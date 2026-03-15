This is the second in our series: “Consciousness Raising” with Messages from Mamas. The first is linked linked here.

Since our investigative stories will now be every other week, Messages from Mamas will fill in on some alternative Sundays.

’60’s Consciousness Raising Group

Consciousness Raising groups in the ’60’s and ’70’s were a way for women to learn from each other’s life experiences and apply a political lens, with the goal of ending the oppression to which they were subjected under the Patriarchy.

The main idea was encapsulated in the saying: The personal is political. Women understood that the problems they were facing personally were actually being caused by systemic sexism and, therefore, it was not enough to just tell their stories. They must use them to make social and political change.

We are reviving the spirit of the Consciousness Raising groups and doing it with a specific form of systemic sexism: the entitling and empowering of men to take children from mothers after divorce or separation via Family Court. Messages from victims of the Custody Crisis will be shared here anonymously with our followers to simulate a gathering of minds and hearts of mamas who’ve lost custody.

These messages have been sent mostly through our website contact form or directly to info@womenscoalition.org. We don’t use mothers’ names to protect their privacy. Instead, we use numbers, so if you want to comment about a particular mother’s message, you can refer to it by number. If you recognize your message, feel free to say so. Please like, share, and comment to support the mothers and give our cause momentum!

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The last Conscious Raising meeting left off with Mama 8, so we’ll begin today with Mama 9.

MAMA 9

I was harassed by my son’s father for 13 years through family court here in Alabama. Stalked, bullied on social media for 3 yrs, I lost jobs, etc.

In 2022 lost my 50/50 when I went to ask for full custody due to abuse. I have documented (witnesses & film) of my son’s abuse and a police report of attempted choking of my son.

I was fined $8000 for a “pattern” of complaining. Opposing counsel said I alienated him. I now see him for 48 hours every other weekend.

My son is in danger.

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MAMA 10

I haven’t had any contact with my children since Thanksgiving of 2021. My ex-husband won’t allow anyone in my family to have contact with them.

I left a man because of domestic violence in 2016. Six months later, our seven-year-old was sexually abused in his care. I fought for years. Both kids started showing signs of physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

Sadly, every time I fought, more and more was taken from me. The judge believes I have mental illnesses and I lied and I made my kids lie.

I’ve been in therapy for years. I didn’t lie, I don’t have any mental illnesses per my therapist. I passed a lie detector test.

I started being accused of sexual abuse. I passed a psychosexual exam. I had multiple psych exams. I took eight parenting classes, and 52 hours of anger management. I got a job. I worked really hard.

My ex moved out of state. I flew back-and-forth 30 times in 2 1/2 years. Then they ordered $23,000 a year in child support and I had to give up visitation.

I never sexually abused my kids, I never lied and I never told them to lie. I left a man who was a pathological liar and it still is. I spent $200,000. My family spent that.

Now I live in the same state as our children and I still don’t have contact. I don’t know what to do. I miss them so much. They’re 12 and 16.

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MAMA 11

My ex is a lawyer who has used the judicial system to abuse me and alienate me from my son and my triplet daughters who have been abused by him. Yet the judge is forcing contact.

My daughters refuse to go so there are more contempt filings by my ex. I’m Terrified. The judge has already jailed me once.

Court players always say I’m coaching my daughters, when they are 15 years old and have testified about their abuser!

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MAMA 12

I had full custody in Minnesota after 2 back-to-back trials in 1997. The father had a 40 year Judicially Documented history of violence, anger issues, and sexual issues. The judge put many restrictions on his visits with measures in place for the safety of my daughter.

The wealthy (worth $2,700,000) violent father follows me to Illinois. The Illinois judge rendered a third court order noting the many restrictions put in place by the Minnesota judge and an additional Order of Protection.

The father moves to Lake County, IL and sues for custody, now 4 times in less than 2 years. On 9-11-01, I sent my biological child to St. Mary’s Catholic School along with 3 long term foster children (yes I was a licensed foster parent so the state gives me a license to parent), but my biological daughter never came home.

A psych evaluation stated my daughter suffered from PAS [parental alienation syndrome].

My daughter was taken 500 miles away, 60 miles Northeast of Duluth, and for 14 years she was isolated, with no formal education, and sexually abused.

I have everything documented. The Illinois courts facilitated in having a child be sexually abused, by court order, when her father had a history of such.

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MAMA 13

Family Court gave my abuser sole custody. I lost all rights, face 15 criminal charges and can only have supervised contact with my daughter.

I was never arrested, yet my name was destroyed. The GAL interfered with my job and ignored all evidence.

My daughter is being used as a weapon. This is legal abuse.

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MAMA 14

I had to stop fighting for custody because he was taking it out on the children. I haven’t gotten to see my middle son in person since 2018!

