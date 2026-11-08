A stepfather, who was married to the mother of an 8 year-old girl for only eight months, has been given sole custody.

And, as usual, the mom has been restricted to supervised visits.

On top of that preposterous ruling, the judge who gave custody to this man is presently suspended without pay for misconduct in eight other cases! You would think she would have been kicked off the bench. No, after all this is Family Court.

The mother recently filed a writ in the Kentucky Appellate Court. A writ is an extraordinary remedy issued by an appellate court directing a lower court judge to perform a legal duty or refrain from acting outside her/his authority.

This mother has filed for the latter, a writ of prohibition that restrains the judge from acting outside her authority. She is asking for the appellate court to vacate the judge’s “temporary” custody order and grant emergency relief in the form of returning her daughter to her.

The primary legal basis for the writ is that in order for a person who is not the biological parent to file for—much less get!—custody, they must have been found to be a de facto parent. This was not done.

It appears the father had been scheming for a while to accomplish this custody switch, and the judge participated.

More on all that later but first, a bit of background.

SINGLE MOM

Rebekkah is the mom in this case. She was a young, single mom in Florida when she met Zachary. Her daughter, Luna, was going on two years-old at the time.

The bio father had not been involved much, if at all, with parenting. Hence, Rebekkah was Luna’s primary bond and nurturer.

At some point in their relationship, Rebekkah moved with Zachary to Kentucky. It seems that is where he was from.

They married in October of 2022, when Luna was five. At this point, Zachary officially became a stepfather to Luna.

They separated just eight months later in June of 2023, so he was technically Luna’s stepfather for only eight months. The divorce has still not been finalized three plus years later, which seems to be part of the scheme.

Also, note that this sudden separation after marriage is a bad sign. It could mean a number of things, one is that he is an abuser, another that could also be part of a scheme.

Rebekkah continued to allow Zachary to spend time with Luna since he had acted as a father figure and so was a secondary bond. Also, Rebekkah was struggling financially and he would help with childcare costs. [Of course, there was no possibility he would help by paying her child support, which would enable her to spend more time with Luna instead of him having her more.]

Zachary soon thereafter began keeping Luna away from Rebekkah, another very bad sign. Keeping children away from a loving parent is a type of alienating behavior. It is a form of mother-terrorizing.

This caused Rebekkah a lot of pain and stress, and she says she has suffered from that point on to the present day. But she had little practical or legal power because of her financial difficulties.

“TEMPORARY” CUSTODY

In February, Zachary filed a motion for sole custody, and there was an immediate ex parte hearing. He claimed Rebekkah was an unfit parent.

But Rebekkah was not there, because she not been served.

Judge Lauren Ogden gave him temporary sole custody anyway.

Judge Lauren Ogden

Two weeks later, Rebekkah took Luna home from her school because she felt the ruling was not fair. She was forced to return her to Zachary immediately.

Zachary’s motion was only properly served on Rebekkah on March 12th. She then had 20 days in which to file a response.

But on March 17th, Zachary filed a default motion, claiming Rebekkah had not responded. Judge Ogden ignored the fact that Rebekkah had only been properly served a few days before and granted a hearing on his motion in August.

All the while, Zachary would continue to have complete control over Luna with Rebekkah stuck with supervised visitation.

DE FACTO PARENT

Rebekkah filed her response on March 20th, claiming Zachary was not a biological parent and had not been found to be a de facto parent. This meant he did not have the standing to file for—much less be given—custody.

Black-and-white Kentucky law requires that someone be adjudicated a de facto custodian by clear and convincing evidence before being able to file for custody. This can only be done after proper fact-finding following an evidentiary hearing, where witnesses can testify and due process be had.

A de facto custodian is a person who has essentially stepped into the role of a child's parent by providing primary care and financial support for a legally required period of time, in this case one year. The idea is that the biological parent has willingly not done the parenting or is incapable, and the de facto parent is willing and able.

Which is not the case at all with Rebekkah. But she has not been able to establish that because she has been denied due process.

This is where it really becomes apparent it was all a scheme.

Zachary paying for child care and keeping Luna away from Rebekkah helps establish himself as a de facto parent, with whom Luna has primarily resided and for whom he has financially provided.

MORE “TEMPORARY” ORDERS

Instead of recognizing her “error” in granting custody to someone who has not been established as a de facto custodian, Judge Ogden simply scheduled another perfunctory hearing for August, nearly a half year later.

This is a well-worn Family Court tactic: Keep children away from the mother long enough for their relationship to be seriously damaged, while the father has full control and can influence them to align with him.

Frustrated, Rebekkah took Luna home again in April. So, Judge Ogden ordered law enforcement to forcibly take the little girl in a police car back to Zachary. She threatened Rebekkah with contempt and jail if she dare try that again.

At this point, Rebekkah hired an attorney. She filed a motion to vacate the temporary custody order to Zachary due to him not being a biological or de facto parent and her not having had due process in the switch.

Ogden denied Rebekkah’s motion to vacate, saying her ruling was based on Zachary’s accusations that she was abusive, unfit, and had a substance use disorder. [Funny, Zachary had not even accused Rebekkah of being abusive; that was tacked on by Ogden.]

Rebekkah has denied all the accusations against her in affidavits under oath. Meanwhile, she was only able to see Luna occasionally in strictly supervised visits.

THE SCHEME CONTINUES

Close to the hearing date, Rebekkah was informed, likely through her attorney, that she must agree to a continuance of the August hearing until October or she will not be able to see Luna at all—even in supervised visits. And she likely was also threatened with loss of custody if she did not cooperate.

So, of course, Rebekkah agreed. Under duress. Another two months of being kept away from her child. This injustice will have been going on almost a year by then.

This another common tactic. Delay, delay, delay. While the child is being turned against the mother.

Which sure makes it seem Judge Ogden is in on the scheme.

At the hearing in October—surprise, surprise—Judge Ogden made a new order granting “temporary” sole custody to Zachary. This hearing was not a proper evidentiary hearing with witnesses, nor has it been established yet that Zachary is a de facto parent.

Ironically, the basis for her ruling was that there had not been a significant change of circumstances—since she removed custody from Rebekkah!

You. Cannot. Make. This. Shit. Up.

So what’s a mom to do??

THE WRIT

The only thing left for Rebekkah to do to get her child back in any reasonable amount of time was by filing the writ of prohibition and emergency relief in Kentucky Appellate Court.

She based the writ on the grounds her ex is not her daughter’s biological father and has not been proven to be a de facto parent, which is required by Kentucky law before having a hearing regarding custody of a child.

The other main grounds for the writ is that the judge violated Rebekkah’s right to due process by giving the stepfather sole custody for an extended amount of time without an evidentiary hearing.

It is clear that Judge Ogden has proceeded without following the U.S. Constitution, Kentucky statutory law and Kentucky and federal case law, or even the bare minimum required to protect the fundamental liberty interest in Rebekkah’s care and custody of her biological child, L.L.C. …Here, Judge Ogden failed to conduct a hearing before placing the minor child with the step-father Zachary and restricting Rebekkah’s ability to parent her biological child, which violates KRS 403.270 as there was no determination or hearing that Zachary qualifies as a defacto custodian. KRS 403.270 protects and recognizes the parents constitutionally protected liberty interest in rearing their children without governmental interference. …There is incalculable damage to Rebekkah not being able to parent her own biological child in favor of a step-parent who has not proved by any law that he has a right to parent that step child.

This judge is really a piece of work with all her “mistakes” in Rebekkah’s and so many other cases that led to her suspension.

While it is great that this POS judge has been publicly reprimanded by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission and suspended without pay for a month, that is nothing compared to the damage she has done.

And she will be back on the bench next month, still having the power to terrorize mothers like Rebekkah.

TAKEAWAYS

There are a number of tactics used in this case that are common in Custody Crisis cases.

The main one is the misuse of “temporary” orders to switch custody, which turn into long-term, and eventually, permanent rulings. This is one of the sixteen discriminatory practices listed in our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit.

The fact that this judge kept the child away from the mother unjustly for nearly a year and counting with “temporary” orders—and then ruled she could not change back because there was no change in circumstances is blatant proof this is a part of the custody switching scam.

Another common tactic this judge used was to keep the mother on supervised visitation. This silences the child and enables the father to alienate her/him from the mother and makes it crystal clear to the child who has the power in the family—and it is not the mother. This causes the child to identify with the aggressor, a psychological phenomenon resulting in the father having power over the child.

Finally, and most importantly, this outrageous case demonstrates that women have zero power to maintain custody of their own children, whom they have birthed and primarily nurtured, even when the man is not the biological father. Any man with whom the mother has had a relationship and who has spent time with the children during the relationship can, and likely will, be given custody if he wants it.

This is a cautionary tale for all women.

Women need to be warned that if they have a child with a man, i.e. not via an anonymous sperm donor, or even if they just have a relationship with a man who is not the father, he can take the child away via Family Court.

This case serves as a clarion call for all women to unite to take back the crucial power we once had before Patriarchy: the power to keep our children with us and protect them and their well-being, no matter who the sperm source is.

The only way to stop judges from taking our children is to implement a new system.

Join us at The Women’s Coalition where we are raising awareness about the Custody Crisis and demanding a new system for deciding custody.

Join us at Sisters in Solidarity if you’d like to engage in activism.

Follow us on Facebook and share posts with your friends.

Join our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit [see below].

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Note: Everything in this post is alleged and opinion.

IN OTHER NEWS

DISCRIMINATION LAWSUITS

Almost 300 mothers from 40 counties have already joined our Discrimination against Women in California Family Court lawsuit! We hope to file in December.

If you are a mother who has or had a case in one of California’s 58 counties, you can join by filling out this form. Feel free to share the link with other mothers: bit.ly/CAlawsuit.

We also have an active lawsuit in New York. The initial hearing will be on Dec. 3rd at SDNY at 2pm Eastern. If you’d like to attend, sign up here. We will send a link for virtual attendees.

If you are a mom from another state who wants to join a lawsuit, fill out this form.

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All contributions are greatly appreciated!