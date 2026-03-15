Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Dr. Linda L. Moore's avatar
Dr. Linda L. Moore
9h

A truly good idea. Hopefully they get good psychological support when Needed!

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
10h

I’m sickened by this Especially now after married 35yrs I finally divorced a malignant sociopathic npd. I had no idea how evil & cruel he was/is. My adopted 11yr old son disclosed sexual abuse by this monster which kicked in the whole alienation narrative. I’d never heard of this & see how this wickedness needs to be exposed!! Why are we not uniting? In the Protective Parenting group they found something they didn’t agree with your org.& that’s another reason/excuse not to support one another 😢

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