Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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The Womens Coalition
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ADDED AFTER PUBLICATION:

Sarah speaks in legal terms about the lawsuit; Cindy speaks about the larger Custody Crisis issue, using her own case as an example; and Damon speaks about how how he was forced to live with his abusive father—and the damage that caused.

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
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Family court is about male power and control. Children are considered male property. Women are powerless to protect their children in family court. They have no enforceable rights. The filing of the Discrimination against Women in New York Family Court lawsuit gives hope to women everywhere! Thank you for the audio! Women must continue to unite and use their outrage to demand a new system. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end. It's wonderful that Jessica is alive!

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