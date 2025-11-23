Women's Coalition News & Views

I’m watching the RHOC season now and I see this woman as an amazing mother. I’m dealing with the same issue in Virginia. Losing custody over absolutely nothing. Abused at home abused in family court. As soon as I saw the headline I knew that she was being treated unfairly

This is so scary. How we as women are betrayed this way by the men and legal system. I wish I could say it gets better, but I been fighting for 5 yrs. Went from joint custody to my ex getting custody. He is illegal in this country, has no driver's license, works all time leaving the children to be watched by his teenage children from previous relationship, and was squatting in a home for 3 years. The judge still granted him custody. Still I fight. Don't give up!!!!

