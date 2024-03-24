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Doc Blue’s RECKONING's avatar
Doc Blue’s RECKONING
Mar 25, 2024

What excellent writing, Ms Dumas, re this mother - fucking history.

Every single thing in the lives of the World's humans, EVERY ASPECT of LIVING ANYWHERE,

PARSES DOWN to the CONTROL OF and POWER OVER the DEhumans, er, the WOMEN and GIRLS.

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
Mar 24, 2024

Laws do not matter in family court. Judicial opinions matter. Women can be primary care givers, and it doesn't matter. They can be homemakers, doctors, lawyers, soldiers, etc., and it doesn't make a difference. In family court, women and children have no rights. There is no just democratic process in family court. Women and children are treated like male property. It doesn't matter if fathers are abusive and negligent. Systemic male entitlement dominates family court. Family court judges will continue to abuse their power as long as family court exists. Mothers and children will keep grieving the loss of each other until family court is gone. There are too many women that help empower men and shun women. They need to go. Women must continue to unite and fight for a new system. Women and children have a right to a just democratic process. They need and deserve a system where they matter. Family court must be end.

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