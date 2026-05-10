Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Doc Blue’s RECKONING's avatar
Doc Blue’s RECKONING
2dEdited

Thank YOU, Ms Executive Director, for A L L of YOUR difficult, difficult W O R K.

MAY S C I E N C E GO WITH YOU, Mr Damon and WITH ALL of YOUR colleagues 19 May y2026.

Doc Blue

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
1d

Family court is about male power and control. Children are considered male property. Women have no power to protect their children. Emily has a better chance of gaining custody because of her father. However, I think the judge will award child custody to Max. Family court judges endanger children. They abuse their power. Facts and evidence don't matter. Laws and training programs don't help. Women have no enforceable rights in family court. Children deserve protection. The media exposure is helpful. I hope the family court judge awards custody of Ruth to Emily. Women must continue to unite and demand a new system. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end. The filing of the first discrimination against women in family court lawsuit brings hope to women everywhere!

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