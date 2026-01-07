Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie? is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay.

The first book ended with a SWAT team breaking into the hideaway Amanda had fled to and seizing her boys. She had refused to obey the judge’s order to turn her children over to their father, who had been raping and trafficking them.

She thought nothing could hurt more than losing her boys until she tried to get them back… Faced with the devastating findings of Family Court, Amanda picks herself up and keeps on fighting for her sons. Through family court and criminal court, she navigates a complex maze of professional people and settings in pursuit of a justice that eludes her at every turn. A pretended justice.

DEDICATION

To L&D

You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think & loved more than you know.

—A.A. Milne

CHAPTER ONE

I also noticed that under the sun there is evil in the courtroom. Yes, even the courts of law are corrupt!

—Ecclesiastes 3:16

Darkness enveloped the cold concrete room like a midnight mist, whilst a dim, flickering, artificial light cast eerie shadows on the walls. Wrapped in a stiff, scratchy blanket, I clutched my knees tightly to my chest. My feet slid across the surface of the thin, blue plastic mattress as a haunting sound echoed all around me.

‘Are you okay, love?’ a woman’s voice called out, struggling to be heard above the strange noise, which I came to realise was my own anguished wailing.

I tried to silence myself, but the echoes of my cries continued to reverberate through the cold cell bouncing off the pale, blue walls that stretched high above me to a distant ceiling.

‘Please,’ I found myself yelling, ‘please, please give me my boys back!’

I heard the metallic clang of the cell door opening, and a few seconds later a woman appeared. She had a kind face, kinder than the last ones.

‘Can I get you anything, love?’ she asked.

‘No. I just want my boys,’ I replied. ‘Please, please, just let me see my boys’.

The officer gave me a sympathetic look that said she was a mother too.

‘Well, I’ll come and check on you again in half an hour,’ she whispered, before leaving me to wail.

Tears streamed down my cheeks as I tried to imagine the state the boys would be in. Where even were they? Who was with them? How scared must they be? My mind painted vivid pictures of my precious Lewis, distraught and panicked, and as for sweet little Daniel, he would be utterly bewildered by the sudden upheaval in his world. My babies, longing for their mummy.

‘Please,’ I heard myself scream into the vacuum. ‘Please, please help me, I must see my boys.’

A sliver of daylight seeped through the tiny window near the top of the cell wall, suggesting that it must be morning. Suddenly, the hatch on the door lifted, and a male voice broke the silence.

‘There’s a call from your solicitor, Amy Martin,’ he said. ‘Come with me.’

My heart raced as I threw on my wellies and followed the young police officer. ‘Amy will sort this!’ I thought. ‘She’ll get the boys back.’

‘Just over there,’ he said softly, gesturing to a phone in the corner of the room, opposite his desk.

I rushed over and picked up the receiver, my voice trembling as I spoke.

‘Hello.’ I croaked into the phone.

‘Hi Mandy, are you okay?’ Amy’s voice came through the line.

‘Have you heard anything about my boys? When can I see them?’ My words rushed together, and I knew I was barely coherent.

‘Yes, I’ve heard from them. As you’d expect, the boys are very upset. They’re safe, though, in the care of foster carers. I’m sorry, Mandy, you’re not going to see them any time soon,’ her voice trailed off.

Tears welled up in my eyes.

‘Please get this message to them, tell them that Mummy loves and misses them so much and that everything’s going to be okay,’ I pleaded.

‘Of course, Mandy. But before you go, I have some good news, the police have no case against you. You left the courtroom before the judgement was handed down, so you didn’t know you had lost custody of your sons. They’ll have to let you go.’

Amy didn’t understand, if I couldn’t be with the boys, I didn’t care if I stayed in the station. If I couldn’t be with my boys, I didn’t care about anything at all.

The following morning, I stirred from my restless sleep as the early rays of sunlight filtered through a gap in the thick curtains. Struggling to steady my trembling legs, I rose from the bed and reached for the dressing gown hanging on the back of the door, wrapping it tightly around myself. Gazing into the mirror, I barely recognized the woman staring back at me. My face seemed to have lost its structure, just two hollow eyes attached to some loose skin. It felt fitting that I didn’t look like me, because I didn’t feel like me and I didn’t want to be me.

