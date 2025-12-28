This last week of 2025, we’ll look back at the Top 10 most compelling Custody Crisis stories of the year—as measured by the most viewed and highest engagement.

It’s a great opportunity to catch up on stories you’ve missed.

Five of the top ten involve mothers who ended ended their lives. These are the most shocking and reveal how harmful it is to take children from a loving mother. Many other moms have endured suicidal ideation but do not act on it.

One mother was murdered, along with her children. Murder of women and children after a judge gives the father custody is not uncommon. Two mothers died of cancer without ever being permitted to see their children.

One child-now-adult committed a mass murder as a result of trauma from being taken away from his mother, who was imprisoned after escaping into hiding. One mother’s case exposes the judicial conspiracy involved in the legal theft of her young daughter.

One involves a gay Family Court judge, who, along with his partner, sexually and physically abused their five adopted boys—and how it was covered-up by the power elite. This account helps drive home the fact that judges should never have the power to decide custody.

And our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit made the top 10! We will begin filing suits in the New Year so stay tuned.

There were plenty of other compelling columns published each Sunday of 2025 [see below]. Also, chapters from our book series were published every Wednesday and are still accessible on the top menu bar: The Saga of One Fucked Mother by Dr. Blue finished and Everything Is Going to Be Okay by Samantha Baldwin began.

All in all, 2025 has been a very successful year for raising awareness about the Custody Crisis. We’ve gained thousands of followers and subscribers are now up to nearly 10K on Substack and 40K on Facebook.

NOTE: We will continue to raise awareness through Sunday columns but only every other Sunday now to allow more time for Phase 2 of our activism. In this next phase, we will be taking collective Legal and Legislative Action, filing discrimination lawsuits and advocating for the Child Custody Act [aka Damon’s Act].

And now for the top 10 stories of the year, takeaways, and more…

TOP 10 2025 STORIES

1. NY Mom Commits Suicide after 5 Years of “Judicial Alienation” from Son

Julia [pictured top left] ended her life after after a judge granted her ex sole custody and allowed him to alienate her son from her.

2. Mama & Kids Murdered Less than 24 Hours after Custody Trial

Charity [pictured bottom right] was murdered, along with her two young children, after her pleas for protection were denied and the father given custody. [This story got over a half million views on Facebook]

3. Mom Who Exposed Family Court Cover-Up of Sexual Abuse Dies “Mysterious” Death

Lizzie [pictured top right] was found dead years after a judge gave custody of her three children to her ex-husband and gave no contact to her. She became a well-known activist who frequently spoke out about her case and others.

4. Mom Driven to Suicide Just 1.5 Years after “Losing Everything”

Only a year and a half after a judge took her children, Tracy [pictured center] took her life. This story got the most ever views on Facebook: 630K with 10K interactions.

5. Family Court Killed Virginia Giuffre

Most people believe Virginia Giuffre [pictured middle right] committed suicide because she was an Epstein victim, but it was most likely because a judge gave sole custody of her children to the father and enabled him to keep them away from her completely.

6. Mom Who Filed $8M Lawsuit Against “Judicial Conspirator” Dies

Aneta [pictured bottom center] survived the taking and alienating of her children but died suddenly of an aggressive form of cancer, without ever being allowed to see her children. She had filed an $8M lawsuit against her judge and GAL.

7. Discrimination against Women in Family Court Lawsuit: Update

Our discrimination lawsuit was updated in 2025 and a New York attorney came on board. We will be filing the first lawsuit in New York early in the New Year.

8. FSU Mass Shooter Was Taken & Alienated from Mom at 10-Years-Old

Ann-Marie [pictured middle left] was jailed for over six months after fleeing to protect her son from his abusive father. The trauma of being taken from his mother caused the teen to become mentally ill and conduct a mass shooting.

9. Judicial Conspiracy in Abduction of Child from School by Father

Kreslyn [pictured bottom left] is a prominent local doctor who lost custody and was alienated from her young daughter in what was obviously a judicial conspiracy.

10. Judge Who Sexually Abused Kids Can’t Be Named or Gendered

This is the story of the cover-up of physical and sexual abuse of five boys adopted by a gay Family Court judge and his partner.

TAKEAWAYS

The #1 story on Substack is Dr. Julia Goldmark’s, who sadly ended her life after four years of being kept away from her son. With her story, we introduced the term and concept of judicial alienation. This encapsulates how judges are the ones ultimately responsible for the prevalent and deliberate alienation of children from mothers.

In fact, seven out of the top ten stories involve judicial alienation. Virtually all suicides in Custody Crisis cases are caused by the immense, intolerable grief following mothers loss of relationship with their children.

The #1 story on Facebook is Tracy’s. She ended her life shortly after being judicially deprived of her child. It was the most viewed ever, garnering 640K views and nearly 10K interactions. So the message is getting out far beyond the choir.

Kreslyn’s story illustrates clearly how “judicial conspiracies” operate in the switching of custody to fathers, as does Sunny’s RICO lawsuit. Virtually all Custody Crisis cases involve conspiracies amongst judges, fathers, evaluators, minor’s counsels, GAL’s opposing counsels, therapists, et. al.

All stories are told to raise awareness and, hopefully, engender outrage about Family Court judges taking children away from loving mothers and giving custody to abusive and self-serving fathers.

But it is not enough to just raise awareness. The personal is political. The stories must be used to make change. Each and every story is placed into the larger context of the Crisis, so women and the public can see the throughline—that Family Court judges are systematically and methodically entitling men and oppressing women.

In other words, it is structural sexism. That is why it will not help to reform Family Court. The foundational structure of Family Court allows for discrimination against women. An entirely new system is needed, which is why we are demanding custody cases be removed from Family Court and and heard in a regular Court before judges who have no more power than a regular judge, with a juries as the fact-finders.

MORE TOP 2025 STORIES

HAPPY NEW YEAR & THANKS TO ALL!

Have a Happy New Year and a Big Thanks to all of our subscribers and followers!

Supporting our independent reporting on the Custody Crisis is so important. MSM will not cover it, or if they do, will not tell you the truth about how judges are deliberately taking children away from loving mothers and giving them to abusive and self-serving fathers.

