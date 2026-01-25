A new, non-fiction book out this month tells the stories of many mothers who are victims of the Family Court Custody Crisis: Custody: The Secret History of Mothers by Lara Feigel.

One of the more disgusting cases brought to light in this exposé involves an abusive and controlling husband who’d engaged in deviant and dangerous behaviors, including cross-dressing and strangulation. This did not deter the judge from giving him sole custody of their young daughter.

Lara Feigel

Lara Feigel, a British journalist, gives “absorbing and heartbreaking” accounts of mothers stripped of custody as far back as two centuries ago in her book. She refers to it as a “secret history” because Family Court cases are usually closed and mothers are being gagged and jailed.

She took an interest in the Crisis after her ex was unjustly granted sole custody of their son, while being “vilified” throughout the proceedings. Fortunately, she fared better than most, getting unsupervised visits with her son and primary custody of her daughter—only because he did not want her.

After her terrible experience in Family Court, she began following other mothers’ cases. She discovered they were being treated as poorly as she had been: degraded and stripped of custody for bogus reasons.

My experience of court was eye-opening. And when I sat in on other cases, I realised how often mothers are vilified.

Feigel, a journalist, used her talents to do some digging. She found similar cases starting from hundreds of years ago and proceeded to tie them to the present state of affairs—much like we’ve done in our History of the Crisis series.

She includes two of the mothers we have profiled—Caroline Norton: 1830 Custody Case Leads to First “Mothers’ Rights” Law and Britney Spears: Britney’s Memoir: Trading Her Freedom for Her Kids. Some of the others include: Alice Walker, George Sand, and Edna O’Brien.

Feigel published this article about her investigation: I was warned my children would be ripped in half when we divorced, but I had no idea just how brutal custody cases can be: My experience of court was eye-opening, and when I sat in on other cases, I realised how often mothers are vilified.

Interestingly, Feigel employs the term custody in the title and the book. In case you haven’t noticed, the Old Boys have been attempting to disappear this word in their agenda to keep men empowered after divorce.

More on that later, but first Lana’s case.

LANA’S STORY

Lana* immigrated to England and the only way she was able to make a living at first was by doing some sex work. One of her clients was Philip*, a wealthy businessman.

Lana and Philip did the “Pretty Woman” thing—going from a business relationship to marriage. But it didn’t end happily-ever-after like it did with Julia Roberts’ and Richard Gere’s characters.

Philip began strangulating Lana during sex, despite it terrifying her. Strangulation is a common tactic of control in domestic violence. He also used other behaviors to coercively control her. And he would cross-dress in front of her, which was upsetting.

When Philip would travel for business, he had affairs. He flaunted his infidelity by flagrantly packing his “sex toys” in front of her. Meanwhile, Lana stayed at home being a loving, full-time mama to their daughter.

Due to his philandering and sexual and emotional abuse, she ended the marriage. Like so many men, he would punish her for this insubordination via custody. Philip was granted equal parenting time with their toddler daughter—despite his deviant and dangerous behaviors and lack of any previous caregiving.

But half time was not enough revenge. He wanted full control and to torture her by taking her child away from her.

So he went back to court asking for sole custody, claiming Lana was “hostile” and had acted unilaterally. He claimed she had enrolled their daughter in preschool without consulting him.

She tells the court about how their daughter does not want to go to the father at exchange time and cries and screams in protest. Lana is blamed for not “preparing” her properly, although she always does her best, sending her with comforting things.

Lana testifies about and submitted pictures of her ex having sex in dangerous ways and cross-dressing to support her contention that he was not someone who should have sole custody. An expert (evaluator) was appointed. He aided and abetted the agenda and heavily steered the case against Lana and to Philip.

As usual, the judge disregarded and spun all the negative evidence about Philip, while fabricating and exaggerating negative evidence about Lana. In response to her testimony and evidence about Philip’s sexual deviancy and dangerousness, the judge found that Lana was the problem—for humiliating him! He used this as evidence of her agenda to “severely limit the father’s role” in their daughter’s life.

And the judge actually found that Philip could not have been coercive and controlling because...wait for it…Lana had played the dominatrix role in their sex life! You cannot make this shit up. Judges can spin anything, literally anything, in their agenda to shift blame to the mother.

Philip was given sole custody and decision-making power. Lana is permitted visits only every other weekend. This is judicial alienation.

And so Lana has been rendered powerless over the child she had borne and primarily nurtured for the entirety of her young life.

Children are handed over to fathers who end up over-empowered by the court process—their faults minimised.

“CUSTODY”

It’s good that Feigel uses the term “Custody” in her book.

If you haven’t noticed, “custody” has been quietly disappearing from family law and lexicon for decades. It is being replaced with terms like “child arrangement orders” and “residential parent” in the UK and “parenting time” and “physical placement” in the U.S.

But why? Is there a method to this madness?

Yes. This is part of the gender-neutralizing of family law. The word custody brings up the notion of primary custody being given to one parent and visitation to the other. Since mothers are virtually always children’s primary bond and nurturer, it is common sense that it’s best for children for the mother to retain primary custody.

This reality threatens men’s power over “their” women and children. The Old Boy agenda is to make sure men retain power after divorce despite this actuality. So they are on a campaign to rewrite history and control the narrative.

The Old Boys have been replacing custody with terms more amenable to “equal parenting”. They have been frantically trying to instill the concept into culture and law that fathers are the same as mothers, in large part by conflating it with the concept of equality. They are using this false narrative to enact mandatory equal parenting laws.

The truth is: mothers are different than fathers. Mothers are children’s primary attachment figure, the most important factor in the healthy development and well-being of children. Hence, they should automatically get primary custody upon divorce, unless it is found by a jury in a real court (not a family court) that they are seriously abusive.

The disappearance of the term custody is not the real problem, though, nor is bringing it back be the solution. Not only is the word custody disappearing, but the entire family law framework is being gender-neutralized—right under women’s noses.

The family law code is fashioned so as to enable judges to entitle and empower men seeking custody of children. We need a new code and a new system. [See the Child Custody Act.]

Remember always: the core issue of the Crisis is power. The more power men get to take our children, the less women have to keep them. And, unfortunately, men are still winning after all these centuries—as Feigel’s book so well documents.

* * * *

