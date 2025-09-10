Premiering today! Everything Is Going to Be Okay by Samantha Baldwin—a new novel with yet another mother caught in the Family Court Custody Crisis.

“Her first mistake was trusting him. Her second was trusting the state.”

Amanda led a fairly ordinary life, until she met Damian. He swept her off her feet, whisked her away on exotic holidays, wined and dined her in expensive restaurants and showered her with compliments.

But lurking beneath the charming exterior were sinister secrets Damian had been carrying since childhood, secrets that slowly began to surface. Two sons and a failed marriage later, nothing could have prepared her for the extent of her ex-husband’s deception—nor the injustices inflicted upon her by Family Court.

“Everything Is Going to Be Okay”

by Samantha Baldwin

DEDICATION

To L & D

But when anything is exposed by the light, it becomes visible…

—Ephesians 5:13

PROLOGUE

I woke up one morning with a little tap, tap, tapping sound at the door. My heart jumped. Lewis shouted from the lounge, “Mummy, what’s that noise?”

Cautiously, I climbed out of bed and tiptoed through the hallway, stopping at the pane of frosted glass. Spotting the distinct shape of a pheasant hitting our window with its beak, I was filled with relief.

‘Only a beautiful bird come to say, “Good Morning”,’ I tell the boys.

Rubbing my eyes and walking into the large, open plan kitchen/sitting room, I planted a kiss on both my sons’ heads.

‘Hi, Mummy,’ they said in unison, not lifting their eyes from the screen. They were sitting together on one of two large comfy sofas that dominated the homely space, pyjamas on, knees up to their chests, playing their iPads, completely oblivious to the danger we were all in.

Staring from one to the other, I thought my heart might burst with love. My babies, my everything. There was nothing I wouldn’t do for my sons. Lewis was nine, then, a few months from his tenth birthday. “I’ll soon be double digits,” he had been saying repeatedly, for months. And little Daniel had just turned six. He still had his baby face. They were such handsome boys, both tall for their ages. Lewis with his beautiful aqua coloured eyes and smile that could light up a room. And sweet little Daniel, with his large dark brown doe-eyes.

‘Who want’s hot chocolate?’ I asked, careful to keep my voice light and upbeat.

‘Me!’ Lewis cried.

‘And me!’ his little brother chipped in.

Flicking the switch on the kettle I set about preparing a drink for the boys and a peppermint tea for myself. I tried to manage a few morsels of the breakfast I was cooking, but it was futile. My appetite had completely disappeared. The chocolate and peppermint filled my nostrils with their pungent scent, but still I didn’t crave food. Perhaps it was the intense anxiety? Perhaps it was the lack of nutrients? But my senses were acutely sharp, like an animal in the wild.

After breakfast Daniel went in search of his clothes. Lewis and I were content to lounge around in our pyjamas, but not the little one. He liked being dressed and the independence of choosing what he’d wear, even though it was always jogging bottoms and a top with a cartoon logo. To prove my point, he came sauntering into the room with a “Fireman Sam” t-shirt.

‘I want a cape, Mummy,’ he exclaimed, darting around the room with his plastic sword. ‘A red one.’

‘He could use one of his cloths, Mummy,’ Lewis suggested. ‘We can dye it red.’

Daniel slept with a white muslin cloth, every night. He’d done so, since he was a baby.

‘Let’s do it!’ I enthused.

All three of us set about changing the colour of the cloth with red felt pens. It took a while, but Daniel was delighted with the result.

‘Look at me, I’m Superman!’ He laughed, climbing under and over the little table, his newly dyed cape swinging behind him.

I turned on the TV, keen to distract my mind from the avalanche of thoughts waiting to engulf it.

‘That’s me!’ Lewis shrieked. ‘Mummy, Daniel, look, we’re on the TV.’

I grabbed the remote control and hit the ‘off’ switch. Daniel stared at the empty screen, his mouth wide open.

‘Boys,’ I said, pulling them both close. ‘There’s something Mummy’s got to tell you…’

It was eleven am on day ten and food supplies were running low. We were left with potatoes, some vegetables, rice, pasta, maple syrup, flour and milk. We had run out of chocolate, bread, cheese, peanuts – everything the boys liked. There were no snacks now. We had four more days here before I would have to decide our next move. I stood in the kitchen chopping peppers for a stir fry.

The task was interrupted by a quiet knock on the outside door. My body stiffened. Hardly daring to breath, I crept across the living space and whispered for the boys to come with me into the en-suite bathroom of my bedroom. Once there, we sat huddled on the tiled floor and listened. I prayed out loud for us to be kept safe.

‘Please God, don’t let them find us.’

The knocking stopped. We could hear voices outside. It sounded like a couple of women talking. And then the voices stopped. Breathing out, we remained in the bathroom, until we were certain we were once again alone.

An e-mail pinged on the computer. The staff required access to change sheets and towels.

