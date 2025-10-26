Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday that the “presumption of contact” law being applied in custody cases will be scrapped.

Sounds awesome. But is it just window dressing?

The good news is, this is an ideological shift in the right direction. There is now a government consensus that children’s safety trumps an abusive parent’s right to contact. But that has always been a consensus amongst citizenry everywhere forever. It is only in custody cases there is endless dithering about whether to protect children from abusers.

However, this “victory” is getting overblown. Domestic Abuse and Legal Advocates [DALA’s]—lawyers, law professors, and mental health professionals who have taken on the Custody Crisis—are heralding the repeal of this law as a momentous decision, historic, hugely significant, a landmark win that will lead to groundbreaking legal change!

Yesterday was, without a doubt, a historic day for Family Court—after years of campaigning, it was announced that the presumption of parental involvement will be abolished.

And MSM is fully on board.

But does all this hyperbole jive with reality? Or are they creating a misleading impression of substantive change, of mothers finally being able to protect their children in family courts?

I’ve seen courts hand children back to abusers. That ends now.

Dame Nicole Jacobs, the domestic abuse commissioner, described the announcement as “a pivotal moment” that will “ensure children are properly heard, protected and supported”.

We have campaigned tirelessly to have this presumption removed from the family law and practice because until this narrative changes more children like Jack and Paul will continue to die.

Will the repeal of this presumption of contact, so widely extolled by DALA’s, politicians, legislators, and the media, really give mothers the power to protect their children from physically, emotionally, and sexually abusive fathers?

Or is it just more hopium being served up to the mother masses while Rome burns?

THE LAW

This repeal follows a five years-long government investigation that concluded earlier this week with a report: Review of the Presumption of Parental Involvement [pdf].

The “presumption of parental involvement” was passed in 2014 through an amendment to the 1989 Children’s Act, which legislates contested custody cases in England and Wales. In other countries, there are similar laws.

In the U.S., these laws come under the rubric of “prioritizing child safety”, which is just the other side of the “prioritizing parental contact” coin. The idea is that judges have a choice between prioritizing parental involvement and the safety of children.

This presumption supposedly made it harder for mothers to protect their children by putting the burden on them to prove contact with the father was harmful. In theory, it seems easy to prove abuse since the burden is low in Family Court—just preponderance (or 51%). But in practice, it is anything but easy. Mothers are up against judges who minimize, disregard, and conceal evidence of abuse, not to mention them lying about mothers alienating, lying, or being mentally ill.

On the other hand, prioritizing parental contact is advocated for by parents’ rights and fathers’ rights activists [FRA’s]. The reason the presumption passed in the first place was due to strong advocacy by FRA’s. Parents’ rights groups are often founded by FRA’s, so they work together.

The fact that fathers are the ones who fight for and benefit from the presumption of contact is not surprising. A new study published last week found that 9 out of 10 custody cases involve abusive fathers, or at least credibly accused ones.

This presumption includes the usual caveat—if a parent is abusive, it is an exception, and FRA’s often cite this. But the investigation found that even when there was a high risk, abusers [read: fathers] were still given contact.

There was evidence that even in cases where there were indicators of high-risk, parental involvement, including direct contact, was often still pursued.

It is a good thing that this caveat is now officially acknowledged to be ineffective.

CAMPAIGN TO REPEAL

It is unclear what involvement DALA’s had, if any, in initially opposing this presumption of contact bill, but they began a campaign to repeal it immediately. Fortuitously, an opportunity to put a face to the activism presented itself.

In October of that same year, Paul and Jack were murdered by their father while on a court-ordered visit at his house.

Claire with Paul and Jack

Their mother, Claire, had reported the father’s propensity to violence and his threats to kill all of them. She begged the Family Court judge not to order her sons visit him unsupervised. To no avail. The judge gave him unsupervised visitation.

On a visit in October of 2014, the father set fire to the house with the boys in it, burning them alive. A more gruesome scene is hardly imaginable. But this horrific case provided a heart wrenching and compelling example with which to supercharge the campaign.

