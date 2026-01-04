2026 rings in a New Year of Activism to end the Custody Crisis. Phase 2 begins our legal and legislative actions—and others.

First we’ll do a recap of Phase 1.

PHASE 1 RECAP

PHASE 1 of our activism has been largely for raising awareness and gathering troops.

A main way of raising awareness has been through our weekly investigative series posted here on Women’s Coalition News & Views and on Facebook. The columns expose individual mother’s devastating encounters with the rigged Family Court system and place them in the context of the larger picture via Takeaways. Some are educational and go into depth on Crisis-related topics.

Over 50,000 people are reached each week and thanks to the sharing of posts, that number has reached as high as 650K! These investigative stories have been published weekly since 2021. They are time-intensive and will now be posted every other week to make time for Phase 2 Activism.

An important part of raising awareness and getting the truth out has been to reveal and dispel the various untruths floating around out there.

There is misinformation (mostly unintentional) by mother-based activists and organizations and disinformation (mostly intentional) by father-based activists and organizations.

PHASE 1 has established the Crisis is caused by judges deliberately switching custody to fathers to maintain men’s power after divorce, i.e. systemic male entitlement.

And that it is not caused by judges being ignorant about DV and child abuse, hence needing training. Nor is it caused by insufficient child protection laws, the “cottage industry”, corrupt court-appointees, parental alienation, etc. (see our Rabbit Holes series).

In confirming the true cause of the Crisis, it has also established that the only way to stop judges from switching custody to fathers is to implement an entirely new system, in which judges don’t have the power to take and endanger our children (see the Child Custody Act).

Thanks to our Sisters in Solidarity activists and all our subscribers and followers for a great job in getting the truth out and gathering troops over the course of many years. It has provided a solid basis for Phase 2 of our activism.

PHASE 2

In Phase 2, we will be taking collective Legal and Legislative Action. This includes the filing of discrimination lawsuits that establish the problem is systemic oppression of women.

We’ll also be promoting the Child Custody Act as the solution to the Crisis. We’ll be educating legislators about the Crisis and asking them to author it.

We are excited to begin this new Phase of activism. Of course, we will continue Phase 1’s objective of raising awareness and gathering troops for this vital battle for the power to keep and protect our children after divorce.

If you’d like to actively participate, join us at Sisters in Solidarity. Otherwise, keep sharing, liking and commenting!

Stay tuned for the official launching of Phase 2 with our Women’s Coalition Declaration!

In the meantime, you can read any stories you’ve missed in our archive. If you prefer listening to reading, check out our new Custody Crisis Stories podcast on Youtube.

Join The Women’s Coalition.

Join the Discrimination lawsuit.

IN OTHER NEWS

PRETENDED JUSTICE

We’ll be starting the sequel this week to “Everything Is Going to Be Okay” by Samantha Baldwin, a heartbreaking novel about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to maintain custody and protect her children based on the author’s own experience.

It ended with the boys being taken away from Amanda by police after she fled into hiding rather than hand them over to the child molester father, a not uncommon occurrence in real life cases.

“Pretended Justice” is the sequel.

“She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back…

Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.”

Sequential chapters are released every Wednesday. Subscribers receive posts in their inbox, so make sure and subscribe if you have not yet.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing it with our readers.

JANUARY SIS FORUM

Our next Sisters in Solidarity forum will be on January 17th.

Sisters in Solidarity is the activism arm of The Women Coalition.

If you’d like to engage in activism to end the Crisis, please read about SIS here and fill out this form. You will be sent a zoom invite.

Saturday, January 17th: 1pm Pacific; 4pm Eastern; 9pm London [Sydney: 8am the 18th].

DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT

Consider joining our Discrimination lawsuit!

We will be filing our first suit in New York, with more states and countries to follow.

For more information see: Discrimination against Women in Family Court Lawsuit: Update

