DC FAMILY COURT VIOLENCE CONFERENCE

PRESENTATION SLIDE

SPEAKERS

Left to right: Atty Bruce Fein, Dr. Joy Silberg, Atty Karen Winner, Father Rory Doyle, Child victim Ally Toyos

“Warning: Every person the filthy, sordid, mega-slut Ms. Mahtaub Lolavar touches turns to nauseating depravity.” Bruce Fein

Bruce married Mahtuab (Mattie) in his 50’s; no children; Republican/Libertarian/Right winger

“Fein had no shortage of warnings about women, whether they be Mattie Fein or others.” blogger

BANDY’S INTRO

Welcome to this critical conference, addressing perhaps the least known public health emergency of our time. It is Family Court Awareness Month, created to raise public consciousness of a deadly epidemic and national crisis (please see below for its creator, Tina Swithin’s, remarks). Tens of thousands of innocent children and families are being destroyed each year, for up to 175 billion dollars in profit that pass through the Family Courts. And victims and witnesses are being incarcerated without due process, simply for speaking about what has happened to them.

“Courts” are not places we associate with lawlessness or helping violent criminals commit their crimes. We think of Family Courts as places where we go to solve family problems, not create them where none existed, or amplify already life-endangering domestic violence and child abuse. Yet, cases that would have taken weeks or months in criminal court to be resolved the right way, enter Family Court and take years or even decades, only to end up the wrong way. Criminals are exonerated, innocent victims are emotionally and financially devastated, and millions of children have been traumatized for life.

Since 2008, almost a thousand children are documented to have been murdered by a divorcing or separating parent, in the context of custody battles. Close to 100,000 children per year are being sent by Family Courts to their “soul murder,” to the custody of their abuser, while being torn from their primary caregiver.

A mother who enters Family Court is almost 8 times more likely to die in the next 10 years than a mother who does not; if she loses custody of her children, almost 14 times more likely. Common causes are murder, cancer, heart attack, substance use, and suicide.

The human rights abuses I alone have observed, as an expert witness in approximately 70 Family Court cases across 30 different states, are the reason that propelled me to organize this conference. For the first time, legislators, experts, journalists, and survivors have gathered from all around the country to recognize this as a national emergency that requires urgent solutions. We need action, now.

ACTION: Congressional investigation

SOLUTION: uniform family court code

FAMILY COURT AWARENESS MONTH PROCLAMATION

PARAGRAPHS:

1: prioritize child safety; act in best interests of children

2: educate court appointees about DA

3: educate judges and appointees about DA

4: mission: raise awareness and change; honor 800 children murdered by parents (CJE)