Claire was convinced it will make a huge difference in protecting children like hers.

What’s happened today will protect generations of children to come.

She has been actively advocating for this reform alongside the DALA’s, politicians, legislators, et. al.

In the end, it was the government report released this week, that officially signaled the elimination of this misguided presumption of contact that clearly benefits abusive fathers.

ANALYSIS

Interestingly, the UK government’s investigation found that the presumption of contact law has not been commonly cited by judges when making rulings.

Evidence around judicial decision-making suggested that the presumption was not expressly referenced by judges and magistrates on a routine basis when making decisions about contested child arrangements orders. When it was referenced, it appeared that the presumption was highlighted as only one of a number of factors the court considered when making a child arrangements orders, and that child welfare remained the central consideration.

This indicates its enactment never had any real impact. And that portends the subsequent repeal will not either.

The addition of this presumption was just passed 10 years ago. Mothers were not able to protect their children before then—when there was no presumption, so what makes DALA’s think that when it is repealed children will all of a sudden be protected? It makes no sense.

Anyway, written or unwritten, there has always been an underlying assumption that children’s contact with their father is so very important that a little abuse—or even a lot—is okay. However, this narrative/Old Boy propaganda exists to serve the larger agenda of maintaining men’s power in the family after divorce. After all, if contact with fathers is so vital for children, it follows that men must remain an active part the family, regardless of abuse, neglect or poor parenting.

In last week’s column, we briefly discussed the “pro-contact culture” in the context of a new study, in which that culture was named as mainly causing the crisis: Moms Enthusiastic about New Study—But It’s Just Rearranging Deck Chairs. This article has gotten nearly 100K views on Facebook, so the word is getting out “pro-contact culture” is not the problem.

CONCLUSION

Although it is better than not that this presumption of contact law is being repealed, it will not lead to substantive change, just like enacting prioritizing child safety laws have not. All the dithering about presumptions and priorities just deflects from seeing the problem for what it is. It has never been about child safety. It is all about power.

Over the last half century, there has been a vicious cycle: DALA’s pinpoint the problem as some particular problem in custody cases; they come up with some sort of legislation they contend will make a significant difference; they get mothers all excited about the new law making change; the law passes; nothing changes; on to a newly identified problem.

Cycle repeats. Children age out. Mothers disappear. New mothers enter and exit the madness, the Family Court House of Horrors. And nothing changes.

In plain English, the real question being addressed in this investigation and others is: Should a child be ordered to visit a parent who has been violent or abusive to the child or the the other parent? And there should be a clear answer to that.

The answer by the vast majority of citizens everywhere, would be a resounding No! It is only within the confines of family courts this is even debated.

This latest investigation should have extrapolated from data gathered that not only should the presumption of contact be repealed, but the Best Interests of the Child doctrine be modified to include that a parent who has been violent or abusive to the child or the other parent be restricted to supervised visitation; and the other parent get sole custody.

That is the only thing that will ensure children’s safety. And a bonus would be that it would make men think twice before they abuse wives and children, as there will be real consequences.

NOT A DENT

Unfortunately, even that legal clarity will not make a dent in the Custody Crisis, because judges rarely make a finding the father is an abuser, no matter how much corroborating evidence or medical proof there is. And, in the rare cases they do, they can simply override law and doctrine and do whatever the hell they want…

Thus, enacting or repealing laws, or modifying the best interests doctrine, is not going to stop judges from taking children away from primary-nurturing mothers and giving them to abusive and self-serving fathers. [See: Down the Rights & Laws Rabbit Hole.]

No, that will only happen if the root cause of the Crisis is terminated—judges having virtually absolute power to take children away from their mothers and endanger them, regardless of facts, evidence, laws, or rights.

And that will only happen if cases are removed from Family Court and heard in a real court where judges have no more power than a regular judge and a jury serves as the fact-finder.

