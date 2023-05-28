Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Coalition News & Views

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Joyce Booth's avatar
Joyce Booth
May 28, 2023

We do need to address the root of the problem. We have limited time and need to use it wisely. Patriarchy dominates family court. Today, women continue to lose rights. Judges and politicians seem determined to strip women of their most fundamental rights. Children continue to be treated as male property. The first recorded case of judicial mom blaming was in the mid-seventies. Here we are almost fifty years later. Most women are still in shock and disbelief when they experience the horror of family court. Women and children have no rights in family court. There is no due process or equal protection. Many women are stunned at the reality of what they are facing. Discrimination against women in family court must stop. Male entitlement must end. Family court judges must not be allowed to continue to violate the human rights of women and children. Family court judges enable abusive fathers. Family court judges abuse their power. We must focus intently on removing judicial power in family court. Addressing the root of the problem is the only way to remedy it.

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Maralee Mclean's avatar
Maralee Mclean
May 29, 2023

Louise Armstrong came to speak at my rally in Colorado in 1991 the first National grassroots rally of Protective Mothers gathering at the Capitol in Denver Colorado . Held by National Center for Protective Parents the true guru attorney in all this Joan Pennington and Maralee McLean an activist, author and speaker on this crime for 36 years. Louise Armstrong was great she opened the doors for the battles that have continued for over 3 decades. Read https://www.amazon.com/dp/1683507800 or Audible “Prosecuted But Not Silenced” by Maralee McLean to see how this has started and continues today!

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