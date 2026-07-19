Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don'tStopMeNow/Toni Lawrence's avatar
Don'tStopMeNow/Toni Lawrence
5d

If you see her - you didn't! There was no indication of abuse. Custody battles are so traumatic for the children. Because both of the parents in this are super wealthy, it wouldn't have been that hard to travel to see the children in the UK. If he is a control freak, it's not the children that matter, it's the loss of control.

Reply
Share
Lynda Phoenix's avatar
Lynda Phoenix
5d

Family Court is just a patriarchal debacle. You're right in referring to the children as "property" because I think that's how the court sees them. Saying they are "doing what's best for the children" is a massive falsehood. That the child is experiencing great trauma from being yanked from their primary caregiver, their mom isn't even a consideration on their part. Not to mention, could racism be involved in this case? The Judge is also saying that the children can only thrive in America. We can see, from the last horrible year or more, that that is far from the truth. Would these children have more racial inequality in the US (or will money protect them?) My mom used to tell me that, once, in Texas a man's wife and children were considered 'his property'. I guess that's true wherever patriarchy exists. And now Evangelical MAGA wants to bring it all back with a vengeance. And that's what it is, vengeance against women. And how better to achieve it than through her children? I think that often when a mother flees with her children, there is something going on with the dad. Saying a mom fleeing with her children is kidnapping is like ICE declaring all brown immigrants are criminals. One does not automatically make the other so.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Women's Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture