Women's Coalition News & Views

Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
13h

Family court is about male power and control. Women have no power to protect their children in family court. Males that request child custody usually get it. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Years ago, the terms residential parent and parenting time were unfamiliar. They added to the confusion and horror of judicial rulings. Today, these terms are too familiar. The term custody is disappearing as are women's children. Renaming custody further empowers men and disempowers women. Family court judges enable men to take and alienate children from their loving mothers. Women have no enforceable rights in family court. They often become helpless and hopeless. Mothers are a child's primary attachment. Children are harmed when they are separated from loving mothers. Fathers and mothers are not the same. Children are not male property. Family court judges abuse their power and face no consequences. Women must use their outrage and demand a new system. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end.

Doc Blue’s RECKONING
13h

Every Sunday I write here how it is that:

soooo, so friggin' many of you mothers make comments

that reflect how it is that you BELIEVE, from Some of Our Workings

of the y1820s, the y1890s, the y1970s and of the y1980s, THAT

SEXISM, Worldwide, of Patriarchy's previous, 12,000+ years' time has been

QUASHED.

THAT W H E N YOU, Mama, set Footstep One in to A N Y W H E R E 's

" family " " law " courtroom the men there ENABLED BY SOOOO, SO MANY

OBSEQUIOUS SYCOPHANTIC WOMEN are going to have, for YOU Mama,

JUSTICE.

THEY ARE N O T. Sexism of the SYSTEM which is Patriarchy is .NOT.NOT. QUASHED.

HARDLY. The World's religions ALL F E E D thus: LOOK th''ell around YOU, Mothers.

THEY A L L are there cuz of systemic MALE DNA - ENTITLEMENT.

A n d, YOU Mama, YOU have the WRONG D N A.

WHATEVER ABOUT YOU, as biomama, that you believed " irreplaceable, " men will

STAT REPLACE YOU with one or more of those enabling sycophants. Pronto. Stat.

Cuz daddees C A N.

For REALITY'S / for YOUR SAKES, Mothers, K N O W and HEED the WISDOM of the Women's Coalition International's

RABBIT HOLES, A L L of them, of https://womenscoalition.substack.com/s/rabbit-holes-of-the-post-separation.

Doc Blue

