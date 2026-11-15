Three brave kids are engaging in a major StandOff as we speak!

The children have been locked inside a Bay Area hotel room for a week, refusing to get on a plane with their father to Washington state—after being forcibly removed from their home and their mother.

They are pleading for help on TikTok. One of the vidoes about this case has gotten over 100K views!

Shades of the case where the Utah kids barricaded themselves in their room for many months, refusing to go with their father.

It’s the same idea, but these kids—at least the 10 year-old twins—are much younger and their mother is not with them. You can imagine how terrifying this must be for them. Luckily, their older brother is 16 and is caring for them.

The boys were brought to the hotel by police and CPS. They officially placed them under the control of their father, who had been given sole custody. The boys have not seen him for over four years due to permanent Restraining Orders protecting them from him.

The problem is, they are refusing to go! And this StandOff is a big problem when you have three children steadfastly committed to not going. They want to stay home with their mama, their life-long primary bond and nurturer, where they belong.

This case is a perfect example supporting that judges deliberately entitle abusive men and endanger children, as this father was thrice adjudicated to be seriously violent.

More on that later but first, Melissa’s story.

MELISSA’S STORY

Melissa married her high school sweetheart in California in 2005. They had two sons.

Their relationship eventually broke down and they separated in 2010. The divorce was not contested and custody was decided amicably. What happens with good fathers.

Melissa moved to Washington state in 2014 so the boys could remain close to their father.

Melissa started her own business. She met and married Jord, who worked with her in the business. He had a son from his first marriage.

In 2016, Melissa became pregnant—this time with twin boys! But this is where things turned dark. He pressured her to abort them. She refused.

Jord began being abusive. In one incident, he sexually assaulted her with a gun pointed at her head—part of the assault occurred in front of Michael, Melissa’s eldest son who was 14 at thetime. There were other incidents too, one in which he gave Melissa a black eye—in front of the twins.

She left him in August of 2022 and moved to Northern California. Jord allowed her to go with the kids if she agreed to stay quiet about his abuse and rape. She did, so he even helped her get started there.

But shortly after she left and within hours of moving into their new home, police came with kidnapping allegations. Melissa had police talk with an attorney who explained Melissa was fleeing domestic violence.

After a CPS visit with the kids, police left her alone, but Jord and his parents started a crusade of harassment. Jord immediately began withholding all money from Melissa, who had just had emergency near-fatal surgery and was disabled. When Jord said he wanted to come down to CA and “get a motel and catch up,” Melissa felt she had no choice but to move to a confidential DV shelter where they helped her file for a restraining order.

Shortly after being served with that California order, Jord filed for divorce in Washington state. This was apparently a strategic move to establish jurisdiction there, giving him control. It appears that what followed—all the way up until the scene today in the hotel—may have been planned from the beginning.

RESTRAINING ORDERS

Melissa filed for and was granted a temporary restraining order (DVPO) in California, which protected both her and the children. However, it expired the next year due to lack of jurisdiction. So she applied in Washington.

A permanent restraining order protecting Melissa and the kids was issued in November of 2023 following an evidentiary hearing. Jord was represented by counsel and Melissa was in pro per.

The new restraining order was based on findings of serious domestic violence, including the firearm-related sexual assault. Jord was ordered to surrender firearms and complete domestic violence intervention treatment.

Additionally, he was ordered to pay child support and help with the mortgage. He was later found in contempt for not complying with these orders. But that was not enforced.

The restraining order was renewed the next year. But Jord never completed the treatment and was given his firearms back recently.

THE FAMILY COURT FIX

Meanwhile, life was good for Melissa and her five boys in Siskiyou County. Melissa and her boys thrived there.

But in July of 2024, it became obvious the Family Court fix was in.

Judge Rania Rampersad consolidated the DV restraining order case into the Family Court divorce and custody case, over Melissa’s strong objections. This was a harbinger of the great custody switch to come.

Judge Rania Rampersad

In June of 2025, Judge Rampersad held a hearing at which Melissa was not there. She was in the hospital, ill with life-threatening pneumonia. She gave that evidence to Rampersad and asked for a continuance. It was denied.

Judge Rampersad made findings that Melissa had absconded with the children, despite the fact Melissa had entered on the record proof she had not with written relocation permission from Jord. She also found that Melissa had falsely accused Jord of domestic violence, despite the permanent restraining orders issued after evidentiary hearings.

The parenting plan restricted Melissa to professionally supervised visitation in Washington. She was ordered to undergo psychological and other evaluations. She also stripped Melissa of her home and imposed financial obligations, despite her adjudicated indigency. And Rampersad declared her a vexatious litigant, preventing her from filing any more motions that could address the injustice.

Melissa appealed under abuse of discretion. A stay of the custody orders was denied by Rampersad and the appellate court.

Meanwhile, Johann got a job and was applying to be emancipated in case his father got custody.

CONTEMPT & JAIL

The next step in this obvious custody switching charade was finding Melissa in contempt of court for not abiding by the unlawful, unjust orders that would endanger her children.

Contempt findings were made. Jord brought the order to California and got the D.A. and told them that his kids have been “missing” for four years.

And presto! The civil contempt finding was magically transformed into criminal abduction! Along with other felony charges: Penal Code §§ 278 and 278.5(a), and misdemeanor §§ 166(a)(4) and 148(a)(1).

