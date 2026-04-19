Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
2d

Male entitlement dominates family court. Children are considered male property. Family court judges frequently award child custody to men. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Family court judges enable men to alienate children from loving mothers. Facts and evidence don't matter. Laws and training programs don't make a difference. The best interests of the child are often ignored in family court. There is a pattern. There is a problem. There is outrage. Family court judges endanger mothers and children. Women have no enforceable rights in family court. They do not have the power to protect their children. Women and children suffer. The messages from these loving mothers scream out the need for change. Hopefully, this lawsuit will bring needed change.

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Coco Sea's avatar
Coco Sea
2d

How disgusting and horrifying! I am so sorry.

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What is happening with the biological male around the world? Has the group been experiencing a psychotic break? Harming children, men, and wymin more than ever?

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