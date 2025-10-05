Women's Coalition News & Views
Judge Retaliates! Takes Out Restraining Order against Mom
She Gets Arizona Legislature to Investigate Family Court
Oct 5
The Womens Coalition
CHAPTER THREE: Everything Is Going to Be Okay
By Samantha Baldwin
Oct 1
The Womens Coalition
September 2025
Actor vs. Model: Custody Battle Spans 4 Continents & 10 Years
And: Update on Manhunt for Father Who Murdered 3 Daughters
Sep 28
The Womens Coalition
CHAPTER TWO: Everything Is Going to Be Okay
by Samantha Baldwin
Sep 24
The Womens Coalition
Down the "Transparency & Accountability" Rabbit Hole...
Plugging the Leak in the Titanic with Gum
Sep 21
The Womens Coalition
CHAPTER ONE
"Everything Is Going to Be Okay" by Samantha Baldwin
Sep 17
The Womens Coalition
Mom Murdered at Custody Exchange—Years after Shooting Him in Self-Defense
And: New Novel Begins: "Everything Is Going to Be Okay"
Sep 14
The Womens Coalition
Premier of "Everything Is Going to Be Okay"!
By Samantha Baldwin
Sep 10
The Womens Coalition
AZ Judges Grant Molester Father Sole Custody of Young Son
And: Julie Released from Jail after Donor Posts $500K Bond
Sep 7
The Womens Coalition
Epilogue: "The Saga of One F**ked Mother" Comes to a Close!
And: A New Story Starts Next Week...
Sep 3
The Womens Coalition
Episode 1 of "Custody Crisis Stories" Podcast: NY Mom Commits Suicide
Listen now | And: Irish Mum Released from British Jail
Sep 1
The Womens Coalition
August 2025
"Custody Crisis Stories" Podcast Launches!
Mothers' Stories Now on YouTube & Wherever You Get Your Podcasts
Aug 31
The Womens Coalition
