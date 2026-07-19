This week, a UK High Court launched an international “womanhunt” for a wealthy mother on the run with her two young children.

She is known as the “Tea Heiress”, since her family became uber wealthy after purchasing the Ceylon Tea Company and expanding into a multi-corporation conglomerate.

Nishika and boys

A few months ago, the Tea Heiress “abducted” her babies from their American father, who had been granted primary custody a few months before, while on a court-ordered visitation.

She will likely be one of the few fleeing mothers who do not get caught. She is super smart and educated and will probably be able to erase her digital footprint and disguise herself. And she has tons of powerful international connections, both friends and business associates.

What’s funny is the judges seem to have learned from past public outcries to keep their involvement in the capturing of mothers on the down low. And MSM is complicit by not divulging which courts or judges are responsible for this unjust womanhunt.

Comments on MSM posts clearly favor this mother [see below]. This follows last week’s case, where a Canadian mother went on the run. In posts and comment sections, the public massively favored the mother and was calling for the judge’s head (metaphorically speaking, of course).

The tide appears to be turning. It used to be the public automatically believed the BS that MSM regurgitated from on high about moms “abducting” children and the children being in danger with them. Now fleeing mothers are being largely believed and supported! A MamaMeToo moment?

We are rooting for you, Nishika!

NISHIKA’S STORY

Nishika was born and raised in Sri Lanka. Her great-grandfather seized on the opportunity to take over the Mackwoods tea company when the Brits ended their colonization in the 1950’s. Her family kept connections with the famous Mackwoods and she was working with them when she fled.

At that time, the beautiful island nation situated to the southeast of India was called Ceylon. In 1972, the name was changed to Free, Sovereign and Independent Republic of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka for short.

The family business went on to form a conglomerate, which now includes healthcare, energy, IT, and tourism. Her family has accumulated great, generational wealth.

During her teenage years, Nishika designed clothes under the fashion label ‘Nishi’. She moved to the UK to attend college and studied law at University College London, one of the world's leading law schools. She completed a master’s degree in management at Durham University.

Nishika made a home and became a citizen of the UK. She built a career in recruitment, advising private equity firms and global hedge funds on talent acquisition.

At some point she crossed paths and began a romantic relationship with Ben, a financial manager of sorts from the U.S.

MARRIAGE & DIVORCE

Nishika married Ben in 2020. They co-founded the London-based “Baier Associates” (named after him), a global executive search and consulting firm. This was made possible by her wealth and connections in the industry. She built the firm into a prominent specialist in alternative investment executive search.

Shortly after marriage, Ben convinced her to move to his hometown in Colorado, even though their business was based in London. She gave birth to Blaine shortly after they arrived there. [Note that is a common tactic of DV perpetrators to move the victim far away from family and support system for greater control—and even better for getting custody of children. Was that the plan all along? Comment if you think so.]

Nishika gave birth to their second child, Nathaniel (Nate) in 2023. But by 2024, the marriage was failing. There are no public allegations of abuse by Ben, but there is nothing public about any of the case, so it is possible (probable?) that is why she divorced him. Most women do not leave men when children are so young unless either they or their children are being abused.

Divorce was initiated and Nishika made multiple motions to be able to bring her children back to her home with her in the UK. They were all denied. Of course.

In October of last year, the final judgment came down. The judge granted primary custody to Ben and occasional visits to Nishika.

The first visit with her was in December in the UK. All seemed well, like she had accepted the loss of her children. But it turns out, this mama was not having it.

THE GREAT MAMA ESCAPE

Nishika’s second visit with her two boys was in March. They were/are 3 and 5 years-old.

At the end of her measly court-allowed visitation, Ben came to pick up his property at an exchange at the airport. But Nishika was nowhere to be found.

Nishika made the Great Mama Escape!

Turns out, she had being planning this since the day she lost custody in October, a few months before she ran. Well planned; well executed.

Ben got the Colorado Family Court judge to issue an Emergency Protective Order [EPO], which authorizes law enforcement to seize the children. The judge strongly rebuked Nishika and decreed there was a “credible risk that the children are in imminent danger” and the children were being “physically and emotionally endangered.”

It is imperative that they are found and returned home safely as soon as possible.

What a crock. The usual patriarchal BS. Judges lie about mothers being a danger to their children to justify getting law enforcement on board to capture them and bring children back under men’s custody and control.

However, since Nishika was not in the U.S., that EPO was not very helpful. So Ben filed a case in a UK Family Court under the infamous Hague Convention. The baton was, thereby, passed to a new judge to aid and abet in the apprehension of the errant mother and retrieval of the father’s property.

