Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Doc Blue’s RECKONING's avatar
Doc Blue’s RECKONING
3d

T R U T H WORLDWIDE = " The Family Court system is designed so judges can do whatever they want, regardless of facts and evidence. And too often what they want is to uphold the age-old male prerogative to control and abuse their own children.

That is the problem. And that is why custody cases need to be removed from Family Court and heard in a real court WITH A J U R Y AS FACT - FINDER. "

CUZ ... ... WHA'th''ELL CENTURY .IS. T H I S ONE ANYHOW ?

Sexism SHOULD HAVE BEEN UTTERLY Q U A S H E D AGES and AGES AGO. IT HAS N O T BEEN.

Doc Blue

sagaof1fdmother.com

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CRANKY GRANKY CREATIVE's avatar
CRANKY GRANKY CREATIVE
3d

I’m sick of Family Courts destroying mothers and their bonds with their young, vulnerable children. They are so biased against women.

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