This is the fourth in our Messages from Mamas: Consciousness-Raising Gatherings series. The first is linked linked here, the second here, and the third here.

’60’s Consciousness-Raising groups were a way for women to learn from each other’s life experiences and apply a political lens with the goal of ending the oppression they were being subjected to under Patriarchy.

The main idea was encapsulated in the saying: The personal is political. Women understood the problems they were facing personally were actually being caused by systemic sexism and, therefore, it was not enough to just tell their stories. They must use them as a basis for making cultural and legal change.

We are reviving the spirit of these innovative gatherings and applying it to a specific form of systemic sexism: the entitling and empowering of men to take children from women after divorce.

Eight messages from victims of the Custody Crisis will be shared in each virtual gathering of minds and hearts. We hear from women who have fought valiantly for custody or protection of their children in Family Court.

Mothers’ names are not used so as to protect their privacy. If you want to comment on a mom’s message, plz refer to her by number.

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The last post left off with Mama 24, so we begin today with Mama 25.

MAMA 25

I haven’t seen my 3 children in 5 years.

I pay child support to 2 men. One of them is married to a family law attorney and she recently adopted my daughter without my consent or knowledge.

I feel this was all premeditated because the attorney was in the picture from the beginning 5 years ago. She knew exactly what she was doing.

It’s caused me to have PTSD all these years and I fear that coming forward would put me in danger.

* * * *

MAMA 26

I’ve been going through a custody battle with my ex for over 2 years. I finally left because of his narcissism, cheating, lying, etc. He knew the only way to hurt me was through the kids.

I did everything and he was an absent parent.

My kids don’t want to be with him but have been brainwashed by him, his girlfriend and the professionals. They have turned everything around as if I was the bad guy. My youngest doesn’t even know who I am.

One of my kids opened up about how he was made to say bad things about me and how the therapist made him think things that weren’t true, including about his dad and his girlfriend.

They all want to be with me but are afraid to say anything because they have been threatened.

We had a psych eval done and his came back with narcissistic behaviors/personality disorder and mine came back with anxiety and depression...I wonder why...try having your kids taken away...

* * * *

MAMA 27

I have a narcissist ex who has been sexually abusing our daughter since she was three. She’s now six and has been in his custody for the last two years. He colluded with the school and had them lie to the cops and say that I abused my child.

I went to jail not once, but twice. The second time I went to jail was after reporting that my daughter told me her father was touching her private parts and stuck his dick in her mouth.

I told my therapist that her abuse was court ordered. She made a report of child abuse to DCF. I was arrested and charged with making a false report of child abuse.

All of the charges against me have been dropped but my babies are still stuck with the abuser.

* * * *

MAMA 28

Family court forced me to hand our children to my ex who has convictions for felony child abuse, felony trafficking of heroin, felony manufacturing of methamphetamines, and domestic violence.



My attorney is experiencing retaliation for stating his abuse is not in the best interests of the children. The conduct of the judge to my attorney was absolutely frightening. She was threatened with contempt and jail many times. She was also scolded after giving testimony about my case at a state Child Custody Task Force hearing.

The judge is not allowing people to listen in on my custody hearings.

* * * *

MAMA 29

I have had 2 DVROs [domestic violence restraining orders] against my ex.

Now they are forcing reconciliation between my child and the abusive father.

He recently committed DV against his current partner.

I’m scared that he might kill me.

* * * *

MAMA 30

My ex is a judge so I requested the case be moved to another county. That was denied.

It was an almost two year battle where I lost my son and got no visitation with him—but not my daughter. How would I alienate one child and not the other? The lies…

My son has been through so much. It’s so traumatic for him to be ripped out of my home.

Custody is currently 50/50, but my son is miserable.

When will our kids be looked at as humans not property. I pray every day my kids will be ok. Thank you for all you do to fight for our kids.

* * * *

MAMA 31

I am going through a nasty custody battle with an abusive ex. He abused me when we were together and I finally gained the strength to break free.

However, he has now turned to the system to further abuse me. He continues to file custody modification petitions and terrorize me as well as trying to destabilize me.

And the court allows him to do so.

* * * *

MAMA 32

I’m a victim of domestic violence while my ex continues to be awarded with custody while keeping my children away from me.

I’m afraid for their lives.

We need a new system now!!!

* * * *

NOTE: Many victims of the Custody Crisis talk about how their ex is a narcissist. Most abusers are narcissistic and most custody cases involve abusers, but the problem is not that judges do not recognize narcissism and need to be educated. The problem is that judges will give custody to fathers regardless of whether they are narcissists or abusers or not.

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These messages have been sent mostly through our contact form or directly to info@womenscoalition.org.

Hopefully, these women’s outcries will engender outrage from inside and outside our movement and that energy will be converted into making change. So please like, share, and comment!

Encourage friends, family, and co-workers to join The Women’s Coalition on Substack, Facebook, or our website.

And consider joining our activist group Sisters in Solidarity if you would like to engage in activism to end the Crisis.

IN OTHER NEWS

SIS & LAWSUIT

There will be no Sisters in Solidarity forum this month as we are preparing to file our New York Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit. Due to some logistical hurdles, the case is now scheduled to be filed mid-May.

The press conference will not be in front of the SDNY as planned. A lot of women want to attend and speak and in order to accommodate everyone, we’ll be doing it at a hotel event space and we will have a Women’s Coalition get-together after the presser!

If you would like to attend the presser/gathering where we will announce and celebrate the filing of the lawsuit, email info@womenscoalition.org—subject: presser. [NY Plaintiffs are automatically invited, so no need to email.]

Check back here next week for the exact date and place.

TO JOIN:

Fill out THIS FORM if your case is/was in NY.

Fill out THIS FORM for other U.S. STATES.

See HERE for general info about the lawsuit.

[We currently are not taking submissions at this time from other countries but hope to do so in the future.]

NOTE: Some emails go into alternate boxes or spam, so plz check and move to primary.

Women’s Coalition News & Views is a reader-supported publication. Please consider a paid subscription of just $5/mo, $50/yr or $200 founding member to support our important work of exposing and ending the Custody Crisis! [Check alternate inboxes.]

Or feel free to support the Coalition’s work through a one-time or recurring contribution through our Paypal Giving Fund.

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