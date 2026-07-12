In an incredibly rapid sequence of events, a Canadian mother lost custody and went on the run Tuesday; police issued an AMBER ALERT Wednesday; it was extended to surrounding Canadian provinces Thursday; the alert was cancelled Friday due to public outrage; and an emergency hearing has been set for Monday!

Krista and Lanakai

The Alberta mother went on the run to protect her 6 year-old son from sexual abuse by the father. Her current partner and their 4 year-old son are also with her.

A family unit on the run!

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police [RMCP], Canada’s version of regular policemen, posted the Amber Alert on their Facebook page. Big mistake! It royally backfired on them.

An amazing thing happened.

Hundreds and hundreds of comments flooded the post. Almost all were in support of the mother and against the Amber Alert and the RCMP for having issued it. This extreme public outcry forced a retraction of the alert in just two days!

Mainstream media [MSM] is just as guilty. The airwaves were flooded with the Amber Alert encouraging viewers to call in sightings, with warnings like—Don’t approach them! Just call 911!—supporting the lie the mother is dangerous. They did not even do a quick search or contact Krista’s family before jumping on the mother-blame bandwagon.

Thankfully, though, the public was not fooled! Information about the sexual abuse spread rapidly. People saw the contradiction: how could one child be in such danger with the mother, yet not the other child? Yeah, that one only works within the confines of Family Court where mothers are gagged.

It is quite amazing—and unprecedented—for a mother in hiding to get such strong support from the public, no less instantaneously! If only all fleeing mamas could get this kind of attention and support...

Thank goodness for independent media where we can get the truth out. Please share this article to support Krista and raise awareness about the Custody Crisis and consider supporting our work with a free or paid subscription of just $5/mo.

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NOTE: We are only including older pictures from which mother and son cannot likely be recognized. Everything herein is alleged and opinion protected by the First Amendment.

Not a lot is known about Krista’s custody case, but here is what can be gleaned from online sources, some of which may not be entirely accurate. Feel free to comment with any corrections or updates.

KRISTA’S STORY

Krista gave birth to Lanakai in 2020. She never married the father, and he has not played much, if any, of a role as father since his birth by choice.

Two years later, Krista had another son with her current partner, Danny. He has been a loving and involved father to both children.

Krista and kids

Recently, Lanakai’s biofather applied for and was granted visitation. Shortly after visits began, he started behaving badly and strangely. He would direct his little brother to “sniff my dick” and “poke my bum”. He then told Krista about the sexual abuse.

Krista reported the abuse to CYS (Canada’s version of CPS) and to the police. In a taped interview, Lanakai says his father puts his penis in his face and other disclosures.

After the disclosures, Krista refused to allow any unsupervised visits. So the father filed for custody. He lives eight hours away.

As usual, there was not a proper investigation conducted by police or CPS, and they did nothing to protect the child. That left Family Court to do a proper investigation and adjudication of the abuse for determination of custody and visitation.

HERE COMES DA JUDGE!

Judge Jasmine Sirha, an experienced jurist, was assigned to the case. She seems to have a bad reputation with mothers, as per comments.

Judge Jasmine Sihra

Krista requested Judge Sihra do an investigation of the abuse, including an assessment by a child psychologist. But she refused and continued her orders of unsupervised visitation with the father.

On June 9th, Judge Sirha recused herself, likely due to a conflict of interest. She probably had some sort of connections with the father’s mother, who is a lawyer and retired judge and who was probably using her Old Boy status and connections to influence Sihra’s rulings. But recusal did not stop her from executing the Family Court agenda before she bowed out.

On Tuesday, a month after her recusal, Judge Sirha held a brief, interim hearing. She gave the father custody. However, a real, evidentiary trial is required by Canada’s Family Law Act before changing custody.

No matter the law. Judges can always ignore or get around those pesky little things.

It is unclear what Judge Sihra used, if anything, to justify changing custody. Did she even bother to make a finding that Krista was some sort of mentally ill or emotionally abusive (mad or bad)? Did she use one of the usual suspects—some version of alienation, enmeshment, overprotectiveness, delusionality, etc.?

MUM’S ON THE RUN!

Krista and Danny must have been expecting this custody switch, because they were ready to flee into hiding right from the courthouse. They chose to go on the run the same day rather than comply with the order to hand Little Lanakai over to his identified molester.

An Amber Alert was issued for northwestern Alberta the next day. Later, it was extended to all of Alberta and British Columbia [BC], the province west of Alberta that borders the Pacific Ocean. On Thursday, it was extended to the Northwest Territories [NWT] and Yukon, the northern provinces.

The RCMP posted these updates on their Facebook page with pictures of Krista, Lanakai, and Danny. This led to credible sightings of them on Thursday in BC. Police were hot on their heels!

But a huge backlash had been fomenting in the comment section against both the alert and the RCMP. Here’s just a sampling:

Public resources are being spent on a massive fraud!

