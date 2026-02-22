Ohio State Representative Rodney Creech informed his thousands of followers on Facebook that he had undergone a horrible custody battle, during which his ex had alienated his daughters from him.

But that backfired big time!

There were a series of exchanges with his oldest daughter, Ava, who recently aged out of the Family Court system. She set the record straight for his constituents, claiming, amongst other despicable behavior, that he had molested her little sister.

These were quickly deleted, but, fortunately, someone had captured Ava’s response. They went viral in his district and MSM picked up on it.

Ava’s mother seems to be remaining silent, likely because her youngest daughter is not yet aged out of the system. In other words, they are both still prisoners of Family Court. It is unclear when her sister will age out.

This case helps shed light on two issues in the Custody Crisis—alienation and mandatory equal parenting—and how they intersect in family law. Rep. Creech authored an equal parenting bill, on the grounds that mandatory 50/50 will stop parents from being able to alienate children.

The truth is, as Ava clearly states in her comment, it was his behavior that caused them to be alienated from him. So it is not, in fact, parental alienation, it is justified alienation, since their mother did not cause it.

More on that later, but first here is what we know about this case.

CUSTODY BATTLE

The battle Representative Rodney Creech launched for custody of Ava and her younger sister began approximately 16 years ago.

Rep. Rodney Creech in the Ohio House

He wanted joint custody, while her mom just wanted to maintain her role as primary nurturer. This is what Ava and her sister wanted and would be in their best interests.

The custody battle lasted for six years, and Rep. Creech complained publicly that it cost him $90K. But, in the end, he got what he wanted: joint custody. Most mothers do not get what they want: to simply maintain their primary parenting status after divorce.

But Creech was pissed he had to spend so much to get what he thought should have been his birthright. This spurred him on to advocate for mandatory equal parenting in his role as a legislator, which would make it easier for men to be granted their presumed entitlement.

Ava and Mom (Facebook)

In April of 2023, the younger daugther disclosed sexual abuse. This seems to have led to both girls being able to live full-time with their mother during the investigation and not having to visit their father.

Fortunately, it appears that Rep Creech has not yet pushed to get custody of Ava’s younger back, likely because it would harm him politically.

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

Ava’s little sister disclosed that her father would often touch her sexually. Amongst other behavior, he would climb into bed and spoon her while having an erection. This sexual behavior, which is by definition child sexual abuse, would distress her greatly.

Texts show the minor complaining that Creech was rubbing her legs, grabbing her waist and that she was ‘put to tears’ from being so uncomfortable around Creech. The investigation also alleges that Creech ‘climbed into bed with her’ only wearing his underwear, while having an erection…Creech admitted to getting into bed with the minor but denied having an erection.

Instead of opening an investigation, Creech’s buddies in law enforcement buried it. Eventually, Creech’s buddies recused from the case, and it was transferred to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations. BCI operates under the auspices of the Attorney General’s office, making it a state case.

Creech actually admitted to BCI investigators that he had gotten in bed with his daughter, but denied it was sexual. Right!

Fellow Representative Phil Plummer, a former sheriff, told investigators that Creech made comments to him that were “disgusting and uncalled for” about the sexual abuse.

The investigation went on for over a year, but, in the end, BCI found the evidence “fell short of the threshold needed for prosecution”. They did acknowledge that his behavior was “concerning and suspicious”.

It is important to keep in mind that the criminal burden of proof—beyond a reasonable doubt—is the highest and is difficult to meet without significant corroborating evidence. Most sexual abuse cases do not have much, if any, evidence other than the child’s testimony, as there are only two people in the room when the crime occurs.

However, juries in many jurisdictions are instructed that they can convict if they believe the child. So, even if it’s not a sure thing that evidence will meet the high burden, predators should always be indicted and prosecuted, as a way to deter them and other predators from continuing to abuse children.

There was corroborating evidence in this case and Ava’s sister was deemed credible, so it should have been prosecuted. Shame on the D.A.

Perpetrators misrepresent a criminal case being dismissed as proof they are innocent. Rep. Creech says his name was cleared, which is false. They just said the evidence may not meet the criminal burden of proof.

I’m deeply disappointed to see my political opponents dig up an old false allegation, for which a law enforcement investigation cleared my name.

Additionally he claims, “Everyone is innocent until they are proven guilty.” Spoken like a true perp.

In family court, a case needs only meet the low preponderance of evidence burden. But, as many mothers know, the dismissal of a criminal case is treated by Family Court judges as an exoneration of the father, with evidence and testimony disregarded.