Melissa persistently maintained that complying with the order would expose the children to serious danger with an adjudicated violent offender. She would reference a recent Washington case, one of the most high-profile cases in Washington history, in which a previously violent father was given unsupervised visits of three children and murders them: Manhunt On for Father Who Murdered 3 Daughters.

Not surprisingly, Melissa’s concerns were ignored.

She was arrested in September and remains out on bail awaiting trial. Mind you, the man who was found to have committed serious crimes of violence against her has never been arrested or jailed!

THE STANDOFF

On November 4th, there was a hearing in her criminal case meant to coerce Melissa into turning her kids over. They jailed her and said she would not get out until the children were given up to the father. She spent two days in jail.

Meanwhile, prosecutors threatened one of Melissa’s adult sons that he would go to jail if he did not bring the kids in to the police station. So, he brought them to the police station and CPS (child protective services) took temporary custody.

Last Sunday, CPS brought them to a hotel and turned them over to their father. But all three children refused to go with him.

The StandOff began a full week ago!

These kids are amazing. They are trying so hard to not be taken by their father—the true abductor! They just want to get back to their mom where they belong.

It won’t be surprising if the powers-that-be arrest Melissa again and tell the boys she will be in jail until they go with their father. That is common coercive tactic when children refuse to submit to their patriarchal owner.

One of the older boys wrote a song about the situation with a way to donate here.

Melissa is calling for an independent authority to evaluate the actual evidence and the children’s present safety before they are placed under the father’s control and irreversible harm occurs.

TAKEAWAYS

There were a lot of usual tactics, but this case makes a few things crystal clear.

First, there is always a way to switch custody to dangerous fathers, even when there are previous findings or convictions that confirm they are violent. It is insane that in this mom’s case the judge brazenly found she had made false allegations the father was abusive, despite multiple restraining orders having been issued after full-on trials!

One of the most used tactics in DV cases, though, is for judges to say that the abuse is in the past and everyone needs to move on. That exonerates the father and paves the way for him to get shared, or even sole, custody.

This cannot be fixed with more judicial training or more child safety laws, so don’t waste your time advocating for those. The system is rigged to favor fathers no matter what they do or don’t do.

Secondly, this interstate cooperation amongst multiple agencies shows that this is an Old Boy Network [OBN] problem. The Old Boys collude in upholding men’s power in their family no matter what. Even if the children may be harmed or murdered.

Persisting Patriarchy. Women are screwed. If men want to take their children away from them, the systems in place make that happen.

We need a system in which the Old Boys cannot completely control the process. Custody cases must be removed from Family Court and heard in a real court with a jury of our peers.

Join us at The Women’s Coalition where we are demanding a new system!

Join us at Sisters in Solidarity if you’d like to engage in activism. We have a forum every month and there is one this Saturday you can join. [See below]

Follow us on Facebook and share posts with your friends.

Join our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit [see below].

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NOTE: Everything in this post is alleged and opinion.

IN OTHER NEWS

IRISH HANDMAIDS PROTEST

Irish mums are at it again—with the creative use of Handmaids costumes to “Expose the Torture of Women and Children in Family Court”!

Irish mothers have been using the “Handmaids Tale” as an allegory to highlight the oppression of women in Family Court. Protesters are using vivid imagery from the fictional tale as a symbol to bring attention to the horrific and discriminatory treatment of women by judges.

The next event is this Wednesday, November 18th. They will be protesting outside the Dáil Éireann, Ireland’s version of the UK House of Commons and the US House of Representatives. A Teachtaí Dála (TD) is analogous to a UK member of Parliament or a US Congressperson.

They are calling for TDs to stand with them in solidarity against the systemic taking and endangering of women’s children via Family Court.

We are calling on TDs from across Ireland to come out and stand in solidarity with these brave women. Women who are fighting for their own lives and the lives of their children. Women who are speaking out about the devastating impact of the Irish family court system on their families. These women have been silenced for far too long. To every TD: Will you come out and stand with these women and children?

The protest is organized by Children First. Justice Ireland.

CALIFORNIA LAWSUIT

Over 300 mothers from 40 counties have joined our Discrimination against Women in California Family Court lawsuit! We plan to file in December.

If you are a mother who has or had a case in a California Family Court, you can join by filling out this form. Feel free to share the link with other mothers: bit.ly/CAlawsuit.

If you would like to join our presser and celebration after filing, fill out this form and you will be sent details.

We also have an active lawsuit in New York. The initial hearing will be on Dec. 4th at SDNY at 2pm Eastern. If you’d like to attend, sign up here. Unfortunately, there will not be a virtual link for this hearing, but those of you who’ve signed up will be notified of the next hearing.

If you are a mom from another state who wants to join a lawsuit, plz fill out this form.

SIS FORUM THIS SATURDAY

The next Sisters in Solidarity forum will be on Saturday, November 21st at:

1pm Pacific

4pm Eastern

9pm London

[Sydney: 6am the 22nd]

Sisters in Solidarity is the activism arm of The Women Coalition. If you’d like to engage in activism to end the Crisis, please read about SIS here and fill out this form.

You will be sent a zoom invite a couple days before the forum. Make sure and check alternate inboxes and spam.

Or feel free to support the Coalition’s work through a one-time or recurring contribution through our Paypal Giving Fund.

Giving Fund

All contributions are greatly appreciated!