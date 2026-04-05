Spring Break is a great time to peruse Women’s Coalition articles, learn more about the Custody Crisis and our activism, and catch up on our profiled novels that are based on true stories of mothers battling to keep and protect their children.

WINTER ARTICLES

All Women’s Coalition articles are linked on our home page. You can search by “Latest” or “Top”.

Some of our most viewed articles from Winter season:

Family Court Judge Indicted for Strangling Wife, Assaulting Daughter

Mom Gets Kids Back after 3,257 Days (but who’s counting)!

Mom Lashes Out at Family Court at NY Presser after Son Beaten to Death by Ex

Rep Cries Alienation; Daughter Says He’s a Molester

Man Granted Sole Custody of Toddlers Born of Rape of His Client!

Cross-Dressing, Strangulating Ex Gets Sole Custody

* * * *

ABOUT THE CUSTODY CRISIS

Leave a comment

Share

NEWS & VIEWS SUBSECTIONS

Women’s Coalition News & Views has subsections with a wealth of information about the Custody Crisis:

“Custody Crisis Rabbit Holes” is a series of articles that go into depth about misinformation that leads women down rabbit holes, which diverts from fighting the true cause of the Crisis [male entitlement] and divide women.

“History of the Crisis” is a collection of the “History of the Crisis” cases. It’s important to understand what came before the present iteration of the crisis in order to understand the core cause.

“Sisters in Solidarity” is the activist arm of The Women’s Coalition. To join, fill out this form and you will be invited to our monthly forums.

ACTIVISM

We continue our 1st phase of activism while embarking upon our 2nd.

1st PHASE:

Raising awareness : educating everyone about what the Custody Crisis is, why and how it is happening, and what we are demanding to put and end to it.

Gathering troops: encouraging everyone to join The Women’s Coalition so we are all united under a shared set of facts and goals to end the Crisis.

2nd PHASE:

Legal : Filing federal Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuits, establishing that systemic sex discrimination is the core cause of the crisis.

Legislative : advocating for the Child Custody Act, establishing a new, just system for deciding child custody.

Cultural: re-establishing the long-held (until recently) societal understanding that it’s best for children to continue living primarily with their primary bond and nurturer (almost always the mother) after separation or divorce.

DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT

Our first Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit is set to be filed the end of this month or beginning of next.

We have over 50 confirmed similarly-situated Plaintiffs!

If you are a NY mama or know one, it’s not too late to join. Fill out this form.

NOTE: If you are from NY and have joined but have not received recent correspondences, check alternate boxes or email info@womenscoalition.org.

Leave a comment

Share

MESSAGES FROM MAMAS

We recently began our new “Consciousness Raising” gatherings where messages from mothers about the injustice and persecution they were subjected to in Family Court are shared.

The mothers are numbered so you can comment about specific cases.

Stay tuned for Mamas 25 - 32…

NOVEL TIME

Spring Break is a good time to catch up on our presently posted novel: Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie! by Samantha Baldwin.

It is the sequel to: Everything Is Going to Be Okay: Her first mistake was trusting him; her second was trusting the state.

The novels are based on the author’s heart-wrenching battle to protect her children, at first thinking everything was going to be okay but later realizing just how far judges and their minions will go to protect the lie—the lie that her ex is safe and deserving of custody and she is some version “bad” to justify the custody switch.

Chapters are published every Wednesday. Previous chapters are accessible on the menu bar of Women’s Coalition News & Views. The first book is also accessible there.

CHAPTER 14 will come out on Wednesday. It is the last one, so don’t miss the conclusion! Subscribe to receive it in your inbox.

If you missed our last novel, be sure and check it out: Mother-Fucking: The Saga of One Fucked Mother by Doc Blue on the menu bar or purchase it here.

Leave a comment

Share

Women’s Coalition News & Views is a reader-supported publication. Please consider a paid subscription of just $5/mo, $50/yr or $200 founding member to support our important work of exposing and ending the Custody Crisis! [Check alternate inboxes.]

Or feel free to support the Coalition’s work through a one-time or recurring contribution through our Paypal Giving Fund.

Giving Fund

All contributions are greatly appreciated!