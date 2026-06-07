Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
8h

This docuseries is an important account of the horror children and loving mothers are forced to endure. Family court is about male power and control. Family court judges usually grant child custody to males that request it. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Children are considered male property. Good mothers are falsely deemed unfit. Family court judges enable abusive fathers to alienate children from loving mothers. They often do not rule in a child's best interests. Family court judges endanger children. Ty and Bryn deserve to be safe. Jessica tried to keep them safe. Women are powerless to protect their children in family court. They have no enforceable rights. Facts and evidence don't matter. Laws and training programs don't help. Family court judges abuse their power and face no consequences. Their opinion is what matters. Women must continue to unite and demand a new system. Family court judges must no longer have the power to decide child custody cases. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end. Thank you Jessica, Ty and Bryn for the courage to tell your truth.

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Doc Blue’s RECKONING's avatar
Doc Blue’s RECKONING
7h

F A C T: DECADES, CENTURIES, MILLENNIA =

" This drives home the F A C T that the Custody Crisis is,

at its core, about power.

Judges are empowering fathers to take children from mothers.

This is none other than ... ... PERSISTING P A T R I A R C H Y. "

Doc Blue

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