Representative Creech denies sexually abusing his daughter and continues to maintain his innocence.

POLITICAL FALLOUT

When MSM began covering the investigation, House Speaker Matt Huffman asked Rep. Creech to resign. He didn’t think Creech could “fill out his duties effectively as a legislator” when there were credible disclosures by his daughter of sexual abuse.

Creech refused. So Huffman stripped him of all four of his committee assignments, including Chair of the Agriculture Committee.

His daughter’s credible disclosures of sexual abuse apparently did not matter to the Montgomery County Republican party, who endorsed Creech for re-election. He won his third House term with 77% of the vote.

Creech was re-assigned to his committees, including the Public Safety Committee, which is responsible for advising governing bodies on policies related to crime prevention—like child sexual abuse. How ironic (and disgusting) is that?

Creech announced that he would be running for an Ohio Senate seat. The funny thing is, Rep. Plummer (the guy who reported to BCI what how disgusting Creech was) announced his bid for Ohio Senate candidacy, in competition with Creech.

Earlier this month, Creech announced he would abandon his Senate campaign, which is almost certainly a result of the publicity surrounding the sexual abuse. He contends that is being used against him politically. Plummer is now the frontrunner. Creech will instead seek re-election to his fourth and final term in the House.

At least there was a political consequence, if not legal.

AVA SPEAKS OUT

Although this story was already in mainstream media, Ava’s exchanges with her father on Facebook made it go viral. In response to his claims her mother had alienated her from him, she accused him of bad and negligent parenting.

You continue to post trying to nail my mother and blame her, instead of taking blame for your own inappropriate actions. I personally wouldn’t be commenting if it wasn’t for that.

Creech claimed Ava was going public about the sexual abuse “100% in the name of politics”. She responded that she doesn’t “give a shit” about his political status and neither does anyone else in the family. She urged him to move on and stop talking about parental alienation as if were not his fault they do not have a good relationship.

I don’t give a shit what seat you’re running for or how you look ‘politically’ and I can tell you one thing, neither does my mother or anyone else in this family. So move on with ‘100% in the name of politics’ and move on with ‘parental alienation’… heaven forbid a child speaks out about something like this, right?!

The fact that you think two kids are CHOOSING to not have a father present in their life is insane. I wake up everyday and wish I had one that could’ve just treated his daughters like DAUGHTERS. Which you were incapable of.

She said these were her “true feelings” to make sure people hearing them know they are not due to alienation by her mother.

These are my true feelings, which you never cared about and still clearly don’t.

One of the commenters asked, “Sir your daughter is telling you exactly how she feels what on earth are you talking about??? And the fact that she has to post publicly tells us that she can’t do so privately.”

Creech responded, “Her post is just textbook parental alienation. Just trying to make me look bad.”

Seems he won’t move on...

WHERE ALIENATION & 50/50 MEET

Rep. Creech sponsored an equal parenting bill with fellow Republican Rep. Marilyn Johnson. Victim advocacy groups opposed it, claiming it would endanger children—ironically, just like with the bill’s sponsor! Thankfully, it died in committee.

Men’s/Fathers’ groups claim women coach children to falsely report abuse, either to gain an advantage in custody rulings or to alienate children from them. They say that judges believe women, grant them custody so women can continue the alienation. But research and women’s and children’s lived experiences show otherwise.

Empirical research has found that when women testify as to spousal abuse, they are discredited 59% of the time, child physical abuse 71% of the time, and child sexual abuse 85% of the time. When the father alleges alienation (or similar behavior) in response to children’s disclosures of child sexual abuse, women are discredited 98% of the time; this, despite false reports of sexual abuse being exceedingly rare—approximately 2%—even in custody cases.

Men’s/fathers’ groups claim that 50/50 parenting laws will effectively stop parental alienation. They have disguised their male-entitling agenda of mandatory equal parenting by morphing into supposedly gender-neutral groups.

But their motive is thinly veiled: equal parenting gets them more control over “their” women and children after divorce and, perhaps more importantly, reduced or no child support. This has always been their main goal, along with eliminating alimony.

These groups come in two main flavors: parents’ rights (e.g. National Parents Organization) and Parental Alienation groups (mainly social media and podcasters), both of whose agenda is equal parenting. Mamas beware…they are not gender neutral as they claim.

TAKEAWAYS

This case is a perfect example of how abusive fathers will claim they were falsely accused of abuse by the mother and she is alienating the children; when the reason their children don’t want to live with them is because of the father’s behavior, i.e. justified alienation, not parental.

Most organizations that support mothers advocate for banning the term parental alienation as a solution to the Crisis; but, as this case shows, the public readily understands what alienation is. It is a better strategy to use a word the public is familiar with to get the truth out. And it is simpler.

It is better to just say: Judges routinely lie about mothers alienating children to switch custody to the father; and then allow the father to truly alienate children from the mother.

There, fixed it!

Major kudos to Ava for having the courage to speak truth to power, for supporting her sister’s truth and confirming her mother did not alienate her and her little sister.

Join The Women’s Coalition to help us fight for the power to maintain custody and protect our children after divorce.

Leave a comment

Share

LINKS

Ohio GOP lawmaker calls daughter’s abuse allegations ‘parental alienation’ in public Facebook dispute

https://tiffinohio.net/posts/creech-calls-daughter-s-abuse-allegations-parental-alienation-in-public-facebook-dispute/

Rep. Creech’s FB: https://www.facebook.com/rodneycreechohiohouse

NOTE: All information here is from social and mainstream media and is alleged.

IN OTHER NEWS

DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT

We are getting close to filing our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit in New York.

For more information see: Discrimination against Women in Family Court Lawsuit: Update.

If you are a New York mama who’s lost custody unjustly, consider joining by filling out the form in the above article.

We hope to be filing in more states, so mothers everywhere feel free to join.

CHAPTERS 6 & 7 ARE OUT!

Chapters Six and Seven of “Pretended Justice: How Far Will They Go to Protect the Lie” are out! Previous chapters are linked on the menu bar.

This novel is the sequel to Everything Is Going to Be Okay, a captivating story about a mother who finds herself in Family Court fighting desperately to maintain custody and protect her children. The novels are based on the author’s own experience.

In Chapter Four, Mandy goes back to Family Court for two status conference hearings on contact with the boys. The judge consistently extols Damian and degrades Mandy.

At the first hearing, the judge gives Damian what he wants: generous supervised contact. He threatens Mandy that she will have no contact until she changes her “false belief” that Damian sexually abused and trafficked the boys—essentially using contact with her boys to extort complicity in the cover up of Damian’s sexual abuse.

Mandy refuses and bravely continues the battle to protect her boys. She fires the barrister/attorney who insisted she go along with the finding that Damian is innocent. She hires another attorney, and they begin work on appealing the finding that Mandy was the one who had drugged the boys, not Damian.

At the second hearing, the judge allows Mandy some FaceTime calls, likely because the boys are not doing well without their mother and refusing to reunify with their father. Judges commonly use contact with the mother as bait to get children to visit or live with the abusive father. But he orders Mandy undergo another psychological evaluation before she can FaceTime with them. She strongly suspects it will be used against her but agrees, as she is desperate to connect with her boys.

In Chapter Five, Mandy has her first contact with the boys since she was caught in hiding and they were taken from her. It is supposed to be a FaceTime call, but Wanda, the social worker, only allowed a regular call. Wanda takes notes on everything, her job to monitor for anything said about the abuse, the “case” or the father that would interfere with the boys “reunifying” with Damian.

Mandy passed, so she is allowed a FaceTime call the next week. They are thrilled to see each other. Then the report by the court-appointed custody evaluator is issued and, as Mandy suspected, does not go her way. She is found to be sane, but her “belief” that Damian sexually abused the boys to be “delusional”. It is taken as fact that she drugged the boys to support her false and “rigid belief” in her efforts to “alienate” the children from their father. This “belief” makes Mandy the abuser and the recommendation is that she have no contact with her boys until she changes her “belief”.

Mandy, however, is getting some comfort on social media. She’s discovering that this same scheme and lingo are being used on countless mothers to aid in switching custody and covering up sexual abuse by fathers in family courts around the world. A mother’s contact with her children is their most powerful leverage, and she sees how they are using it to stop her from trying to protect her boys.

But Mandy is not about to give up…

* * * *

*Special thanks to Samantha Baldwin for sharing her books with our readers to help raise awareness about the Custody Crisis.

Women’s Coalition News & Views is a reader-supported publication. Please consider a paid subscription of just $5/mo, $50/yr or $200 founding member to support our important work of exposing and ending the Custody Crisis! [Check alternate inboxes.]

Or feel free to support the Coalition’s work through a one-time or recurring contribution through the Paypal Giving Fund.

Giving Fund

All contributions are greatly appreciated!