‘We don’t need fresh sheets. We are leaving in a few days,’ I replied, anxious to veto any more visits from staff. Immediately afterwards, I began to panic. Would that be suspicious?

The luxury lodge was very comfortable. It was cosy and warm, had everything we needed and more besides, including heated wooden floors and double-glazed windows. I had my own en-suite bedroom with a four-poster bed. The boys shared a room with a single bed on either side. They also had their own bathroom. In different circumstances, it might have been the destination of a lifetime.

The outside of the small house had a large terrace, complete with a hot tub, pine furniture and a spectacular view of the wood. We had only used the hot tub once. After that, I realised it wasn’t safe. The breath-taking views were also wasted as we had to keep the blinds down at all times. There were too many other lodges dotted around; we couldn’t afford to be seen.

I made the guys a meagre lunch and coaxed them into eating it, with promises of feasts when we next got to the shops. As they returned to their consoles, I retreated to the worktop in the small kitchen area. Opening my laptop, I braced myself for what I might read.

Over the past week I had morphed from an average single mother and homemaker, without so much as a parking ticket to my name, into a wanted fugitive. My face stared back at me from a dozen major news outlet websites. There was a photo of us on the BBC home page. They were making out I was a threat to the boys. Me! As if I could harm a hair on their heads. Adjectives like “dangerous” and “psychotic” were flung about and wild allegations were presented as fact. My head pounded as I switched from headline to headline, desperately aware how powerless I was to refute any of the lies they were printing. It’s not like I could call them up and say, “This is what actually happened…”

The police had released a plea for me to return. The officer they’d enlisted for the job spoke directly to the camera, in a quiet, reassuring voice.

“We promise you if you come back, we will treat you fairly,’ she said. ‘We can’t imagine how scared you must be, and we are here to reassure you that you will be listened to, if you hand yourself in.’

Listened to? They’d had years to listen to us and refused. It seemed highly implausible they would listen to us now.

‘We need to know the children are safe,’ the gentle voice continued.

And just like that, I knew they were lying. They knew my children were safe with me. Of that fact, they were absolutely certain.

In contrast to my media portrayal as some kind of deranged, scorned woman, social media perceived me more open-mindedly. There was a staggering amount of support for me on Facebook and Twitter. It was overwhelming to think organically the truth was spreading. A petition was doing the rounds and had clocked up thousands of supporters. Friends had even set up a “Just Giving” page, and many people donated in the hope they could pay for the legal support we so clearly needed. A stray tear trickled down my cheek.

‘What’s up, Mummy? What is it?’ My eldest was hyper vigilant and noticed the slightest thing.

‘Loads of people believe us and know that I am telling the truth. They have raised lots of money for us.’

‘Really?’ Lewis’s eyes widened. ‘How much?’

‘Thousands,’ I replied.

‘Thousands!’ Lewis repeated. ‘That is lots, that’s bound to help us, won’t it, Mummy?’

‘I should think so,’ I replied, ruffling his hair.

I didn’t say I had already spent tens of thousands, and it hadn’t helped at all.

* * * *

As the afternoon wore on, I kept the boys’ spirits up playing hide and seek and doing my best impression of Superman. Lewis suggested a game of ‘I spy’. Flopping on the four-poster bed, he began, ‘I spy with my little eye something beginning with “H”.’

‘Helicopter?’ ventured Daniel.

‘No,’ Lewis replied.

It wasn’t a bad guess as we’d heard them overhead, several days. My keeping it together- self figured it must be some kind of training exercise happening locally. But a part of me wondered. The papers were saying that a hundred team task force had been set up to find us. If they could justify that level of resources to locate an unarmed woman with no history of mental ill health or violence, then anything seemed possible.

‘You guess now, Mummy.’ Lewis’s words brought me back to the present.

‘Hand?’ I suggested, struggling to see any “H” words in the room.

‘Hulk?’ Daniel interrupted, unable to contain his joy at having figured it out.

Eventually the game came around to “B”.

‘Bum!’ Daniel shouted, and Lewis snorted with laughter.

The three of us rolled around the mattress giggling, with the boys intermittingly calling out “Bum”.

* * * *

As afternoon gave way to early evening the three of nestled together on the couch to watch the Channel 5 Movie. It was a true story about a mother and daughter who had been separated for twenty-five years as someone pretending to be a nurse had stolen the daughter from the hospital when she was a newborn.

‘I’m bored!’ Daniel declared ten minutes in, and went in search of a less sedentary pass time. Lewis, in contrast, had his eyes glued to the screen. For him, the idea of corrupt adults and vulnerable babies was all too real.

‘What if the police get us, Mummy?’ he asked, when his little brother was out of earshot.

‘Don’t worry, they won’t. Mummy’s gonna protect you.’ I squeezed his hand.

‘Why can’t you protect us at home?’ Lewis squeezed back so hard I thought my fingers would break.

‘Because, darling, the police would find us there.’

Stray hairs were dangling in front of his barely blue eyes, so I carefully brushed them away.

‘Why don’t they believe us, Mummy?’ He looked at me earnestly.

‘I don’t know, sweetheart,’ I replied, pulling him close.

It wasn’t strictly the truth. Though I’d been on the run for less than a fortnight, I was learning, quickly, how things really worked. I was a wanted woman. My children were wards of the state. Our local police force had invested half the year’s budget in tracking us down. To me, the question was no longer, “Why don’t they believe us?”. It was, “Who the hell are they protecting?”

After the movie, the boys amused themselves whilst I assembled some of the remaining ingredients into a dinner. Though decidedly unappealing, they made a decent job of eating it, reminding me, once again, what troopers they were.

I washed up while Lewis and Daniel played on their iPads. I gave them about an hour before calling bedtime. I’d managed to keep some semblance of routine in our otherwise chaotic environment, and the boys took it in turns to shower, whilst I readied their room for the night.

At about 8:30pm, I climbed into Daniel’s bed with him, wrapping my arms around him and snuggling in, as I read to him. Tonight, he chose one of his favourite books That Pesky Rat about a homeless street rat. After I finished the story, he settled into bed, getting hold of his ‘cloth’ and his grey kitten.

‘I love you so much, Daniel.’

He looked up at me with his large brown sleepy eyes. ‘I love you so much too, Mummy’ he replied.

I kissed his soft round cheek and inhaled the smell of his freshly washed hair. I gave his face one last stroke before tip-toeing out of the bedroom and into the lounge, where Lewis was still playing on his iPad.

‘Right, Lewis, time for bed now, sweetheart.’ I bent down to him.

‘Okay, Mummy, just one more minute.’

‘One.’ I held my hand up and feigned a stern face.

Lewis smiled.

A couple of minutes later Lewis came into my room and crawled into my bed.

‘Not until your teeth are brushed,’ I told him, lifting the duvet gently, so he could slide out and into my bathroom. I had the book we were reading open, ready for his return. It was about horses. Lewis loved them. I shut the book slowly after finishing a chapter.

‘Right, Lewis, time for bed.’ I placed the book on my bedside table.

‘Can’t I sleep in here tonight, Mummy?’ he asked, smiling at me.

‘No,’ I answered, smiling back. ‘You can sleep in your own room with Daniel.’ I playfully pulled him by the legs from one side of the bed to the other. He was getting so big. He shrieked with laughter.

‘Come on, Lewis, in your own bed.’ I took him into his room, and we hugged, and I kissed him on his cheek.

‘Goodnight,’ I whispered.

He had such beautiful soft skin. I stood in the doorway, the hall light illumining my sleeping children. My big, brave Lewis. He had come on leaps and bounds since the days when he was too terrified to sleep without me. Somehow, I had managed to get him to share a room with Daniel, but it was a recent development. Would this craziness derail all his progress?

Little Daniel turned in his bed and gave out a little snore. He looked so content and at peace with the world.

‘Mummy’s gonna keep you both safe,’ I told my dreaming boys. It sounded more plausible when I said it out loud.

* * * *

That evening, I made a pancake mixture for breakfast. I had to put lots of chia seeds in. That would make it more substantial, and there would be enough for the day after too. The boys wouldn’t mind as long as they had plenty of maple syrup.

Our rations meant I was barely eating, but I had no appetite and hardly noticed. I could see I had lost lots of weight, the way my clothes hung off my skeletal frame. ‘The Fugitive Diet,’ I thought, wryly. Almost no solid food and lots of startled jumps to the window and rolls to the ground…just in case.

I flipped over my laptop and took a quick inventory of where they were with the search. I skim read a few paragraphs on the local police website, before slamming it shut. They were expanding the parameters to include holiday homes and caravan parks. The net was closing in. I fell to my knees and prayed.

* * * *

It was one am, when they drilled through the door and smashed through the glass. I was wrenched out of sleep with deafeningly loud noises. I leapt out of bed with lightning speed as the terrifying reality set in. My heart racing, I ran into my sons’ bedroom. Lewis was sat up in bed screaming loudly. I ran over to him, and together we sat on his bed as he gripped onto me with all his might. Daniel was still in his bed.

‘I love you boys!’ I shouted.

‘Daniel, Daniel, Come here!’ I was desperate to hold them both. He was silent, across from us. I yearned to grab him but dared not leave his brother.

‘I love you,’ I screamed as eight armed police officers burst in.

‘Get off him!’ a policeman yelled.

But how could I tear myself away from my beautiful son? Two more officers yanked me from his arms. Lewis’s screams filled the air as I was shoved outside into the cold dark night, in nothing but my pyjamas. A female officer held me on one side, a male officer held the other.

‘Mummy!’ Lewis howled.

‘I want my mummy,’ Daniel yelled.

They handed me my wellies because I was standing bare foot in the glass they’d broke, to gain access to the lodge. There was blood on my feet, but I hadn’t noticed. The only thing I could feel was the pain in my children’s cries.

The worst had happened.

* * * *

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

