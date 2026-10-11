Yesterday, The Women’s Coalition hosted the webinar: Discrimination in Family Court Meets the Battle for Women’s Equality.

You may now watch it in its entirety here on Substack or Youtube.

Wendy Murphy gave an insightful and informative presentation about, arguably, the most pressing social issue for women: the battle for full equality and how that intersects with our mission to end the Custody Crisis.

The webinar was a great success with 150 attendees!

Much thanks to Wendy for sharing her expertise and for helping draft our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit [see below].

Enjoy the presentation!

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IN OTHER NEWS

MOM GETS A WIN!

Sunny gets a win! A new judge has lifted the no contact order with her son.

After 11+ years of her family court nightmare and many years of no contact at all with her children, the sixth judge in her case lifted the no-contact order with her youngest child, who is now almost 18 years-old. Her older child has already aged out.

For more than 11 years, I have fought, spent countless hours and an unimaginable amount of money, cried more tears than I ever thought possible, and kept showing up because I am a MOM who refused to stop protecting her children.

I filed for divorce in 2015. Went from 80% custody of my two oldest children—and being granted an out of state move back to Seattle—to losing all my parental rights as a mother and denied due process. Nearly FIVE YEARS without seeing my son after a forced reunification camp in New York changed the course of our lives. Today, our SIXTH judge lifted the no-contact order between my son and me. Our second incompetent minor’s counsel was relieved from our case. And there will be no more (bullshit) court ordered therapy for the kids and I. No court order can give my children back the years we lost. No judge can undo all the irreparable damage. But today, I finally get to close this chapter. Family courts should never use our children’s pain, suffering, and trauma as a way to profit. Children are not case numbers, revenue streams, or bargaining tools. Shame on every single person who has contributed to a system that allows this to happen. This victory is not just mine. It belongs to every single one of you who stood beside us. I will never forget who held me together when life tried to tear me apart. Six judges. Eleven years in Family Court. Represented by an incredible attorney. THIS MOM IS DONE… BUT NEVER DONE ADVOCATING TO FIX THE WRONGS.”

And a message to her ex:

Here’s to moving on. Go live your life, find your happiness with all your wives you seem to switch out every couple years. Focus on them and not me. I’ve given this deplorable court system 11+ years of my life. You don’t get another minute. None. Go fuck off. I wish you the day you deserve.

Sunny’s story is told in a previous post: Mom Files $30M RICO Suit against Family Court Cabal.

She famously filed a RICO lawsuit against the “reunification” therapist (i.e. brainwasher against mothers) and others involved in the illegal and unethical switching of custody to her ex.

Sunny has been speaking out about the injustices mothers are subjected to in Family Court for a long time. She has joined our California Discrimination agaisnt Women in Family Court lawsuit, along with CA friends she’s made during her battle to regain custody and protect her children.

CALIFORNIA LAWSUIT

240 mothers from 36 counties have already joined our Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit!

If you are a mom who’s unjustly lost custody or been unable to protect your children in a California family court due to discrimination, consider joining us!

If you are a mother who has or had a case in one of California’s 58 counties, join by filling out this form.

If you are from another state, you can fill out this form and you’ll be contacted if we file a suit there.

NEW YORK LAWSUIT

Unfortunately there have been more delays in our New York Discrimination against Women in Family Court lawsuit as requested by Defendants.

The answer to our Complaint is now due on November 24th.

The initial hearing is now scheduled for December 4th at 2pm.

Be patient! Court cases often take longer than expected…

If you’d like to attend the initial hearing in person or virtually, plz sign up here: bit.ly/nyhearingdec4. You will be sent a link when it becomes available.

All women from around the country are encouraged to attend to support our effort and show we are a force to be reckoned with!

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