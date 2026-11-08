Women's Coalition News & Views

Women’s Coalition News & Views

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
2d

This case illustrates the horrific reality of family court. Women are powerless to keep and protect their children. Women have no enforceable rights. Systemic male entitlement dominates family court. A male that wants child custody usually get it. It doesn't matter if they're not the biological father. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Rapists are being awarded child custody. Male and females judges commonly grant custody to men. The tactics they use are too common. Family court judges endanger women and children. Mothers and their children suffer. The discrimination against women in family court lawsuit is incredibly necessary.

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DesertRose🌹's avatar
DesertRose🌹
2d

why are some of the female judges meaner than male judges?

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