As I made my way downstairs, I was struck by the unnatural silence. The house, once filled with the laughter and noise of the boys, their shrieks, their giggles, their play fights, their real fights, now hauntingly still. My body so used to picking them up and picking up after them and feeding them and clothing them and telling them to ‘Hurry up!’ or ‘Slow down!’ didn’t know what to do, didn’t know what to say. I sat on one of the steps, caught my breath, and willed myself to make it the rest of the way down.

Walking into the open plan kitchen, Mum and Naomi, my sister, were already there, their presence offering some familiarity and comfort. Mum sat on a stool at the end of the worktop. She looked gaunt and untidy, her hair in need of a brush, her face void of make-up. Naomi, my normally carefully groomed sister, looked pale, her long hair hung over her shoulders like a blanket. She poured me some coffee and handing me the cup, I could see the concern in her eyes.

‘Did you manage to sleep, Mandy?’ she asked.

I nodded, taking a gulp of the hot coffee. I hadn’t, but what was the point in making everyone feel even worse than we already felt? James, Naomi’s partner appeared at the door, wearing tracksuit bottoms and a baggy t-shirt, his face expressionless.

‘We’ll get this sorted Mandy, okay?’ His voice sounded pained.

I nodded.

As the caffeine entered my system, I started to feel restless. I needed to speak to my boys. Reaching for my phone, I scrolled through the list of contacts until I found the number of the social worker.

‘How are they?’ I said before Wanda Gonzalez had a chance to speak.

‘You’re up early, Amanda,’ she replied.

‘How are they?’ I repeated, ignoring Wanda’s attempt at small talk.

‘They’re not great, Mandy, but they’re coping.’

My chest began to pound as I imagined the state my boys must be in, and I leaned against the countertop to keep myself steady.

‘When can I see them?’ I asked.

‘It’s not that simple, Mandy.’ Wanda’s voice took on a more official tone, and my chest beat even faster. ‘They’ve been asking for you, obviously, but we need to go to court to discuss any further contact arrangements,’

‘Why can’t I see them now?’ I shouted.

‘It’s not up to me, Mandy. It’s the judge’s decision.’

Tears welled up in my eyes, as I tried to grasp what she was saying.

‘Please let them know how much I love them. And tell them not to worry.’

As she hung up, I fell to my knees and howled. Mum tried to console me, but I pushed her away.

‘I can’t, Mum, I just can’t.’

I sat on the floor, whilst Mum paced the kitchen and Naomi ran a cloth back and forward over the worktop in a desperate attempt to keep busy, although she couldn’t hide the tears that were trickling down her cheeks. Mum stayed silent for as long as she could bear before announcing, ‘This is going to be sorted. I’ve been in touch with a man from “Lie Detectors UK”, he is coming over later to do our polygraph tests.’

It was so like Mum to be taking action. Even in the midst of this hell, she was trying her best to get us out of this mess. She had also been dragged into the family court’s version of events.

“I find that the mother and/or grandmother have caused the boys to ingest substances that would give rise to a positive testing for benzodiazepine products and zolpidem…”

Later that morning, the doorbell rang. Naomi and Mum answered it, whilst I waited in the kitchen. After greeting the detector guy, the three of them walked through, and Naomi took his coat, whilst Mum offered him a coffee.

‘You must be Amanda,’ he said, shaking my hand. ‘I’m John, it’s good to meet you.’

‘Was it really good to meet me?’

John was a tall guy, with brown hair and warm eyes. I forced myself to smile at him.

‘Well, hopefully the lie detector tests will help us sort this whole mess out,’ Naomi said, conscious that I was barely acknowledging her house guest.

Mum busied herself preparing us all some drinks. She set down cups of coffee and a plate of cookies on the table, and we all took seats around it.

‘So, here’s what will happen today.’ John said. ‘Firstly, I will talk you through the testing procedure and I’ll explain exactly what the polygraph involves and how it works. Then you’ll take a baseline test to see how your body responds when lying. I have devised a set of questions, surrounding the court’s findings relating to the drugging. The polygraph will measure your body’s response and that response will be categorised into either truth or deceit, and this machine will measure your responses with extreme accuracy.’

