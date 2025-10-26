Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clair's avatar
Clair
15h

This is scary for me because I have been labelled the dangerous parent after I reported my sons father for being a pedophile. I was labelled as delusional and emotionally abusive. So they will probably use it as a stick for mothers no doubt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Women's Coalition
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture