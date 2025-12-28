Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
20h

Family court judges usually give child custody to males that request it. It doesn't matter if they're abusive. Women are powerless to protect their children in family court. They have no enforceable rights. Family court judges endanger women and children. Many mothers become helpless and hopeless. The pain of losing a child is often unbearable. The loss of the relationship frequently carries on into adulthood. Facts and evidence don't matter. Laws, new laws and training programs don't help. Family court judges abuse their power. They enable abusive fathers to alienate children from loving mothers. Family court judges face no consequences. Their opinion is what matters. Women must continue to come together and demand a new system. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Family court must end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doc Blue’s RECKONING's avatar
Doc Blue’s RECKONING
21h

Thank YOU, Executive Director Ms Cindy Dumas and Communications Executive Mr Damon,

for A L L of your soooo difficult labors and for the e v e r - encompassing emotional wrappings that EXPOSING the exploitations that .IS. ... ... the Custody Crisis wrought ... ... Worldwide ... ... by

Patriarchy's CRIMINALS.

May the Two of YOU and the W O R K of the Women's Coalition International ... ... E N D U R E.

And ENDURE ... ... UNinterrupted.

Doc Blue

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Women's Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture