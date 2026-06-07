The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn? is a new, two-part Hulu docuseries that lends credibility to mothers who are victims of the Custody Crisis.

The film chronicles a mother’s fight to protect her children from her ex through the perspective of kids resisting court orders to visit him, including the extreme measure of barricading themselves in a room for two months.

We covered this story back in January, 2023, when a teen began livestreaming from an upstairs room in his house: Teen Barricades in Room: Refuses Reunification with Molester Father. This teen wanted the world to be aware that he was being forced by a judge to visit a father who had molested him. It went viral.

The Nightmare Upstairs may be the first documentary about a Custody Crisis case, in which the mother and children are obviously the truthful ones, while still giving the father’s side of the story. [Comment below if you know of others.]

Abundant facts and evidence are presented that support the mom and kids are truthful and credible. Conversely, the father refuses to be interviewed. His side is told mainly by his mother, who comes off as just a another mother standing up for her son, no matter the facts at hand.

This is huge.

We now have a mainstream documentary that illustrates the pattern mothers are subjected to in Family Court: children disclose abuse by the father; a judge ignores mountains of evidence, discredits the mother (mad or bad), and continues to order custody and visitation with the abusive father. If the children refuse, as in this case, they are taken away from their mother, while unethical therapists coercively persuade (brainwash) them into silence and compliance.

This docuseries is highly recommended viewing.

If you do not want to subscribe to Hulu, you can sign up for a free trial just to watch it. Encourage family and friends to view it too, so they understand better what is happening to thousands of mothers around the country and world.

SPOILER ALERT: You may want to wait and read this after you watch it.

SUMMARY

The mom, Jessica, had been divorced from her ex, Brent/BJ, for years when her daughter, Bryn, disclosed sexual abuse. Jessica did what she was advised by her attorney and called child protective services [DCFS], where the sexual abuse was substantiated.

The case was cross-reported to the police. After investigating and interviewing everyone, the detective believed Bryn and submitted the case to the D.A. [district attorney] for prosecution. As usual in father-child sexual abuse cases, the D.A. claimed there was insufficient evidence and eventually closed the case.

The father spun this declination into exoneration, claiming he was “innocent until proven guilty”. But criminal courts require a much higher burden of proof than civil, so it did not mean he is not guilty.

The children began seeing therapists. The older son’s [Ty] repressed memories began to surface about sexual abuse by his father. He recalled it going on for years when he was younger.

This caused a 4-alarm fire alarm in Family Court. The judge had to ratchet up his game to silence now two children about sexual abuse by their father.

He ordered the children into a “reunification program”, in which cherry-picked “therapists” would use coercive persuade (brainwash) the kids to recant or “forget” the abuse. This was aided by another order that prohibited any contact with Jessica for 90 days.

THE BARRICADE

Ty learned how reunification programs forcibly remove children, often taken in the middle of the night, to an out-of-state program. Once there, they are subjected to unethical and harmful practices to get them to shut up about the father’s abuse and comply with court orders to live with him.

Ty was not about to have that happen—at least not without a major fight. So he barricaded himself in an upstairs room with an adjacent bathroom. He nailed a two by four up to keep police and others out. Bryn decided to join him.

The judge gave police express permission to use force to take the children, but they ultimately decide not to. Mind you, this is only because Ty was livestreaming 24/7, and neither the judge, nor the police, wanted the bad publicity of a door being broken down and kids being violently dragged away.

But the judge needed only wait the kids out, and they eventually emerged after almost two months of the standoff. They were encouraged to come out, because a hearing was scheduled where evidence would be heard about the abuse.

JUDICIAL LIES

Many witnesses were called who supported the fact that the children had been abused, including DCFS, the detective, BJ’s new ex-wife, therapists, et. al. Jessica testified that she had not coached the children to disclose abuse to alienate them. Even Ty was allowed to testify against his father.

BJ’s only defense was that Jessica had coached the kids in an effort to alienate them, but he presented zero evidence to support this. And there was a lot of evidence to refute it.

Yet, the judge still found there was insufficient evidence of abuse to meet even the low preponderance burden.

This was clearly false. It was a flat out lie. The evidence unequivocally met the preponderance burden. It was not even close.

And this is, for our purpose in raising awareness about the Crisis, the single most important fact supported by the docuseries:

Judges lie to cover up for men’s abuse and give them custody.

The public has a hard time grasping that judges would purposely endanger children, especially when it involves child sexual abuse. They have been conditioned to hold judges in high esteem and believe they are neutral, and moral. But that is not true in family courts.

The second most salient fact from the docuseries is that the children were court-ordered to visit the father to the very end, even when Ty was 17 years-old.

Fathers have the power to take kids from mothers until they are 18.

It was not a happy ending because of anything the judge did. The only reason the children were protected was that the father voluntarily gave up fighting for custody/visitation, because he did not like the kids refusing to be with him.

This drives home the fact that the Custody Crisis is, at its core, about power. Judges are empowering fathers to take children from mothers and abuse them if they so choose.

This is none other than persisting patriarchy.

These two takeaways are crucial, because they speak to how the only way to end the crisis is to take the power to decide custody away from judges. Cases must be heard in a real court where jurors are the fact-finders.

Join The Women’s Coalition where we are fighting for a new system.

If your case involved sexual abuse, please fill out our survey.

Join our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit.

Join Sisters in Solidarity, our activist group, if you would like to engage in activism. Our next monthly forum is this Saturday, June 13th.

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