It is noteworthy that the mother of the bio father is a retired, big time lawyer in Calgary and it’s clear that favors were called in and strings pulled to make this Amber Alert happen.

Shame on RCMP for not investigating and aiding in a child being with an abuser!!!!!

RCMP and cops are as corrupt as the family court system. I hope she stays safe and keeps her boy safe.

Why is the amber alert for only one of the two children?

This amber alert can fuck off! We’re all rooting for this mother protecting her child from this piece of shit father and his disgusting mom who’s a judge/lawyer letting this happen to this child!

I have seen is hundreds of posts about Krista, her kindness, protection, and how she’s an amazing mother to these boys. Let that sink in.

Social media did its magic!

The public instantly became aware that the RCMP not only knew of the boy’s disclosures of sexual abuse, they also knew he was not actually in danger, and his mother was running to protect him. Also, they likely issued the alert under pressure by the father’s mother, a former judge, and Judge Sihra, both of whom had been covering up for the father.

Tellingly, police did not reveal the name of the father, obviously protecting him in case the truth comes out about his abuse—and boy did it! The father never asked the public for help in finding his “endangered” son, nor gave any interviews with media—another tell.

Just in the nick of time, on Friday, when they were closing in on Krista, the police retracted the Amber Alert. There followed a mea culpa of sorts with them admitting criteria for an Amber Alert had not been met. This was certainly due to the public’s exposure of the invalid grounds for its issuance and condemnation of the alert and them.

There were some amusing comments as well. Many claimed they saw them in Nova Scotia, Brazil or Europe to ostensibly to throw police off the scent. This was a popular one:

If you saw her, no you didn’t!

TAKEAWAYS

This abuse of the Amber Alert system is not surprising. Law enforcement often aids and abets Family Court judges in entitling and empowering undeserving fathers, abuse or not.

What is unusual and quite heartening—perhaps a turning point?—is the huge, positive response by the public and them believing her. Could the massive Epstein cover-up have anything to do with it?

The Amber Alert has created a Streisand effect, bringing national and international attention and support for a small-town mama who is doing what any mother would if she could, and is expected to do by society and law—protect her child.

A silver lining in an incredibly awful situation.

The comments also inadvertently got around the automatic gagging of mothers, which keeps them from getting the truth out about father-child abuse. People who knew details were able to share in order to get across how serious the situation is.

It helps that the story is about a small-town mother up against a father from a wealthy family. That always gets support from regular folk.

Krista

The police now they have egg on their face. Beaverlodge RCMP is part of the national entity, so their actions—and lack of—taint the entire Canadian police force.

However, it’s important to not get distracted by the police corruption. They are not the main problem. Yes, they should do proper special victims investigations, but prosecutors almost never take cases that involve sexual abuse by otherwise-respectable fathers anyway.

Family Court is the main staging grounds for the cover-up and enabling of father-child abuse in custody cases. Even when police and CPS support protecting the child, judges simply ignore them.

Think power. Judges have way more power than police or social workers, and whatever they rule goes.

The truth is, the Family Court system is designed so judges can do whatever they want, regardless of facts and evidence. And too often what they want is to uphold the age-old male prerogative to control and abuse their own children.

That is the problem. And that is why custody cases need to be removed from Family Court and heard in a real court with a jury as fact-finder. See our proposal for a new system: Child Custody Act.

WHAT’S NEXT

While it’s great that the RCMP retracted the Amber Alert, they still have the same post up with the pictures of Krista and Lanakai. It has just been “updated” to a “missing person” case. That is deceitful and false.

That “missing” status means there is still something very wrong and encourages people to call in sightings. So, the police are continuing to aid and abet the seizure, just in a slightly more disguised way. That is why the title ends with “Well, Sort of…” They are still at risk.

If they are found, police can forcibly take the child on the grounds the father has custody and Krista is violating the order. Police usually only intervene in custody cases to help the father get his “property” back. Mothers are merely instructed to go back to court.

If Judge Sihra finds Krista in civil contempt and issues a bench warrant, the police can arrest her, as well as retrieve the child. Worse, if a prosecutor files an abduction case, there will be a felony criminal warrant out for her arrest.

Advocates say there will be a hearing tomorrow that will expose “the crimes” of the Family Court and Judge Sihra.

Monday will see the King’s Bench Application that exposes the crimes of the Alberta Court of Justice Family Division and the actions of Justice Sihra in this matter.

That should be interesting. Watch this space!

We are rooting for you Krista!!

Krista

It’s not always as it seems. Please pray for Krista and for her sons whom she will protect and love to the moon and back. Krista is an amazing Mom and no one loves her boys more than herself. Hope the truth comes out. —Lorraine, Krista’s mother

Join us at The Women’s Coalition where we are exposing the Custody Crisis and fighting for a new system.

Join us at Sisters in Solidarity if you’d like to engage in activism.

Join our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit if you’d like to help us establish that the reason women are losing custody and unable to protect their children is systemic sex discrimination.

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