I’ve never done drugs, never been abusive (he was), never drank, etc. The entire time nobody could tell me why I couldn’t see my son.

Just over a week ago he finally turned 18 and reached out to me. I can’t wait to see him again. Unfortunately, he still lives with his dad until he graduates so I’ll have to wait until he leaves for college. I’m counting the days!

I was never lucky enough to have supervised or unsupervised visits! I got somewhat occasional video visits the last two years...no more than once a month but usually a few months apart.

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MAMA 15

I have been battling through family court for the past five years, and through that experience I have come to see how deeply broken and harmful the system can be for mothers and children.

What I believed was an isolated struggle has revealed itself to be a widespread systemic issue. I would love to connect with your organization, share my story, and learn how I can support efforts for reform and awareness.

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MAMA 16

I’m five years into a custody battle that cost me 18 months with my eldest son and daily life with all three of my children (17, 15, 12).

I know systemic exclusion, dismissed evidence, and celebrating crumbs while fighting for the whole meal.

I’m still in the trenches. The alienation continues, but so does my fight.

I’m one of you.

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THROUGHLINE

Keep in mind that these personal Messages from Mamas all have the same political throughline: these women are all victims of the systemic sexism being played out in family courts around the country and world.

THE WHAT, HOW, & WHY OF THE CUSTODY CRISIS:

WHAT: The epidemic of mothers unjustly losing custody and visitation with their children.

HOW: Judges lie about women being liars, alienators, mentally ill, emotionally abusive, etc.; disregard abuse, neglect, and unfitness by men; and do not rule in the best interests of the children.

WHY: There is an Old Boy agenda to maintain men’s power over women and children after divorce.

THE SOLUTION: The only way to stop the taking of our children is to implement a new system where custody cases are heard in a regular civil court. A jury acts as the fact-finder and the judge has no more power than a regular judge, i.e. virtually no discretionary power. [For more info on the Solution, see the Child Custody Act.]

BIG THANKS TO ALL MAMAS FOR THEIR MESSAGES!

To all mamas who’ve survived Family Court oppression: we believe you, we feel your pain, and we support you. Join us in implementing an end to the systemic taking of our children.

Join The Women’s Coalition to be part of the battle to take back our power to maintain custody and ensure our children’s safety and well-being.

Join Sisters in Solidarity if you want to engage in activism with us. Our next forum will be on March 21st.

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IN OTHER NEWS

FINAL CALL FOR NY LAWSUIT

This is the final call for women in New York to become Plaintiffs in our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit. We are planning to file next month and are gathering the necessary information from mothers.

We will be doing a press conference on the day of filing. Plaintiffs may speak for up to 5 minutes about their case if they want.

If you are a woman who has litigated custody of child(ren) in NY Family or Supreme Court and are interested in joining the suit, please fill out this new form that is only for New York mothers.

For more information on our lawsuit, see: Discrimination against Women in Family Court Lawsuit.

MARCH SIS FORUM

Our March Sisters in Solidarity forum is this Saturday.

Sisters in Solidarity is the activism arm of The Women Coalition. If you’d like to engage in activism to end the Crisis, please read about SIS here and fill out the enclosed form. You will be sent a zoom invite a couple days before the meeting. [Check your spam].

Saturday, March 21st:

1pm Pacific

4pm Eastern

9pm London/UTC

Sydney: 8am the 22nd

CHAPTER 10 IS OUT!

Chapter Ten of Pretended Justice is out this week.

Chapters are published every Wednesday. Previous chapters are accessible on the menu bar of Women’s Coalition News & Views. The first book is also accessible there.

In the last chapter [Chapter 9], Mandy’s visits with her boys are only through supervised video messages. Her refuge is working out at the gym, where she feels a sense of control.

She is shocked to hear that Kevin, the man she met in a Facebook group and has dated a few times, is being charged with burning down Damian’s girlfriend’s home, where they are all living, while they were out of town. Mandy is suspected of having conspired with him and that is used to stop all contact with her boys.

The social worker tells the police that Mandy is delusional and has drugged the boys and falsely accused Damian of sexual abuse. Mandy tells her off and asks why she is lying. Wanda has no response.

Summer turns to fall which turns to winter. Mandy does her best to hold it together, sure she will get her boys back after the fact-finding in Kevin’s case.

But a surprise happens in January! A Private Investigator has submitted a witness statement testifying that he has been surveilling Damian since he saw Mandy in the news for having “kidnapped” her boys.

He testified that he saw Damian sexually abusing a boy who seemed drugged through a window and he got it in on video. He had outed the judge on social media for covering up the abuse, so now the judge has to recuse for conflict of interest. Mandy is thrilled!

Things seem to be looking up for Mandy…

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