Women are making history May 19th with the filing of our revolutionary “Discrimination against Women in Family Court” lawsuit!

It’s been a long time coming—but it’s finally here!

For the first time ever, women have united to file a Complaint claiming they are being discriminated against in custody cases.

Why is this revolutionary?

It changes everything. It is the beginning of women taking back their power after millennia of being deprived of it.

Most people don’t know that women have never had the power to keep or protect their children after divorce—well, not since Patriarchy took hold anyway. No, not even during the Tender Years Doctrine era.

For 10K years, until the 1800’s, children were legally men’s property and women had zero power to keep them. After women gained a right to custody, men would simply claim their ex-wife was immoral, malicious, crazy, a witch, or whatever. The judge would credit men’s false allegations and grant them custody.

The same thing has been occurring through to the present day. The invectives may be slightly different, but all work to discredit and disempower women and aid in the Great Custody Switch. To be clear: it is not that women are not believed by judges; it is that they are deliberately discredited so as to abet the Switch.

With one caveat: judges don’t even have to rule a woman is mad or bad anymore. They can just find it is in the best interests of the child to switch custody from a good, primary-nurturing mother to an abusive or otherwise undeserving father.

We’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take this anymore!

Establishing sex discrimination as the cause of the Custody Crisis is the first step in ending the scourge. You can’t fix what you don’t accurately identify. [See the Position Statement below for more on that.]

Now, with this lawsuit, women will come to realize they are being systemically discriminated against and unite as a class to implement a new system—one that prevents the discrimination. [See the Child Custody Act.]

THE PRESSER

The press conference to announce the filing of our discrimination lawsuit will be held at the Hilton Albany on May 19th at 2pm. A celebration of the beginning of the Empowerment of Women in custody matters will follow!

RSVP for a seat at the New Girls’ Table! [superseding the Old Boys’ Table!]: info@womenscoalition.org—subject: rsvp. It’s free for all women who’ve been discriminated against in Family Court, but you must RSVP to reserve a place. There are discount rates at the hotel if you want to stay overnight.

Cindy Dumas, Executive Director of The Women’s Coalition, will give an overview of the Custody Crisis and the attorney will speak about the Complaint. After that, the press will have a chance to ask questions. Plaintiffs will then speak briefly about how the discrimination has devastated their lives.

After all that, mamas will hang out and celebrate the long-awaited recognition of the systemic injustice that has befallen so many, and how women are finally going to re-empower themselves with their children after all these millennia.

Please share this article far and wide! If you are on Facebook, plz share it there too. The world needs to know about this scourge and how women are taking back their power.

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NOTE: The presser will be recorded but not livestreamed.

CONTACTING MEDIA

Calling all who care about women and children to contact media about this event!

You don’t have to live in New York. Anyone can contact media from anywhere. Just email or call editorial departments, news desks, or specific journalists and reporters.

All MSM have reporters in Albany so you can contact their main office. For local news, target newspapers and TV/radio reporters.

It’s easy!

Just attach or copy/paste the Press Release—no need for anything else! It says everything they need to know. [URL: https://bit.ly/PressReleaseLawsuitFiling]

See the full press release here or click on the image.

Contact media within the next week with the Press Release. Then try and remember to follow up the day before (Monday) to remind them of the event. Just put it on your calendar or set an alarm…

EXAMPLE [if you want to write something]:

Dear [Reporter/outlet], Did you know there is an epidemic of women around the country who are losing custody and unable to protect their children in Family Court? This is causing great devastation in their lives. I am one of those mothers/I have a friend who is a victim. The Women’s Coalition, along with a group of women in New York, are filing a lawsuit claiming their rights to equal protection and due process have been violated. There will be a press conference at the Albany Hilton on May 19th, the day of the filing. See the attached press release for details. I hope you can make it to help shed light on this outrage. Thank you!

You can also attach a link to this article if you want.

The more women who contact media, the better. Multiple requests to the same outlet can be organized to pique their interest.

*All NY Plaintiffs and mamas are encouraged to contact their local press.

THE LAWSUIT

Plaintiffs make the claim that women’s state, federal, and universal right to equal protection of the laws has been violated in custody cases, i.e. they have been systemically discriminated against in family courts. In New York, their regular trial courts (called supreme courts) also handle custody cases.

Plaintiffs also claim that the systemic sex discrimination has resulted in a myriad of due process violations. In other words, women’s rights to procedural and substantive due process are being violated because they are women.

These violations include a pattern of judicial misconduct. The pattern is characteristic of all courts and establishes the systemic nature of the discrimination.

Judges presiding over child custody cases have engaged in a pattern of conduct that shocks the conscience.

The relief requested is declaratory and injunctive: a declaration affirming the systemic discrimination and an injunction for it to cease. Another injunction requested gives Plaintiffs with minor children the right to a de novo (entirely new) case with an impartial process.

If you have experienced discrimination in a New York custody case (past or present) and want to join the lawsuit, fill out this form.

NOTE: The lawsuit itself will be unveiled the day of the press conference on our website under the activism tab and on Substack under the Discrimination Lawsuit subsection on the menu bar.

POSITION STATEMENT

Following is The Women’s Coalition Position Statement. It forms the basis for the lawsuit and our activism in general. It will hopefully aid women in understanding why we need to unite under a shared set of facts and goals if we are going to end the Crisis.

* * * *

The Women’s Coalition is a grass roots, nonprofit organization with a singular mission: uniting women to end the Custody Crisis: the epidemic of mothers unjustly losing custody and being unable to protect their children after divorce.

Women will only be able to stop the taking and endangering of their children after divorce if they fight together to eliminate the root cause. The reason there has been no progress in the last half century is women have been attacking symptoms, rather than the cause.

The core cause is identified by looking at the common denominator of all Custody Crisis cases around the world over history. While there are many types of corruption and judicial malfeasance in each mother’s case, all involve the entitling and empowering of men and the oppressing and disempowering of women, which results in unfair custody determinations that are not in children’s best interests.

Women are discredited via false findings of having mental illness, lying, alienating, and a whole host of other invectives, while the primary nurturing of their children is dismissed. On the other hand, men’s false allegations of abuse or unfitness against the mother are credited, and their own abuse, neglect, poor parenting, or unfitness is dismissed.

These false findings are used to deprive mothers of the custody and parenting time they deserve, and which happen to be in the best interests of the children. Mothers are often unjustly restricted to supervised visits or no contact and deliberately alienated from their children to punish and silence them.

Hence, women are not afforded an impartial arbiter (judge) or process. Legally, this means women’s rights to equal protection and due process are being violated because they are women.

Every day in family courts, women are losing what is most precious to them, their children. Worse, it is harming their children, often tremendously and irreparably.

It’s time for women to stand together and say ENOUGH! The taking and endangering of our children must stop NOW!

Join The Women’s Coalition where we are uniting to implement a new system.

Women’s Coalition News & Views is a reader-supported publication. Please consider a paid subscription of just $5/mo, $50/yr or $200 founding member to support our important work of exposing and ending the Custody Crisis! [Check alternate inboxes.]

Or feel free to support the Coalition’s work through a one-time or recurring contribution through our Paypal Giving Fund.

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All contributions are greatly appreciated!