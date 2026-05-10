A U.S. Senator’s daughter’s custody case, in which she is attempting to protect her toddler from her ex-husband, a U.S. Representative, has gone viral—a juicy political scandal on top of a custody battle.

Representative Max Miller (left); Senator Bernie Moreno (right)

Nothing quite like two prominent politicians from the same party duking it out in a custody battle involving a wife and daughter!

Representative Max Miller and Senator Bernie Moreno are entrenched in a custody battle between Miller and Moreno’s daughter, Emily. Miller has accused his former father-in-law of funding a campaign against him. He has also subpoenaed the senator and his wife in the custody case.

The two politicians are Trump allies serving Ohio districts and both are Trump-endorsed. People are speculating on whom he will back…

The case escalated this week, garnering extensive national and international MSM coverage.

But the Custody Crisis is not a partisan political issue; it is a patriarchal one. There would be no contest in a case with a father with as much power as Miller has. The ex-wife would have zero chance of protecting her child and would likely lose custody. Though, even when men don’t have political power, it is still almost impossible for women to maintain custody or protect their children.]

The only reason this mom has a chance is that she has an equally powerful father. The only question is: which Patriarch will win—the Senator father or the ex-husband Congressman? Place your bets in the comments section.

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MSM COVERAGE

Although MSM has been covering this divorce/custody case in spurts since it began two years ago, it got a major boost on Thursday when the Daily Mail published an article with photos entitled “Chilling photos expose Trump-backed congressman’s ‘abuse’... as senator’s daughter reveals scalding water attack and humiliating apology letter” [Unfortunately, it’s behind a paywall].

According to court filings and unnamed sources, Max is credibly accused of years of physical abuse against Emily. He was also accused of breaking the toddler’s collarbone and bruising her while on a visit with him. That is what precipitated Emily’s recent motion for sole custody and decision-making power.

A trusted insider told the Daily Mail:

Max Miller is a nightmare who is spiraling out of control and everyone in Washington knows it. He's still just a spoiled rich kid at heart who has had everything handed to him on a silver platter and lashes out at anyone who dares to tell him no.

Well, that pissed the Congressman off, so on Friday he responded by claiming on his official X account that (you guessed it) his ex-wife has “mental health issues” [read: she’s crazy] and tells his ex-father-in-law, the Senator, that “these antics harm your own grandchild”. This was obviously intended to shift blame to them in the public’s eye.

But that strategy backfired royally.

Max is brutally roasted in the comments. The public is clearly on Emily’s and her father’s side.

BACKSTORY

Emily met Max in 2020 and they married in 2022. He was 33 and she was 28. She gave birth to Ruth in 2024.

Just before the split

Shortly after she gave birth, Emily says that Max got angry and hurled a pot of boiling water at her. It hit her chest and she took pictures of the burn. It was in front of the baby.

Adding to the scandal, Max wrote a letter of apology, which was revealed in the DM article. Max apologized for failing to protect her. Sounds twisted, right? But it is no accident he phrased it like a true politician, so he could later deny having assaulted her (which is exactly what he did).

Max tells Emily in the letter that nothing in life matters more than their daughter and her and wishes he could close his eyes and wake up to everything being normal. He calls himself worthless, saying his guilt is eating him alive, all while repeatedly saying he loves her.

I don’t know what to do. I do know you love me, protect me, and care for me. I failed to do that for you. I’m sorry and I just want to close my eyes and wake up and everything be normal. …I know that won't happen. I'm sorry I failed you and Ruth. It's eating me alive. I love you, even if you think I don't. I love you so much. I'm so sorry. I'm just a f*** up and worthless.

But that profuse apology did not work, and a divorce was filed two months later.

Max denied the assault in the Family Court case, and the judge, of course, credited his denials and gave him joint custody.

FAST FORWARD

Fast forward to February of this year, when Max violently grabbed and struck Emily during a custody exchange at his home. This assault left bruises on her arm, elbow, and torso. Worse, it occurred in front of Ruth, who was going on 2 years-old.

This custody-exchange violence is something we bring up in our discrimination lawsuit:

Discriminatory custody rulings enable men to continue harming women post-separation. Emotional and financial abuse persist, and women are vulnerable to assault at custody exchanges, peak times for abuse. “We recorded instances of abuse [at exchanges] in all of the domains we monitored: emotional abuse, physical abuse, physical abuse with injuries, stalking, threats of violence to the mother, death threats to the mother, and threats to others, including the children…By virtue of being present, children witness abuse that occurs during these exchanges, and this can have harmful health consequences for them.” [From: The child’s best interest: Monitoring the presence of abuse in child custody exchanges, a study by Zeoli at Michigan University].

In a common abuser move, Max filed for a Restraining Order against Emily. It was at first granted on an emergency basis, and he used it publicly to discredit her.

