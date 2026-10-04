Women's Coalition News & Views

Women’s Coalition News & Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Women's Coalition's avatar
The Women's Coalition
Oct 5

ADDED AFTER PUBLISHING:

RE: C section:

The judge cited the children’s wish to have visits with their father to support his decision. First, children are not cognitively or emotionally mature enough to make this life-altering decision. As adults, children are better able to make decisions about their own safety and well-being and what kind of relationship they want with their father.

Secondly, children should never be given a voice in cases in which there is a violent, coercive controller who has likely influenced, if not outright threatened, the children. That cannot be relied on and is not fair to them to be put in that situation.

Of course, these justices know that. They use and distort facts and evidence to justify entitling the father. Funny how children’s voices are not listened to, or are overridden, when they say they do not want to see their father.

TAKEAWAY section:

What should have occurred in this case, and all cases involving a violent father, is he should be given no custody/parental responsibility. The mother should automatically, as per law, get sole custody.

The violent father should be allowed only professionally supervised visitation (no contact in sexual abuse cases) for the pendency of the child(ren)’s childhood. As adults, children are better able to make decisions about their own safety and well-being and what kind of relationship they want with their father.

Reply
Share
LAV O’Reilly's avatar
LAV O’Reilly
Oct 4

If a father is abusive, on any level, to the mother of his children, he’s not a good father

Reply
Share
2 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Women's Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture