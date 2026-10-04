In a unanimous decision this week in the “Re: C” case, the Court of Appeal for England and Wales unanimously decided that a violent father gets custody, and this now serves as binding precedent for all future custody cases.

Appellate Justices: Stephen Cobb (top left); Antony Zacaroli (top right); Andrew Moylan (bottom right); Family Court Judge John McKendrick (bottom left)

The main villain in this story is Appellate Justice Stephen Cobb, who led the gang and wrote the opinion.

He is also—wait for it—the President of Family Court! A clear conflict of interest. Cobb was passed the torch after the infamous Judge Andrew McFarland retired.

Cobb brazenly uses the word entitled in the opinion, asserting that judges are entitled to give custody to violent men, like the father in the Re: C case.

The Court of Appeal found the judge was "entitled" to find such contact was in the children's best interests.

So, ironically, the appellate judges are entitling Family Court judges to entitle violent fathers to custody.

They got the big guns out for this case. Justice Andrew Moylan also serves as the Head of International Family Justice for England and Wales. He is the country’s leading judicial voice on how British family courts interface with cross-border laws, the Hague Convention, and modern European legal structures. The better to keep men entitled after divorce…

THE “RE: C” CASE

The “Re: C” case originated in the Wrexham Family Court in Wales. There are four children of the divorced parents, whose ages presently range from 6 to 14 years-old.

The father admitted to physical violence, emotional abuse, and coercive control of both the mother and children, so the judge could not do the usual: discredit the mother. The question was simply what legal custody and visitation should the father be given, considering the serious abuse.

The mother requested sole legal custody, which would give her decision-making authority, so she would not have to communicate or negotiate with her abusive ex. In the UK, that means ending his parental responsibility. She also requested the children have no direct contact with the father.

The child protective services (social) worker agreed with the mother and recommended cutting off all direct contact between the father and children. However, the guardian (aka guardian ad litem), who serves as the legal voice for the children, recommended the father be allowed supervised visits.

Judge John McKendrick refused all the mother’s requests and gave the father what amounts to joint legal custody. He did order supervised visitation, but allowed a female friend (girlfriend?) to be the supervisor. Obviously, since he is a violent coercive controller, this friend will likely have little power over the situation.

Hence, McKendrick ordered what is effectively unsupervised visitation for the violent father. Not to mention it can easily be modified to unsupervised visits if his friend says he behaves well during supervised visits.

This is a common strategy in family courts around the world. Fathers who are seriously abusive get to have friends and family “supervise” them; while mothers falsely found to be abusive are stuck with strict, professionally supervised visits for years on end.

The judge cited the children’s wish to have visits with their father to support his decision. First, children are not cognitively or emotionally mature enough to make this life-altering decision. As adults, children are better able to make decisions about their own safety and well-being and what kind of relationship they want with their father.

Secondly, children should never be given a voice in cases in which there is a violent, coercive controller who has likely influenced, if not outright threatened, the children. That cannot be relied on and is not fair to them to be put in that situation.

Of course, these justices know that. They use and distort facts and evidence to justify entitling the father. Funny how children’s voices are not listened to, or are overridden, when they say they do not want to see their father.

MOM APPEALS

As a last resort, the mother appealed. She asserted:

The speedy, investigative nature of the new Child Focused Court model had rushed the case and diluted strict domestic abuse safety protocols.

The judge erred by entirely ignoring the specialized Cafcass Child Impact Report , which recommended cutting off all direct contact between the father and children.

Allowing friends of the father to supervise the visits was an insufficient safety barrier given his abusive history.

The Appellate Court trio, led by Justice Cobb (remember, he’s the President of Family Court), denied all the mother’s requests. They only overturned her restriction of motions filing in the upcoming year, which she likely would not have done anyway. So it was essentially a complete loss for her.

Notably, the opinion stated that the judge had adequately factored in the father’s abuse history when making his orders. This makes it crystal clear that a judge has discretion to give men custody even if they are violent.

The Re: C case now serves as binding precedent for all custody cases, so not only did the mother in this high-profile case lose, all mothers lost. There is now case law that entitles fathers to custody, even when they are violent.