It was dismissed shortly after, with Emily’s attorney making a public statement accusing him of making false allegations against Emily in a cynical attempt to weaponize the legal system against her.

His desperate and entirely false allegations against his ex-wife concerning their daughter were thrown out of court. These baseless claims are nothing more than a cynical attempt by Mr. Miller to weaponize the legal system against his ex-wife, a strong, loving mother who refuses to submit to his coercive control.

Max told the Family Court judge he had proof that he had not assaulted Emily at the exchange, because his new girlfriend had witnessed it. Turns out that was a lie and he had to retract it.

Sometime after that assault, Ruth came home from a visit with Max with a broken collarbone and bruising. A child protective services investigation was opened.

CPS reported it to the police for a criminal investigation but did not substantiate it themselves (surprise, surprise). The police investigation is still active. Even with an active police investigation for serious child abuse, his custody and visitation seems to be unchanged. Typical.

On March 4th, following these injuries to Emily and the violence at the exchange, Emily filed for sole custody and decision-making power.

In yet another abuser move, Max asked the judge to order a psychological evaluation evaluation for Emily, claiming she is “increasingly confrontational, irrational, and somewhat bizarre”, i.e. both mad and bad.

Court-appointed evaluators almost always downplay or outright deny abuse and neglect by the father and recommend he be granted custody. Then the judge will base a ruling on that.

Court-appointees being biased is also is a claim in our discrimination lawsuit:

Judges appoint attorneys for the child (AFCs), mediators, evaluators, therapists, parenting coordinators, and others, who typically give opinions and make recommendations that unjustifiably favor men, which are used to support findings and orders that are biased against women. Research confirms that when there are court-appointees, there is greater gender bias.

Prediction: the judge will order evaluations for both of them. It will make no difference. The judge will do what she wants regardless of what the evaluator recommends. She will either use it to support what she wants or disregard it if it does not.

PREVIOUS SCANDAL

Believe it or not, this is not Max’s first rodeo with political scandal.

Max met Stephanie Grisham in 2016 when they were working on Trump’s first campaign. They began a relationship that lasted for many years. In fact, he may have been on the rebound when he met Emily.

Many people remember Stephanie as one of Trump’s press secretaries in his first administration. She became one of Melania’s closest confidants and her chief of staff.

Then her relationship with Melania soured and she wrote a tell-all book about her time in the White House: I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.

In it, she included descriptions of recurring violence by Max. The day it came out, the Washington Post published an op-ed by her, in which she also spoke about his abuse. She said she told Trump and Melania that her relationship with Miller had become violent, reaching its worst point on the day she left, and neither Trump, nor Melania did anything about it.

Sound familiar? See our article from last month about how neither Melania, nor Trump, would help a mother after her child was taken and she was put in a detention camp by ICE. Mom Threatens Melania She’ll Tell All if Son Not Returned.

Amanda threatened to tell all she knows about them, if they do not help her get her son back. That led to the bizarre 6 minute press conference by Melania, in which she said Epstein had not introduced her to Trump and she knows nothing about him (despite all the photos).

After Stephanie went public, Max immediately filed a defamation suit, a popular tactic for abusers since the MeToo movement gave abused women some power, and, of course, encouraged by Johnny Depp’s success in his lawsuit against Amber Heard.

But it was all hot air. After a couple years, Max voluntarily dismissed it.

WRAP UP

So far, Emily has not been able to protect herself or her child. Maybe this public attention and support will make her one of the lucky ones. If so, it would be a first—a man with that much power having his power over his child diminished in a family court.

But that would only be because the mother happens to have a just-as-powerful father, patriarchally speaking, as an ex. That means the judge can side with the mother and still be in good with the Old Boys since she is empowering her father rather than the child’s father.

It’s important to understand that this custody battle is not a political or partisan issue. The stripping of a mother’s power to keep and protect her child after divorce happens all the time in family courts everywhere.

But it will be interesting to see which patriarch wins! Leave your bet in the comments.

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IN OTHER NEWS

SIS & LAWSUIT

There will not be a Sisters in Solidarity forum this month as we will be in New York for the filing of our Discrimination against Women in New York Custody Cases lawsuit.

The lawsuit itself will be posted here the day of the filing, May 19th, so be sure and catch it! Women are making history that day by publicly establishing, once and for all, that it is systemic sex discrimination that is causing mothers to lose custody.

And you are invited to the presser and celebration! All women who’ve been discriminated against in Family Court are welcome! RSVP at info@womenscoalition.org.

When we return in June, there will be a post with all the details of the event and some video.

This is a good time to catch up on Women’s Coalition News & Views top articles and Custody Crisis subsections.

Women’s Coalition News & Views is a reader-supported publication. Please consider a paid subscription of just $5/mo, $50/yr or $200 founding member to support our important work of exposing and ending the Custody Crisis! [Check alternate inboxes.]

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