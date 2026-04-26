Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Doc Blue’s RECKONING's avatar
Doc Blue’s RECKONING
8hEdited

¡ POWER TO and PROTECTION of OUR CHILDREN === === B A C K TO US MOTHERS !

JURIES / ONLY J U R I E S to DECIDE CUSTODY OF A N Y CHILDREN ... ... AFTER SEPARATION.

NEVER, NEVER, NEVERMORE = judges. NO judges.

¡ S M A S H the PATRIARCHY !

Doc Blue

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
10h

The filing of the first discrimination against women in family court lawsuit is wonderful! It brings so much hope to mothers and children everywhere. Family court must no longer be about male power and control. Children are not property. Women need the power to protect their children. It has been too hard, too long, too much! Mothers and children have had enough! Women must continue to unite and demand a new system. A jury would give women and children a chance at justice. Hopefully, many lawsuits will follow.

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