THE WOMANHUNT

That brings us up to this week. On Thursday, an order by the London High Court allowing the case to go public was issued. Normally custody cases are strictly confidential in the UK. This gave the green light to the father and the media to plaster photos and a one-sided story all over.

Criminal charges were also filed, making the matter a criminal case in addition to an international family law dispute. That substantially increased media interest.

MSM has just regurgitated what the court put out—the children are in danger with their mother and turn them in if you see them. In other words, they tell only the father’s and court’s side of the story, one and the same.

Orders were also issued against several companies to aid in locating Nishika, including JP Morgan Chase, HSBC, Thames Water and the NHS. None have given up any information so far, if they have it.

Amusingly, this womanhunt was launched in a way that it is difficult to trace back to any particular judges. The order from the UK allowing reporting was made by the “High Court of London”. The Colorado judge also remains unnamed. The judiciary is obviously making a concerted effort to keep judges’ identities hidden and, thus, making them unaccountable, and the media is complicit.

However, we are naming the president of the UK Family Court, Justice Steven Cobb, who almost certainly gave the green light for this high-profile womanhunt.

Justice Steven Cobb

The father is, of course, playing the victim. After taking two vulnerable little boys away from their mother, he is characterizing it as the boys being uprooted from their home, and he is worried about the effect of the disruption on them. And the usual papa drivel: He hopes the boys can return to their “normal life” in Colorado and is praying for their “safe” return.

He is using their autism to claim the so-called disruption is extra harmful. But the public sees that the much greater disruption is the taking of two very young, vulnerable children from their mother, their primary attachment figure, is much worse.

No, the public is simply not buying it this time.

TAKEAWAYS

The biggest TakeAway is that this is the second mother in hiding in two weeks to get massive public support for the “crime” of mama abduction! A battle won in the Custody Crisis. The response was a bit more mixed than for Krista, whose child was being sexually abused, but it is still overwhelmingly in support of Nishika.

This support from the public and shaming of judges who carry out these unjust womanhunts (and other unjust and unsafe transfers of custody to fathers) is providing a modicum of accountability for judges and awareness Family Court is entitling men to custody when it is not justified. It’s not stopping them, but their cowering in the shadows shows they know the public is against them.

This case brings up the issue of mothers being able to relocate, but we won’t dive into that here. Suffice it to say, mothers should get primary custody by default since they are the primary bond (unless a jury finds them guilty of abuse) and should have final say in where the children live.

Nishika seems to be one of the rare, lucky ones who will be able to live successfully and well in hiding. However, it is still a terrible thing for a mother to have to go into hiding in the first place to simply be able to keep or protect her babies. She will not have a normal life for 15 years. And she possibly faces a lengthy prison sentence when she returns.

She does have to worry about betrayal. The next step is the offering of a large reward to get someone to turn on her. Fortunately, the people who she trusts likely have so much money, that won’t work!



COMMENTS

Here are just some of the comments on the media posts, including the Daily Mail:

Why was he given custody of such young children? Nothing in the story to suggest she is an unfit mother. Hope she is ok with her boys.

Men won’t take the children for 15 mins so their partner can shower properly and get dressed, but will go to this length when they split up…

If I see her, no I didn’t…

He abducted them first. Im glad if she’s hiding them somewhere and changed their names.

She hasn’t abducted them, she is their mother!!!

So they relocated to the US but the relationship broke down. She then wanted to return home to her family, however he petitioned the courts to keep the kids in the US…Sounds more about controlling her to me.

How to say there is abusive man at home without saying there is abusive man at home.

I wouldn’t be surprised if he was sexually abusing the boys. American doctors are so quick to push Autism when it’s really trauma symptoms.

A one sided story. Let’s see what the mother had to say.

A mom doesn’t abduct her kids. She’s their mom and she definitely wouldn’t hide them if there was no threat or danger. Maybe sort the dad out instead of looking for the mom.

The kids should stay with their mom. If a father truly loves his children, he never ever will take them away from mom.

Is the dad concerned about what impact losing their mother will have on them?

Keep running girl, protect your babies!

Why do I feel like she’s saving them, not abducting them?

Babies should be with their mama. Period.

Stop saying it’s an abduction, she is their mother she give birth them.. she has all rights to protect her children even if it’s from their DAD ... too many women like myself are going through this situation, leave that mother and her kids alone.. I’m sure she and the kids are safe

Remember, if you see them—no you didn’t.

If anyone can find out who the Hague judge in the UK or the Colorado judge is, email info@womenscoalition.org and we will update this article. Let’s not let them get away scot free with this oppression of loving mothers!

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