‘Can you ask us questions about the sexual abuse of my sons?’ I asked.

‘I don’t need to.’ John replied. ‘Your answers to the drugging questions will tell us everything we need to know.’ John’s face took on a more serious expression. ‘I have to be very clear, though. If either of you fail the test, given the very serious nature of the issue surrounding the drugging, I am duty bound to inform the police.’

Mum and I both nodded in agreement.

‘Okay, well if we’re ready, Dianne, do you want to go first?’ John asked.

Mum was instructed to sit down next to the testing equipment which had been set up on the dining room table. John strapped something around her arm and passed her another strap which she wrapped around under her arms and over the top of her chest. Then he clipped something over her finger as she laid her hand on the table.

‘We’ll leave you to it.’ I said, as Naomi and I went to wait in the lounge. About an hour and a half passed before Mum and John appeared in the doorway.

‘Well, your mum passed with flying colours,’ John announced, grinning. ‘She got the highest score I’ve seen in months! Right, Mandy, you ready?’

I was so ready! Following John into the kitchen, I took my seat, and John and I prepared the equipment the same way he and Mum had done.

‘Okay, Mandy, now I’m going to ask you a series of questions, but I want you to lie when answering them.’ John took the seat opposite me.

‘How old are you?’ he asked.

‘Twenty.’ I smiled for the first time in days.

‘Do you have any pets?’ he asked.

‘No.’

‘What country were you born in?’

‘Iceland.’ I replied.

‘Okay. Now onto the serious stuff.’

John adjusted his posture and started to read out the questions relating to the drugging, slowly and deliberately.

‘Did you knowingly administer illegal drugs or sedatives to either of your sons?’

‘No.’

‘Did you knowingly administer illegal drugs or sedatives to either of your sons in 2014?’

‘No.’

‘Did you knowingly administer illegal drugs or sedatives to either of your sons in 2015?’

‘No.’

After the test had finished, John smiled. ‘You got the highest score possible.’

‘Thanks,’ I replied. ‘Do I win my son’s back as a prize?’

John’s smile faded, ‘I’m so sorry you are going through this, I wish I could do more.’

He quickly packed his equipment together and taking a business card out of his bag, he handed it to me. ‘Here’s the name of a journalist I know. Call him. He might be able to help.’

* * * *

Monday morning finally arrived. I hadn’t slept at all, convinced if I did, I’d miss the alarm. Amy had warned me not to expect too much, but that ship had sailed. When the court heard how distraught the boys were without me, they would have to change their minds. It made no sense having them in a foster home when they had a loving family here. There had been a lot of online publicity surrounding my case, most of it very positive, that might sway things in my favour. Every hour since they’d been taken had seemed like an eternity and I couldn’t imagine another day without them.

I dressed in my smartest attire, as I always did for court hearings, selecting a sleek black dress paired with a matching jacket. It was essential for me to look my best. I applied makeup and styled my hair. Looking in the mirror, I hardly recognized my reflection. My eyes seemed perpetually startled, like a rabbit caught in headlights. My once full cheeks had completely sunk, and my blunt fringe, which I had cut at the lodge, accentuated my thin face. The make-up seemed to make no difference at all.

The judge had invited the press to attend the hearing and I dreaded how my photo might appear in the paper, but conceded it was a small price to pay to get the boys back home. I managed to take a few gulps of a cup of tea and force down a slice of buttered toast that James had made.

‘Are you sure you don’t want me to drive you there?’ He asked, concern etched in to his furrowed brow.

‘Quite sure,’ I replied, preferring the solitude of travelling on the train. Pulling on a once fitted jacket that now swamped my shrinking frame, I took another gulp of tea and left the house.

After a half-hour train journey, I arrived. As I walked out of the station and crossed the bustling road, the familiar sight of Canal Street brought back painful memories of the last time I was here and our futile attempt to escape. The grey brick building stood at the end of the pedestrianised road. It seemed so unimposing set against the peaceful backdrop of the canal, with charming narrow boats on one side and inviting restaurants on the other. My barrister Michelle was waiting for me outside.

‘We’re in there today,’ she said, leading me to the large glass-fronted court adjacent to the family one. ‘They’ve moved the venue as the press have been invited in by the judge.’

‘That’s good, isn’t it? The press being here?’

Michelle’s poker face gave slight way.

‘Oh Mandy,’ she said.

‘Will I get a chance to speak to them and tell them the truth?’

‘No. The judge will simply be reading out the findings in the case. He thought it important to address the public after your case became so heavily publicised. He probably feels it necessary to address some of the online speculation the case has attracted.’

‘Not speculation, truth.’ I told her.

‘Oh Mandy,’ Michelle repeated.

As we entered the grand building, my legs felt like lead. It was such a vast space and there were so many people toing and froing. The main foyer was huge, and a long queue of men and women, in formal attire, stood waiting to gain entry. The building spanned three floors, its open-plan layout giving it an air of spaciousness that contrasted with the claustrophobia I was feeling. There was a canteen on the right, and in the centre of the ground floor, a couple of escalators provided access to the upper levels, where balconies surrounded the edges of each floor.

Once we passed through security, placing our belongings on the conveyor belt and walking through the archway detector, Michelle directed me towards the escalators. I hesitated, my hand gripping the rail, as I noticed three of Madford’s friends peering down at me from the second floor. Looking away, I could still feel their smirks. Reluctantly, I followed Michelle as she led the way into a meeting space. Once we were both seated in the stuffy little room, she started to speak, her voice low and serious.

‘The best advice I can give you right now, Mandy, is to accept the findings.’

‘What? There’s no way I can do that. I’m fighting this every step of the way.’ I was louder than I wanted it to be.

Michelle sighed.

‘The judge was entitled to make those findings and you need to know these High Court judges are even worse. Look at the toll it’s taken on you, you’re skinny as a rake and in desperate need of a night’s sleep!’

‘I thought you were meant to be on my side,’ I whispered.

‘I am on your side, Mandy, this is my best legal advice. Accept the findings and you might get to see your kids again.’

I could feel the nausea rising in my throat.

Accept that I’d drugged my own kids? Accept they were safe with their paedo dad?

‘It gets worse, Mandy,’ Michelle said, handing me a piece of paper with the words “Cost Order” at the top. The court have frozen your bank accounts. The judge also granted Damian Madford and the intervenors’ Jeremy Green and Adam Wood’s application for you to pay their court fees totalling around one hundred and thirty thousand pounds.’

Jermey Green and Adam Wood were two of the boy’s abusers that had chosen to intervene in the court case. I glanced down at the piece of paper in my hand, before scrunching it up and stuffing it in my handbag. I didn’t have the time or energy to worry about impending poverty, that would have to wait. After what seemed like an age but was less than half an hour, we were called into the court room.

‘A warning, keep your emotions in check or you could be done for contempt,’ Michelle whispered, as she led the way from the meeting room and into the adjacent court room.

‘Sit over there with your back to the press so they can’t see your face, it prevents them from being able to draw an artists’ impression.’

I followed my barrister’s instructions trying to work out how my life had come to this. The

wooden bench was cold and hard, and sitting on it, I focused my gaze on the tiled floor. A minute later a small wiry figure appeared to my left. Turning my head, I saw it was Wanda Gonzalez. Her hair was tied back into a ponytail, and she wore a smart navy suit. Seemingly oblivious to my presence, she began rummaging around in her handbag until she found a muesli bar and crammed a large piece of into her mouth.

‘All rise,’ a commanding voice echoed through the court room as the judge made his entrance.

Forcing myself to stand, I feared my legs might give way. I turned my gaze to the back of the room, where a group of people, including the press, stood waiting expectantly. The judge smiled at them, and it took me all my strength not to scream. He was like an actor rather than an officer of the court, more concerned with pleasing his audience than providing justice for my boys. Adjusting his glasses, he focused his attention on the sheet of paper in his hand before clearing his throat to begin speaking.

‘Amanda Taylor and her sons vanished on the twentieth of March at the conclusion of a family court hearing, whereby I removed Miss Taylor’s custody of her sons. After an admirable effort by the police, thankfully, they were found on the thirtieth of March. Miss Taylor was released without charge. In my estimation Miss Taylor took the boys in a move that was plainly pre-planned and carefully executed. There has been ill-informed speculation about the case, and I am now setting out the facts. In a fact-finding hearing that began a few weeks’ ago, I heard ten days of evidence. In my judgement I found that the father had not perpetrated sexual, physical or emotional abuse against the boys as alleged by the mother, or at all. I found that the allegations made by the mother were false. I also found that the mother genuinely believed that he had done so, but that her belief was irrational and that the evidence of abuse was unreliable. I also made a finding that in order to try to prove her case against the father, the mother had caused the boys to ingest substances that would give rise to a positive testing for benzodiazepine products and zolpidem.’

The weight of his words hung in the air as he read from the document, my heart sank with each sentence. I could feel the pressure building inside me, the urge to respond, to shout the truth, but I heeded Michelle’s earlier warning to keep my emotions in check. Gripping the edge of the bench tightly, I fought to steady my nerves and maintain composure.

Once the judge had finished reading his distorted version of events, he paused and smiled at the reporters at the back of the room.

‘I’ve provided a detailed and extensive reporting restriction order. You only have permission to report on the facts as I set them out. You are not permitted to report on any other versions of the truth. You may now leave the room.’

As the reporters filed out of the room, it dawned on me that I had missed the opportunity to contact the journalist John had recommended. The judge had an iron grip on the reporting and the legal proceedings. I could only watch, helplessly, feeling the walls of justice closing in around me.

Once the room was clear of all but those party to the proceedings, I turned to face the front of the court. A middle-aged male barrister with straight mousy hair and a long nose stood up and requested permission to speak.

‘Yes, please do continue, Mr Cooper.’ The judge said.

The barrister’s voice was pompous and nasal and spoke to his public-school education.

‘My Lord, the children in question, Lewis and Daniel, are now under the care of the Local Authority. They have been placed with a family and are settling in well. The boys have asked about their mother, concerned that she had been kept in custody. They have been reassured that she is well and that she is not in prison.’

At that moment Sebastian Ramsbottom, Damian Madford’s barrister, promptly turned around, stared at me and shook his head in disgust.

‘What about the care plan moving forward?’ the judge asked Cooper.

‘My Lord, it is the position of the Local Authority that the boys need to be with family moving forward, Sarah Bay, the sister of Mr Madford, has been assessed and the Local Authority are happy for the boys to be placed in her care for the interim.’

‘And what about the father?’ the judge addressed Ramsbottom, who immediately leapt to his feet.

I dug my nails into my hands and turned my eyes downwards, furiously blinking back tears.

‘My Lord, the father would very much like the boys to be with his sister. It is important for their well-being, and after the situation that the mother placed them in and the harm that she caused, for them now to have some sort of stability with those known to them.’

At the side of me, Wanda Gonzalez nodded her head in agreement, frantically typing on her laptop. From a couple of rows in front, Michelle turned around to gauge my view. I shook my head furiously. She stood up.

‘My Lord, the mother would prefer for the boys to remain in foster care at present.’

‘Does the mother accept the findings?’ the judge asked.

‘She...approves of the boys being in foster care,’ she quickly answered.

‘That’s not what I asked.’

‘My Lord, the mother does not accept the findings.’

‘Thank you, that is all.’ The judge looked at Michelle, before turning to address Cooper. ‘It will be beneficial for the boys to have a significant time without seeing their mother. Any contact, at the moment, could derail the progress that they will inevitably make without her influence.’

Significant time without me? No! He couldn’t mean that! I was their mother. They needed me! He couldn’t mean that! He just couldn’t!

My heart was pounding so hard, I felt my chest might crack wide open.

‘However, the mother is clearly not happy with the idea of the boys going to their aunts. I’m going to make a care order placing the boys in the temporary care of remedial foster carers. That situation will be reviewed in the coming months.’

As I tried to take in the judge’s words, I felt relief the boys were not going to be placed with Madford’s sister. The fact that the boys would be staying with foster carers meant they would be safe, at least for the moment. More time might make all the difference. In a few months, anything could happen. I could get the lie detector results into evidence, someone else might come forward, new evidence might surface, the truth might eventually come to light, and my boys would come back home.

* * * *

AUTHOR

Samantha Baldwin: Proud mum to two awesome children.

*Special thanks to Samantha for sharing her books with our readers to raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.