“CHILD FOCUSED” COURTS

Ironically, this father-entitling precedent was set in the very first custody case heard at the appellate level under UK’s new Child Focused Court (CFC) protocol. This protocol was implemented largely as a solution to the problem of mothers being unable to protect their children in custody cases.

The CFC was adopted to put focus on early investigations and avoid “adversarial” trials, relying heavily on the opinions of the guardian (child’s legal representative) and social worker. In practice, this provides even less due process for mothers and gives judges more cover when they make unjust rulings, as they can blame the investigators.

Two of the appellate justices and the Family Court judge (McKendrick) were directly or indirectly involved with the “Child Focused” model. This allowed them to keep control, while disguised as concerned about child safety. These men are not stupid—they know custody cases are, at their core, about men’s power, not child safety, and that they are there to uphold it.

On the other hand, there are no women in power who fight for mothers’ power to maintain custody and protect their children. Women treat custody as a child safety and well-being issue, not a power issue. This plays perfectly into men’s agenda to maintain their power, as it keeps women diverted, spinning their wheels advocating for the latest “child safety” laws.

TAKEAWAYS

Although this trickery by the power elite (Old Boy Network) is occurring in the UK, it is happening in various forms in family courts everywhere. Women are continuously misled and hopeful about new “child safety” laws and policy that, in the end, make zero difference. This first appellate opinion after the “Child Focused Court” protocol was implemented clearly demonstrates this fact, as will plenty of other cases in the future.

No, the scourge of mothers losing custody and being unable to protect their children cannot be solved with new laws. There are always ways around them that Family Court judges can use to keep men empowered and entitled after divorce, regardless of violence, abuse, or neglect.

What should have occurred in this case, and all cases involving a violent father, is he should be given no custody/parental responsibility. The mother should automatically, as per law, get sole custody.

The violent father should be allowed only professionally supervised visitation (no contact in sexual abuse cases) for the pendency of the child(ren)’s childhood. As adults, children are better able to make decisions about their own safety and well-being and what kind of relationship they want with their father, as noted above.

The Re: C appellate case supports our position that it is systemic male entitlement causing the custody crisis and that it is a waste of time to reform Family Court. It is designed so judges are entitled to entitle men, regardless of laws.

The only way for women to gain the power they need and deserve to keep and protect their children after divorce is to demand the implementation of an entirely new system. The Women’s Coalition is demanding that custody cases be heard outside of Family Court, in a regular court with a jury, under a new family law code. See our Child Custody Act.

Join us at The Women’s Coalition where we are fighting for a new system.

Join us at Sisters in Solidarity if you’d like to engage in activism.

Join our Discrimination against Women in California Family Court if your case is in California [see below].

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MSM: Dad who abused children is allowed to see them without professional supervision

IN OTHER NEWS

COAST TO COAST LAWSUITS!

Calling all California moms! We are now filing a lawsuit in the Golden State.

Almost 200 women have already joined!

See last Sunday’s post for more info about it.

A California attorney, who believes passionately in our cause to end the Custody Crisis, has stepped up to file our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit!

This is The Women’s Coalition’s second lawsuit. It follows the filing of our (amended) New York lawsuit last in August.

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WEBINAR WITH WENDY

Famous civil rights attorney Wendy Murphy, J.D. will speak at a special Women’s Coalition Webinar on Oct. 10th: Discrimination against Women in Family Court—Meets—Women’s Battle for Full Equality.

As the title of the webinar implies, Wendy will be speaking about the nexus of the systemic discrimination against women in Family Court and the fight for full equality for women. Serendipitouslsy, our lawsuit has become part of that historic battle.

It is taking place on Saturday, October 10th: 1pm Pacific, 4pm Eastern. You will be able to submit questions for Wendy and participate via chat.

It’s free—just register with your email address here. You will be sent the link to join by Oct. 5th. [Check alternate inboxes.]

Encourage others to attend by sharing the url or bitly for this article: bit.ly/wendywebinarsubstack, or the link to register: bit.ly/webinarwithwendy.

Background on the webinar and the road to full equality in this post.

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