she could not pay. Thankfully, her parents stepped up and she was released on bond—with an ankle monitor.

Criminal Court Judge David Kliment had the power to dismiss the charges “in the interest of [obvious] justice” but chose not to. Instead, he issued a Protective Order against Heather, disallowing any contact with Kayla.

Judicial Torturer #2: Judge David Kliment

Judge David Kliment

Zero contact. No supervised visits. No telephone calls. And no good reason for that draconian treatment. Except, of course, 1) to punish a woman who dared stand up to da man and 2) to aid in the brainwashing of the child.

Isolation from the mother and maternal family, friends, and anyone who knows the truth is the first step in getting the child under the father’s control. It serves to traumatize the child, making her vulnerable to the manipulation. You know—the kind where they influence the child to believe the mother is the bad guy.

To aid in that, Kayla was made to go to an unscrupulous therapist, one of the many who specialize in that kind of “coercive persuasion” often referred to as “reunification” therapy.

The criminal case was dragged out for over two and a half years, even though Heather specified she wanted to exercise her right to a speedy trial. She wanted to get the truth to a jury, whom she believed would see she ran to protect Kayla.

So much for her rights. Her public defender was selling her out behind the scenes, a common occurrence in these cases.

Heather’s health deteriorated further. The stress of not seeing Kayla was torturous.

I hope Kayla is ok. She was ok when she was with me. They need to let her talk to me. She will be 18 six weeks from yesterday. I can’t believe it’s been over 2.5 years since we’ve talked or seen each other. This is child abuse. They don’t care about her or the harm this separation has caused. She didn’t do anything wrong, and she doesn’t deserve this torture. I don’t deserve it either.

THE PLEA

Heather was facing seven years in prison if found guilty. And she was likely made aware that the evidence of abuse—her affirmative defense for why she “abducted” Kayla—would not be allowed to go to the jury.

That is what usually happens in mama “abduction” criminal cases. They keep the truth from the jury. It is rigged against the mother. Just like in Family Court.

Heather was put in an impossible situation: go through with the rigged trial and face seven years in prison or plead guilty and get probation. But a cruel condition was placed on her probation: the Protective Order would stay in effect until Kayla was 22.

Four more years of the torture. And if she saw or talked to Kayla, she’d go to prison and have to serve out the entire sentence.

At the last minute, after the jury had been seated for trial, Heather pled guilty. Her health was so bad by that time she knew she would not survive incarceration. She really had no choice.

She was tormented further at her sentencing hearing:

I had my sentencing hearing on Wednesday. It was unbearable and traumatic—nearly 3.5 hours of Ryan, his sister, and the GAL, Douglas Cuscaden, telling lies about me and even about my mom.

Heather was devastated. The torture of not seeing Kayla would continue for four more years.

She posted this earlier this year on January 5th, Kayla’s 18th birthday:

Today is Kayla’s 18th birthday. The stress and trauma have been taking a huge toll on my health. I can’t believe I have missed the last two years and eight months of her growing from a kid into a young adult. When I see her again, it will be like getting to know a new person. That’s a crazy thought…

I don’t know how she will learn that she now has the ability to remove herself from the order of protection, or whether she will feel able to do that. After years of lies, manipulation, neglect and emotional abuse (and hopefully not physical as well), I’m sure she is afraid. She is probably even afraid to talk to my parents or brothers. Who knows what they [father and stepmother] have told her.

KAYLA STRIKES BACK!

Kayla was not about to take the judicial torture of her mother and herself lying down!

Shortly after turning 18, Kayla wrote a heartfelt letter to Judge Kliment begging him to drop the Order of Protection.

I have never felt unsafe with my mother…We have always had a close and positive relationship, and I do not believe that the Order of Protection has ever been necessary. …This separation from my mother has caused me psychological and emotional harm, and I hope the Court will consider that as part of my request.

When Judge Kliment did not reply, Kayla filed an official motion to vacate his order, which meant a hearing would have to happen on the matter. Judge Kliment would have to face Kayla in person.

The hearing on her motion took place on March 11th. Kayla was crying during the proceedings. It was continued to March 25th.

And finally, finally! Judge Kliment put an end to his own torture. He really had no choice. An 18 year-old was testifying to the fact that she had never been in danger with her mother and it had been wrong for him to issue the order in the first place.

Heather and Kayla were reunited just minutes after the proceeding!

This was a rare win in the Custody Crisis world. The brainwashing and intimidation had not been successful and neither was the agenda to keep Kayla and Heather apart until Kayla turned 22.

But, sadly, they did not have much time together.

The reunion had come too late. The continuous judicial torture over the course of ten years had taken too much of a toll.

Four months after they reunited, Heather passed away in her sleep.

Unfortunately what happened next is heartbreaking for them both. Heather ended up passing away from complications of dealing with the endless court abuse and heartbreaking loss of her daughter. …Years of stress and trauma from fighting for her daughter finally took their toll.

Thankfully, Kayla has her uncles and grandparents, who love her dearly and stood staunchly by Heather during the entire tortuous ten years.

RIP Heather; Condolences Kayla and family

TAKEAWAYS

The main theme today is that what we’ve called judicial alienation in the past is an understatement. It is more akin to judicial torture.

In previous stories, such as Mom Commits Suicide after “Judicial Alienation” of Son, we’ve focused on how judicially-enabled alienating of children by the father from the mother is causing severe harm and even leads to the death of the mother.

But “alienating” is often just not strong enough. What judges are doing to mothers is more accurately described as “torturing” them.

Torturing women in the service of entitling men.

Let her suffer. Let her die. All in the service of the agenda.

In Heather’s and most “abduction” cases, there is dual judicial torture. The torture baton is passed from the Family Court judge to the Criminal Court judge. Often they are buddies. But even if they do not know each other, they know the agenda. Not a word needs to pass between them.

All systems involved in any way with maintaining men’s power in the family are rigged against mothers. That includes family courts, criminal courts, law enforcement, child protective services, district attorneys and prosecutors, public defenders, and even NGO’s like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which was instrumental in Heather’s capture—Family Court being the main staging grounds.

But the systems and their enforcers all serve to uphold men’s prerogative to control “their” women and children after divorce. None do what is best for the children or fair for the mother, as Heather’s case makes crystal clear.

This should help make it clear that it is the Old Boy Network behind (or above) it all. It is the Godfather maintaining father power via its capos. The agenda may be invisible, unwritten, and unspoken, but it is very real, operating behind the scenes in custody cases.

It’s simply Persisting Patriarchy.

Moms know this: Patriarchy is not dead. It is alive and well when it comes to your children. You do not have the power to keep custody or protect your children.

This is society’s best kept secret. Wake up Women and join together to fight for the power to keep and protect children after divorce!

Join us at The Women’s Coalition where we are demanding a new system!

Join us at Sisters in Solidarity if you’d like to engage in activism. We have a forum every month you can join. [See below]

Follow us on Facebook and share posts with your friends.

Join our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit [see below].

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IN OTHER NEWS

DISCRIMINATION LAWSUITS

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